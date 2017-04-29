STREAM: High-flying Palace hosts Burnley

Burnley heads to Crystal Palace desperate for Saturday breathing room in its battle for Premier League safety (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
The Clarets have dropped to within five points of 18th place Swansea City before Saturday’s visit to Selhurst Park.
The Eagles, however, have surged to safety after dipping into the drop zone shortly after Sam Allardyce took over. Their 38 points are seven clear of the drop, and a win for Wilfried Zaha and company will almost certainly clinch Premier League status for another season.
LINEUPS
Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Kelly, Delaney, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Puncheon, McArthur, Zaha, Townsend, Benteke. Subs: Speroni, Schlupp, Flamini, Lee, Sako, Remy, Campbell.
Burnley: Heaton, Ward, Tarkowski, Keane, Lowton, Hendrick, Westwood, Arfield, Boyd, Barnes, Vokes. Subs: Flanagan, Defour, Gudmundsson, Gray, Brady, Long, Pope.