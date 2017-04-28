More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Zidane says people should stop Le Pen in French election

1 Comment
Associated PressApr 28, 2017, 11:20 AM EDT

PARIS (AP) Former France great Zinedine Zidane says people should do anything they can to avoid having Marine Le Pen win the presidency.

Referring to Le Pen’s far-right party, the Real Madrid coach says he is “far from all these ideas, from this National Front. So we need to do everything to avoid this.”

[ MORE: JPW’s PL picks ]

Zidane, who was born in Marseille and comes from Algerian descent, took a similar stance when Jean-Marie Le Pen – Marine’s father – made it to the second round of the 2002 presidential election.

A former World Cup and European Championship winner, Zidane remains highly popular in France. He says the message “is the same, the one from 2002.”

Le Pen faces centrist Emmanuel Macron in the presidential runoff on May 7.

“If, if, if” — Wenger won’t quit on catching Spurs

AP Photo/Tim Ireland
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger may be further from Tottenham on the Premier League table as Sunderland is from safety, but he isn’t quitting on St. Totteringham’s Day — not that he’d use that term — until passing Spurs is impossible.

[ MORE: Pochettino on NLD, title fight ]

Tottenham has flailed in a late season superior position before, but it’s almost impossible this time around. If Arsenal wins Sunday, it will be 11 points back with five matches to play. Spurs will have four.

But Wenger is staying wedded to the almost, not the impossible, even in begrudgingly admitted that his North London Derby rivals are the favorites.

From Arsenal.com:

“If, if, if! If, if! It’s true that always in our press conferences we have to respond [about] if the worst happens what do you do? But let’s make sure that the best happens and give absolutely everything to make sure that we finish in a very strong way to our season.”

Wenger said he expects the game to be played in a fashionable, open manner on Sunday at White Hart Lane. Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Mourinho: Van Gaal left good team, but I brought belief

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT

Jose Mourinho and Manchester United are bringing happiness to the Liberty Stadium on Sunday, or at least more of it.

The United boss says the club’s turnaround is emotionally-based, and that the cupboard certainly wasn’t bare when he took over the Red Devils last summer.

[ MORE: Fellaini red  had “a bit of acting” ]

United finished fifth in the Premier League last season, tied for fourth with Man City and 15 points back of Arsenal. Mourinho’s men sit in the same spot this year, but are in the semifinals of the Europa League, have won the League Cup, and have the door open to the Top Four.

So what’s different? Here’s the boss, from the BBC:

“I think Mr. Van Gaal left a good group of boys with very good relations between them.

“[But] I think they missed happiness, they missed trust, belief, this extra bit that brings resilience, brings fight and they have it [now].”

It’s been a bit of a roller coaster with the Bastian Schweinsteiger and Luke Shaw drama, but — like any new manager — Mourinho did have to sort the club. Now we wonder whether he’ll keep it happy or hit a traditional rut by Year Three (assuming he gets there, and United should be very good next season).

Pochettino: Derby matters, but this is about title not “Totteringham”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 28, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

MORE: Spurs

“If, if, if” — Wenger won’t quit on catching Spurs Spurs confirm Wembley as 2017-18 home Ex-Liverpool CEO shares biting story of Suarez transfer

Mauricio Pochettino is a focused boss, one many of us wouldn’t mind as our manager.

The longtime Espyanol man knows a thing or two about being relegated to second fiddle in town, with Catalan rivals Barcelona enveloping the spotlight 99 times out of 100.

That’s why he’s not even bothering with treating Arsenal and “St. Totteringham’s Day” — the Gunners’ annual celebration of clinching a spot above Spurs in the standings — like anything than a derby date.

“I really don’t think about which position Arsenal are in. My view and focus is to try to win every game and try to win the Premier League.

“For me (finishing above Arsenal) is not a motivation. The motivation for me is to win because it’s a derby and I know what it means to win a derby. My motivation is to try to win some titles with Tottenham, and my players improve every day and show we are better than the opposition.”

Spurs as a club is growing in big ways, and aiming to sit atop the Premier League standings every year. Yes Premier League derbies are important, but aiming to finish above a rival versus above all rivals is short-sighted. Pochettino’s got it right.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 35

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 28, 2017, 11:28 AM EDT

The Premier League games continue to come thick and fast with 10 matches on the slate this weekend.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

West Brom 2-0 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Man United 2-0 Swansea City – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Middlesbrough 1-3 Man City – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 3-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Stoke City 2-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal – (Sunday, 11:30 am. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Sunderland 1-2 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM

Southampton 2-1 Hull City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Watford 2-1 Liverpool – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Everton 2-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 9:05 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM