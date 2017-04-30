More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Stream Live: Massive North London Derby as Arsenal visits Spurs

By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT

Tottenham can confirm its first finish above rival Arsenal since 1995 as the final North London derby at White Hart Lane begins at 11:30 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

The game is important to both sides for more than just the rivalry as well. With a win for Chelsea earlier, Spurs will be focused on the title race as well, needing three points to keep pace. For Arsenal, draws earlier in the day for both Manchester clubs have suddenly opened the door to make a go at the final Champions League place, and a win would leave them just two points adrift.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has left midfield rock Moussa Dembele on the bench due to an ankle injury in last week’s win over Crystal Palace. Danny Rose misses out with a knee injury, leaving Kieran Trippier to start at left-back. Kyle Walker is also left on the bench, leaving Spurs without both first-choice full-backs as Ben Davies starts on the right.

Arsenal gets a boost as Laurent Koscielny is fit to start despite a knee injury picked up against Leicester City last weekend. That’s big as Shkodran Mustafi misses out, leaving Nacho Monreal to play as a member of the back three, with Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin on the bench. The lineup is attacking in nature, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, and Olivier Giroud all on the field to start the game.

The Gunners have won just once in its last eight visits to White Hart Lane in Premier League play, and come into today against a Spurs side that have won twelve straight home games and sit as the only unbeaten Premier League side at home this season.

LINEUPS

Tottenham: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane.
Subs: Vorm, Walker, Wimmer, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen.

Arsenal: Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs, Ozil, Sanchez, Giroud.
Subs: Ospina, Holding, Bellerin, Coquelin, Iwobi, Walcott, Welbeck.

Clement says Rashford “deceived the referee” for penalty

By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

According to Swansea City manager Paul Clement, Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford earned the game’s opening goal by “deceiving the referee.”

“My players clearly thought it wasn’t a penalty, and seeing the replay the player [Rashford] has deceived the referee,” Clement said. “It’s clear. There’s no other way to look at it. The ref seemed to have some doubts because there was a big delay and I spoke to him afterwards and he said he was only receiving confirmation from his assistants. It was a mistake. He went down way before there was contact.”

Clement’s words are chosen well, as they do not question the refereeing decision, but are instead pointed at Rashford for his ability to earn the penalty, therefore doing his best to avoid any disciplinary action.

Watching the replay, it’s hard to argue with the Swansea boss. Rashford looks to not only reach his leg out to invite contact as Lukasz Fabianski pulls out of the challenge, but also goes to ground before the contact comes.

“Lukasz was furious,” Clement said. “He’s said: ‘I’ve gone down to get hands on the ball, I can see I can’t get it, I’ve come away from it, and he’s gone down before the contact.’”

Clement, however, refused to go any further with regards to the 20-year-old Rashford. “No I’m not saying cheat. I’m saying deceived. It’s the word I’ve chosen. I would use cheat another time. On this occasion I’m saying he deceived him.”

Wayne Rooney would score from the spot, putting Manchester United in front on the stroke of halftime. The lead would not hold as a Gylfi Sigurdsson free-kick leveled the score.

Middlesbrough 2-2 Man City: Jesus stuns bright Boro

By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT

Middlesbrough, feeling hard done by a harsh refereeing decision, felt justice had been done when Calum Chambers bungled the ball into the back of the net with 13 minutes to go. What a result it would be in the relegation battle.

It was not to be. Gabriel Jesus, on his return from injury, scored a thumping header with five minutes remaining to peg back Boro for the second time, leaving the home side with a valuable point but a bitter taste in their mouths.

City had its first good effort on net after eight minutes as Sergio Aguero shifted to his left and looked for the top corner but the ball curled just over the bar.

The game had little on net as it progressed past the half-hour mark, until Middlesbrough had a few half-chances. Marten De Roon put one over the bar under heavy pressure inside the penalty area, and then Stewart Downing also missed the target moments later.

With the home side impressing throughout the first half, matching City step for step, they managed to find a way in front. A Kevin De Bruyne cross was cut out by George Friend and it sparked a vicious break. Downing’s cross from the left was too far behind Friend, but it fell to Alvaro Negredo who fell as he shot, but managed to get the left-footed effort off the left post and into the back of the net as the home fans erupted. Negredo’s goal against his former club was only the beginning of his fantastic performance.

After the break, Pep Guardiola kept the starting lineup out there momentarily, but quickly made a double change just four minutes in as he yanked off Aleix Garcia and Gael Clichy in favor of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling. They immediately made an impact as Sterling’s effort on net was only blocked last-ditch by Calum Chambers.

City began to attack with more vicious intent, and Sterling again had a shot blocked by Chambers’ face on 57 minutes. Their pressure bore fruit as Sane went down in the box under pressure from De Roon, and referee Kevin Friend pointed to the spot. The Middlesbrough players absolutely lost their minds, with both De Roon and Fabio earning yellow cards for dissent after the decision. At first glance of the replay there was a clear foul, but upon closer inspection it appeared Sane leaned heavily into the contact to draw the whistle.

