Full Premier League schedule – Week 35

We are entering the climax of the 2016-17 Premier League season.

Kicking things off on Saturday Southampton host Hull City (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at St Mary’s with the visitors desperate for another big win to stay out of the relegation zone.

At the some time Sunderland host Bournemouth (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) and a defeat for the Black Cats could well confirm their relegation. Saturday ends with Crystal Palace hosting Burnley (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) at Selhurst Park with Sam Allardyce‘s side aiming to recover from a late defeat to Tottenham, while Burnley is still in search of its first away win of the season.

Sunday is another busy day as Manchester United host Swansea (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) to kick things off with Jose Mourinho’s men aiming to go 25 games unbeaten and the Swans battling for their lives as they occupy the final relegation spot. Then comes a huge game at Goodison Park: in-form Everton hosting Chelsea (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com). Antonio Conte‘s men can stretch their lead atop the PL table to seven points once again but Everton have lost just once at home all season.

Then comes a huge game at White Hart Lane as Tottenham host Arsenal in the North London Derby (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with a win for Spurs guaranteeing that they’ll finish above Arsenal for the first time in 21 years. With Spurs’ title hopes still alive and the Gunners battling for the top four, this should be a classic NLD.

On Monday the week finishes with Watford welcoming Liverpool (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) to Vicarage Road. Jurgen Klopp‘s men are feeling the pressure in third place in the table as Manchester United and Manchester City hunt them down.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Hull City – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. West Ham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Leicester City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Burnley — NBC [STREAM]



Sunday

7 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]

9:05 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

9:05 a.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

11:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday

3 p.m. ET: Watford vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]



