West Brom 0-1 Leicester City: Vardy keeps Baggies stumbling

Vardy nabs game’s lone goal

Leicester hits 40 points

Baggies have 4 points since Feb.

The reigning champions are within striking distance of the top half after beating moribund West Brom 1-0 on Saturday at the Hawthorns.

Leicester City hit the 40-point mark behind Jamie Vardy‘s goal, his 12th of the PL season, while West Brom has six losses in eight matches in another post-safety swoon.

The Foxes are four points back of eighth place West Brom.

Leicester worked its way into a power position during the first five minutes, and Wilfried Ndidi saw his shot deflected out for a sixth minute corner.

West Brom found its footing after the quarter hour mark, when Chris Brunt‘s header back across goal forced Kasper Schmeichel into a quick reaction, one-arm save.

Vardy punished Pulis’ plans when Leicester took advantage of a poor back pass from Allan Nyom. Shinji Okazaki sent Vardy on goal, and the striker hit to the near post to beat a splayed Ben Foster. 1-0.

46% – @LCFC have won 46% of their PL games when both Vardy & Okazaki start this season (6/13), compared to 20% when they don't (4/20). Pair. pic.twitter.com/OR3J6qII80 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 29, 2017

Salomon Rondon hit a low shot that Schmeichel collected early in the second half as the Baggies aimed to recover.