Aguero blasted the penalty in to leave little doubt as the score leveled at 1-1, with the home fans and players still incensed. Middlesbrough looked for a way back into the lead by bringing on Adama Traore, who immediately drew a yellow on Nicolas Otamendi for a foul on a breakaway.

Middlesbrough would eventually get justice for the penalty, as they went back in front with 13 minutes remaining. A free-kick was only parried awkwardly by Willy Caballero, and somehow City failed to clear with the ball pinging all over the box. Negredo somehow kept it alive with a back-heel, and eventually his shot was turned in clumsily by Chambers who wheeled away in delight.

Again though, the lead would not hold. Fabio fouled Sane on the left flank, and Aguero delivered a cross into the box, and only Jesus judged it correctly, cracking the header past Brad Guzan. That leveled things at 2-2, ripping the collective hearts out of Riverside Stadium. City pushed for a winner down the stretch in tense final minutes, but could not find the right formula. Aguero had to come off late with what looked to be a slight knock, a slight concern for City at the end.

The point for Middlesbrough sees them climb within four of Swansea City, who also drew a Manchester club earlier on Sunday. They still remain six points adrift of safety with Hull City well above, leaving the draw feeling like a brutal loss. For City, they keep pace with Manchester United, but cannot build any lead above their single point.

Everton 0-3 Chelsea: Pedro stunner downs sleepy Everton

By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2017, 10:58 AM EDT

Neither side looked up for the game, until Pedro was.

This game was billed as potentially Chelsea’s toughest test left as they march towards the title. With both teams struggling to produce anything on goal, the Spaniard stepped up in the 66th minute and ripped a fantastic strike past Maarten Stekelenburg and into the top-left corner to put Chelsea through at Goodison Park.

Everton was off to a flyer as 20-year-old Dominic Calvert-Lewin cut into the box and fired off a shot from a tight angle that wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois and cannoned off the post. The Blues also missed a good chance as Eden Hazard got around Maarten Stekelenburg to his right, but despite the open net to shoot at, the extremely tight angle forced Hazard into the side-netting.

That was it though, as the first 45 minutes devolved into a brutal midfield battle, with neither side truly asserting its dominance. One of the only good efforts on net for either side in the first half came in the 23rd minute as Romelu Lukaku chested down a long ball and rifled a low shot on net from a long way out, and with Courtois just off line, the ball skittered agonizingly wide.

Everton looked to foul Hazard every time he got on the ball, so Chelsea hoped to work through the middle with Diego Costa and Pedro, but they did not produce a good chance before the halftime whistle.

The second half began where the first half left off, with little in the game. Diego Costa was eventually given his customary booking for a studs-up challenge on Stekelenburg as the ball came through and the Everton goalkeeper went to boot it away.

Finally, the moment of the game arrived as Pedro cut to his left outside the top of the box and lashed a shot that scorched into the top corner and put Chelsea through.

Everton had no response, and the Blues would double the lead with 11 minutes left as a free-kick came off Romelu Lukaku and fell to Gary Cahill at point-blank range, turned in for a 2-0 lead. There was a moment of concern for Chelsea fans down the stretch as David Luiz sat on the pitch multiple times seemingly massaging his groin, replaced eventually by Nathan Ake.

It all fell apart for the Toffees, as Chelsea added a third with minutes remaining. Diego Costa released substitute Cesc Fabregas, and his cutback to fellow sub Willian near the six-yard box left the Brazilian with a clean finish.

The three points for the Blues see them seven points clear at the top of the table, while Everton remains in seventh, with no danger below them but failing to take the chance to jump Arsenal before the North London derby.

Roma slips in 3-1 derby loss to Lazio

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnApr 30, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

The Derby della Capitale went Lazio’s way, all but shattering any hopes Roma had of catching Juventus for the Scudetto as Keita Balde scored a brace in the 3-1 win.

Balde is absolutely on fire, with now five goals in his last two matches. His brace comes on the heels of a hat-trick in a 6-2 win over Palermo last time out.

The 22-year-old Senegalese international scored his first just 12 minutes in thanks to some horrid defending from Roma’s Emerson, and Balde cut the ball inside the near post to the surprise of Wojciech Szczesny. His second killed off the game in the 85th minute on the break, as Senad Lulic unselfishly gave it up to Balde on the 2-on-1 for an easy finish.

With Balde’s first the only score of the first half, Roma had momentarily pulled back level on a Daniele de Rossi penalty moments after the break, but it was Dusan Basta to provide the eventual winner just five minutes later. The goal was a bit generous, as his hit at the top of the box took a huge deflection off Federico Fazio and looped into the top corner.

Roma dominated possession throughout, but they were locked down, as Lazio matched them on the shot count despite finding themselves on the back foot for much of the game. Roma also saw Antonio Rudiger sent off in the dying minutes of the game for a very high boot that caught Lazio substitute Filip Djordjevic directly in the shin.

The loss paired with Rudiger’s impeding suspension means that Roma must now change its focus from looking ahead towards Juventus and instead over their shoulder. With a brutal run-in for Roma remaining, including games against AC Milan, Juventus, and Chievo Verona left on the schedule, they will be tested to hold their four-point lead over Napoli, who also has a game in hand.