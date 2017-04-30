More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Tottenham revel in ruling North London, but want more

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 30, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT

LONDON — The penultimate game at White Hart Lane produced a fitting farewell.

Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday to not only keep their Premier League title hopes alive but also dominate North London for the first time in over two decades.

“North London is ours!” sang Tottenham’s fans as they taunted the small, disconsolate group of Arsenal fans tucked away in the far corner of the Lane. They must’ve wanted the ground to open up and swallow them. The emotions for Tottenham’s fans was entirely differently.

A sense of relief and pride in the air was palpable as Spurs’ upward trajectory continues and they’ll finish above Arsenal for the first time in 22 years.

After Friday’s announcement that Spurs will be playing at Wembley next season ahead of moving into their new 61,000 capacity home for the 2018-19 campaign, the final edition of the North London derby at White Hart Lane was set.

For everyone connected to Tottenham it was a fairytale ending to the rivalry.

For manager Mauricio Pochettino and his players it was a nice way to provide a memorable moment, but their eyes are on a bigger prize.

“We are in the race for the title, we reduced the gap to Chelsea again and that is, for us, what we need to be focused on now,” Pochettino said. “We have another important game against West Ham on Friday.”

If Tottenham beat West Ham on Friday they momentarily be just one point behind Chelsea who play three days later against Middlesbrough.

Spurs have bigger fish to fry than their neighbors who appearing to be heading in a very different direction.

The ground shook at Spurs’ 118-year home as Harry Kane slammed home a penalty kick to make it 2-0, just 74 seconds after Dele Alli had made it 1-0 in the 55th minute.

Tottenham’s fans, players and manager will miss their atmospheric home but Spurs have bigger plans. They include usurping Arsenal each season but also 18 other teams in the Premier League.

“I am happy because when you play a derby like Tottenham against Arsenal, it is always important to win,” Pochettino said. “But I have a massive respect for him (Wenger). I admire him, for what he has doing in a club like Arsenal. It is a fantastic job. Of course I am so happy but are challenge and our aim is to win. Not only to beat Arsenal. It is to win against 19 other teams that play against us in the Premier League. But of course I am very happy but I am calm because we have four games left. Now it is important to focus and reduce the gap.”

Ironic chants of “Arsene Wenger, we want you to stay!” were belted out by Tottenham’s fans as they made it clear how they felt about the Arsenal boss staying on beyond this season.

Speaking after the game, Arsene Wenger was downbeat as his team would finish below Spurs for the first time in his tenure at the club.

Arsenal sit six points off the top four with five games remaining (they do have a game in hand over their rivals) as the possibility of the Gunners finishing outside the top four for the first time in 21 years is very real. That fact coupled with Spurs’ rise makes it even tougher for Arsenal to accept.

“Look, do I believe or not, the gap is there,” Wenger said. “That is often in the final part of the season, that can go one way or the other without really reflecting the difference between the teams.”

There is an incredible gap developing — 17 points to be exact — which was showcased on Sunday as Petr Cech made four fantastic saves to keep the score down. Yes, Arsenal have won PL titles, FA Cups and qualified regularly for the UEFA Champions League. But that was then. This is now.

Spurs are a club living in the moment and with a clear plan for the future. Arsenal are not.

With Spurs in the ascendancy on the pitch, their young squad improving together each month and their stunning new stadium rising higher each week, the future is bright for Tottenham.

Sunday was about soaking in nostalgia too as Pochettino waited for each and every one of his players to come off the pitch.

“We have to feel proud and happy because the last derby against Arsenal, all that it means for all our fans and everyone that loves Tottenham, it was a fantastic afternoon,” Pochettino said. “Of course we are disappointed that we didn’t reduce the gap to Chelsea but we are so proud of the team. ”

Pride is the key word in Tottenham as they’re finally top dogs in north London. Now they have bigger and better things to achieve as they leave Arsenal in their wake, the Gunners shuddering with fear and wrangled with jealousy.

