New York Red Bulls introduce space at RBA for autistic families

Associated PressApr 29, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) The Red Bulls have announced plans for a permanent sensory-friendly space at their stadium for families impacted by autism.

Formerly executive offices, the space overlooking midfield is a calm area that is free from the crowds and the noise of Red Bull Arena during matches. Families can use it for free.

The team announced the new space on Saturday before the Red Bulls were set to host the Chicago Fire. It was Autism Awareness Night at the stadium.

“Families deserve to feel welcome and comfortable each time they step foot into Red Bull Arena, not just one night a year,” Red Bulls GM Marc de Grandpre said in a statement released by the club. “We hope all sports teams and entertainment venues are inspired to take similar action to provide comfort for families with loved ones on the autism spectrum.”

By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

It’s about to get real in the UEFA Champions League. No pun intended… maybe.

There’s no Barcelona, no Bayern Munich, no Premier League sides remaining, but what we do have is a rivalry that will almost certainly present a captivating semifinal as Real Madrid takes on city rival Atletico Madrid.

These two sides have been firmly entrenched in the UCL over recent years, with the rivalry taking a massive step forward in the past three seasons as Real knocked off Atleti in the 2013/14 and 2015/16 finals in dramatic fashion.

In their previous 10 encounters, Atletico has come away with four victories to Real’s three and the clubs have tied on three other occasions, including their most recent meeting back on April 8.

As the stats show, there’s not much separating these two clubs.

At the forefront of all it will be renowned attacker Cristiano Ronaldo, who aims to lead Los Blancos to the Millennium Stadium in an attempt to achieve back-to-back UCL crowns.

The Portuguese international is tied for fourth in goals during this season’s competition with seven, while Antonine Griezmann is the danger man for Atletico after finishing five goals of his own.

Both Diego Simeone and Zinedine Zidane clearly possess squads with brilliant attacking ability, but it could be the defending on display that decides this season’s clash between the two Madrid clubs.

Atletico boasts the best backline in La Liga in 2016/17, having only allowed 25 goals in 35 matches, which equates to 0.7 goals per game. Meanwhile, Real has battled some uncertainty defensively at times this season, but the Madridistas have clamped down as of late.

Since January, Real has only conceded more than three goals on three occasions.

The two sides will meet again next Wednesday at the Vicente Calderon Stadium.

Watford 0-1 Liverpool: Can does the amazing for the Reds

By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Liverpool knocked off Watford, 1-0, aT Vicarage Road behind after Emre Can scored a Goal Of The Year candidate.

Can gave the Reds the lead on the stroke of halftime after the 22-year-old finished off a spectacular bicycle kick from a Lucas Leiva lobbed cross.

Liverpool nearly caught the Hornets for the opener just minutes prior as Adam Lallana struck the crossbar in the 41st minute. 

The hosts were forced to make a change early on when Miguel Britos went off injured in the 17th minute and Christian Kabasele replaced the defender. 

With three matches remaining, the Reds will hope to hold onto a UEFA Champions League position when they face Southampton, West Ham and Middlesbrough. Meanwhile, the Hornets finish up with a brutal fixture list that includes Leicester, Everton, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Injuries stacking up for Man United ahead of Europa League return

By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Manchester United is still vying for a top four position in the Premier League this season, but Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semifinal will present another test for Jose Mourinho and co.

The Red Devils will meet Celta Vigo in the first leg of their UEL affair at Balaídos, however, Mourinho’s men will have to do so with a depleted cast of players.

United could be missing as many as seven players, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo.

Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are also among the names that remain injured, leaving United severely hurting at the heart of their backline.

The good news for Mourinho is that Paul Pogba and Juan Mata appear to be ready to resume a role with the team, while Marouane Fellaini is eligible to play in the match despite serving a three-match ban in England.

United has gone unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches over all competitions, with the team’s last defeat coming against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Henry says “no power shift” despite Spurs current control of North London

By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT

Tottenham has done just about everything right in the Premier League this season, but a former Arsenal great believes Spurs still have some ways to go before overtaking their London rivals.

Coming off of a critical 2-0 win against Arsenal, Spurs remain four points behind league leaders Chelsea with four matches to play, while the Gunners are currently struggling to stay within reach of a place in Europe next season.

Thierry Henry still isn’t overly impressed with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side just yet though.

“Not envy, because after 20 years they still don’t have anything to show for it, so far,” Henry said on Sky Sports. “I know they are trying to.”

Tottenham have secured just one trophy since 1999, a league cup crown during the 2007/08 campaign, but Henry suggests that Spurs need to continue their ascent toward the top of English and European soccer before they can surpass the likes of Arsenal.

Despite participating in three competitions this season, Spurs bailed out of the Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup without anything to show.

Henry went on to compare Spurs to Chelsea, who have come alive over the last two decades with significant hardware of their own.

The former Arsenal striker discussed how Frank Lampard, who sat alongside him on a Sky Sports program, and the Blues warranted the respect they earned after working their way up the ladder in England.

“I have a man next to me, for a long time we were beating them,” Henry added. “Then, at one point, I was like ‘hang on a minute, they [Chelsea] are doing something right.’

“They had won the league, then they won the league again, and then they won the cup. They won something with it, and we thought ‘hang on, the power is shifting’.

“At the moment I don’t see any shift.”