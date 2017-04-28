Conte aims to formalize UCL spot, find long-awaited clean sheet

Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea is a point away from clinching a place in the UEFA Champions League, an academic number but one which will mark a return to Europe for the Blues.

Chelsea’s manager is pleased to stand on the precipice of this preseason goal (Watch Everton-Chelsea at 9:05 a.m. ET Sunday on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com), though he’s certainly more interested in nailing down a Premier League title in his first crack at English football.

Conte, 47, notes the achievement will feel especially good given the strength and depth of the Premier League’s top-end clubs, though the short-term is also on his mind. From the BBC:

“Obviously, with six teams between Chelsea, Tottenham, City, Arsenal, United, Liverpool, two strong teams won’t play next season in the Champions League.” “It’s 11 games that we are not able to keep a clean sheet and, for this reason, it’s important to improve, to work on the situations we’re conceding the goals. I’m not concerned about this, but at the same time, we are working on it.”

Everton is one of six clubs to score 60 or more goals this season, led by former Chelsea player Romelu Lukaku. If Conte adds another a clean sheet to his resume, it will be a second-successive blanking of Everton in the PL. Quite an achievement.