Watford 0-1 Liverpool: Can does the amazing for the Reds

By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Liverpool knocked off Watford, 1-0, aT Vicarage Road behind after Emre Can scored a Goal Of The Year candidate.

Can gave the Reds the lead on the stroke of halftime after the 22-year-old finished off a spectacular bicycle kick from a Lucas Leiva lobbed cross.

Liverpool nearly caught the Hornets for the opener just minutes prior as Adam Lallana struck the crossbar in the 41st minute. 

The hosts were forced to make a change early on when Miguel Britos went off injured in the 17th minute and Christian Kabasele replaced the defender. 

With three matches remaining, the Reds will hope to hold onto a UEFA Champions League position when they face Southampton, West Ham and Middlesbrough. Meanwhile, the Hornets finish up with a brutal fixture list that includes Leicester, Everton, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Injuries stacking up for Man United ahead of Europa League return

Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Manchester United is still vying for a top four position in the Premier League this season, but Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semifinal will present another test for Jose Mourinho and co.

The Red Devils will meet Celta Vigo in the first leg of their UEL affair at Balaídos, however, Mourinho’s men will have to do so with a depleted cast of players.

United could be missing as many as seven players, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo.

Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are also among the names that remain injured, leaving United severely hurting at the heart of their backline.

The good news for Mourinho is that Paul Pogba and Juan Mata appear to be ready to resume a role with the team, while Marouane Fellaini is eligible to play in the match despite serving a three-match ban in England.

United has gone unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches over all competitions, with the team’s last defeat coming against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Henry says “no power shift” despite Spurs current control of North London

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT

Tottenham has done just about everything right in the Premier League this season, but a former Arsenal great believes Spurs still have some ways to go before overtaking their London rivals.

Coming off of a critical 2-0 win against Arsenal, Spurs remain four points behind league leaders Chelsea with four matches to play, while the Gunners are currently struggling to stay within reach of a place in Europe next season.

Thierry Henry still isn’t overly impressed with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side just yet though.

“Not envy, because after 20 years they still don’t have anything to show for it, so far,” Henry said on Sky Sports. “I know they are trying to.”

Tottenham have secured just one trophy since 1999, a league cup crown during the 2007/08 campaign, but Henry suggests that Spurs need to continue their ascent toward the top of English and European soccer before they can surpass the likes of Arsenal.

Despite participating in three competitions this season, Spurs bailed out of the Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup without anything to show.

Henry went on to compare Spurs to Chelsea, who have come alive over the last two decades with significant hardware of their own.

The former Arsenal striker discussed how Frank Lampard, who sat alongside him on a Sky Sports program, and the Blues warranted the respect they earned after working their way up the ladder in England.

“I have a man next to me, for a long time we were beating them,” Henry added. “Then, at one point, I was like ‘hang on a minute, they [Chelsea] are doing something right.’

“They had won the league, then they won the league again, and then they won the cup. They won something with it, and we thought ‘hang on, the power is shifting’.

“At the moment I don’t see any shift.”

STREAM LIVE: Liverpool tests Top Four mettle at Watford

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Liverpool looks to take a step ahead of Man City and Manchester United in the race for the Top Four when it hits Vicarage Road to face Watford on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool is level on matches with the Manchester sides, and is the first to play its 35th match of the season. Liverpool and City have 66 points, while United has 65.

Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge are fit enough for the bench, as the Reds again use Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Giorginio Wijnaldum, and Divock Origi in the attack.

The host Hornets are in a muddle of clubs hoping to catch West Brom for eighth place by the end of the season.

LINEUPS

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Prödl, Britos; Janmaat, Cleverley, Doucouré, Capoue, Amrabat; Deeney (c), Niang. Subs: Pantilimon, Success, Behrami, Zuniga, Kabasele, Okaka, Eleftheriou.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner; Wijnaldum, Can, Lucas, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi. Subs: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Lallana, Klavan, Alexander.