West Brom 0-1 Leicester City: Vardy keeps Baggies stumbling

By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2017, 12:05 PM EDT
  • Vardy nabs game’s lone goal
  • Leicester hits 40 points
  • Baggies have 4 points since Feb.

The reigning champions are within striking distance of the top half after beating moribund West Brom 1-0 on Saturday at the Hawthorns.

Leicester City hit the 40-point mark behind Jamie Vardy‘s goal, his 12th of the PL season, while West Brom has six losses in eight matches in another post-safety swoon.

The Foxes are four points back of eighth place West Brom.

Leicester worked its way into a power position during the first five minutes, and Wilfried Ndidi saw his shot deflected out for a sixth minute corner.

West Brom found its footing after the quarter hour mark, when Chris Brunt‘s header back across goal forced Kasper Schmeichel into a quick reaction, one-arm save.

Vardy punished Pulis’ plans when Leicester took advantage of a poor back pass from Allan Nyom. Shinji Okazaki sent Vardy on goal, and the striker hit to the near post to beat a splayed Ben Foster. 1-0.

Salomon Rondon hit a low shot that Schmeichel collected early in the second half as the Baggies aimed to recover.

Five games to go: What remains for Chelsea, Tottenham?

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 29, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

Crunch time has arrived.

With five games remaining for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League it is Chelsea who sit at the top of the table, four points clear of their London rivals.

Both teams play on Sunday with Chelsea heading to Everton (Watch live, 9:05 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and Tottenham hosting Arsenal (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in the North London Derby.

The gap could be down to just one point 24 hours from now but both teams have vastly different paths in the final weeks of the season with Spurs facing tough tasks and Chelsea handed a very favorable schedule.

That said, Tottenham are in better form with eight wins on the spin and Chelsea’s shaky defensively displays suggest there could be plenty of twists and turns ahead.

Below is a look at the final run-in for the two title contenders as Jenna Corrado and I predict the outcome of the title race.

CHELSEA

TOTTENHAM

Championship playoff contenders all but confirmed

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 29, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT

It was a pivotal day in England’s second-tier as the four playoff teams set to battle it out for a place in the Premier League have all but been confirmed.

After the results in the penultimate weekend Huddersfield Town, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday are definitely in the playoffs (where they will finish in the standings is still up in the air) and Fulham have all but joined them after they drew 1-1 with Brentford at Craven Cottage.

That means they’re three points clear of Leeds United who are seventh and they also have a goal differential of +27 to Leeds’ +14. So, there needs to be a 13 goal swing on the final day of the Championship season for Leeds to finish above Fulham and nick the final playoff spot.

Yup. Not going to happen…

For fans of U.S. Soccer there will be plenty of intrigued in these playoffs as USMNT players Danny Williams (Reading) and Tim Ream (Fulham) will feature, plus German-American manager David Wagner has guided Huddersfield to the top six in his first full season in charge of the Terriers.

The two-legged playoff semifinals will take place after the regular season ends on May 5 and then the winners of those semifinals will compete in the Championship playoff final, known as the richest game in soccer, at Wembley on May 26 for a place in the Premier League.

Below is a look at the Championship table with one round of games to go as Brighton (already promoted automatically to the PL along with Newcastle) can seal the title with a win against Bristol City late on Saturday.

Relegated Sunderland “obviously distraught”; Moyes wants to stay

By Nicholas MendolaApr 29, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT

Neither John O'Shea nor David Moyes had been relegated during their long careers in football.

That changed Saturday.

The former Manchester United defender and Everton manager saw Sunderland drop into the second tier after a bevy of wasted chances and a lapse at the back perfectly summed up their season in England.

Moyes wants to stick around and help Sunderland back to the Premier League the way Rafa Benitez did this season in the Championship. Here’s what he said on NBCSN after the match:

“I feel for the supporters. They put their hard-earned cash out there to support the team, and my thoughts are really with them today.

“Yeah, the job’s to make sure that we get ourselves prepared and ready but we’re in this position, to talk about it now is just too quick.”

As for O’Shea, he’s clearly gutted and exasperated. The veteran Irish back did not have a strong season along with the majority of his teammates, and is left grasping for answers.

“Look, we’re obviously distraught. We all wanted the support that we got today. It’s not a nice feeling.

“Performances, results, are the obvious things at the end of the season. The detail never lies. We haven’t kept enough clean sheets, we haven’t taken enough chances. We needed a miracle run to save us, and we couldn’t produce it.”

The Black Cats were kept alive by Jermain Defoe‘s heroics for most of the season, but the striker went ice cold with finishing from February onward. The club rarely looked the part this season, and this might not be a short spell away from the top flight.

Stoke City 0-0 West Ham: Stalemate in the Potteries

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 29, 2017, 12:12 PM EDT
  • Stoke, West Ham waste chances
  • Potters move on to 40 points
  • West Ham have 39 points

Stoke and West Ham played out a tense 0-0 draw at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Marko Arnautovic went close for Stoke and so did Andre Ayew for the Hammers but both Adrian and Jack Butland were in fine form in goal.

The draw means Stoke reach the 40-point marker but they drop 12th place in the table, while West Ham remain in 14th and have 39 points.

The first big chance of the game fell to Stoke as Marko Arnautovic cut the ball back from the left side of the box to find Saido Berahino and his powerful effort was well blocked by Winston Reid.

Stoke continued to do most of the pressing early on and West Ham’s best chance came from a free kick as Jose Fonte’s header was deflected over the bar.

West Ham then had a great chance to go ahead as Fernandes’ cross found Jonathan Calleri but he blazed over the bar. Moments later Andre Ayew’s overhead kick was then denied brilliantly by Jack Butland who made a phenomenal stop on his first appearance back at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke finished the half well as Glen Johnson brilliantly burst into the box and his ball to the near post was poked wide by Fonte just as Arnautovic was ready to tap home and moments late Fonte blocked by Berahino as Joe Allen cut the ball back.

Right on half time Calleri then made a terrible mess of a great chance as he tried a rabona instead of slotting home. 0-0.

The second half started brightly as Allen had a volley just wide and Cheikhou Kouyate saw his effort go wide of Butland’s far post.

Good work from Arnautovic then led to a chance to Xherdan Shaqiri but he fired just wide under pressure. Allen’s shot from distance caused Adrian some problems and West Ham’s goalkeeper also pushed away an effort from Berahino.

Ayew then forced Butland into a save from a shot and a header as the Hammers pushed hard for a winner late on.

Stoke went close to snatching all three points as a fine ball into the box found Arnautovic but Adrian denied his volley superbly and scrambled clear at the second attempt.