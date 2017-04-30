More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter/@InvictosSomos

Video: Camilo Sanvezzo scores wonder goal for Queretaro

By Matt ReedApr 30, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT

Camilo Sanvezzo scored two goals on Sunday for Queretaro but many won’t even remember the score of the game after his brilliant first effort.

The Queretaro forward scored the first of two finishes in the 66th minute after winning the ball in his own half, carrying it into the Toluca end and unleashing a deadly shot from just inside midfield.

Sanvezzo eventually scored his side’s second goal in the dying minutes of the match, and his 88th minute finish proved to be the winner for Queretaro, who currently sit 13th in Liga MX.

The 28-year-old should be familiar to MLS fans after Sanvezzo’s time with the Vancouver Whitecaps from 2011 to 2013. The veteran scored 39 goals in 92 matches with the Canadian side.

MLS Snapshot: Atlanta United 1-3 D.C. United (video)

Twitter/@ATLUTD
By Matt ReedApr 30, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Atlanta has been one of the most exciting teams in MLS over the opening two months of the season, but with a bit of luck and grit D.C. United spoiled the newcomers’ fun on Sunday afternoon. It was all the home side early on in the match, which was spearheaded by Kenwyne Jones‘ emphatic header, but D.C. responded well with some good pressure of their own. The win for D.C. moves Ben Olsen’s club into eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Atlanta still holds the sixth and final playoff position through eight matches as Gerardo Martino’s side sits on 11 points.

Three moments that mattered

9′ — Hosts apply pressure and hit D.C. where it hurts — This is exactly why Atlanta brought in Kenwyne Jones. Big body and deadly heading ability. Can’t stop that.

25′ — D.C. unexpectedly pulls level — It certainly wasn’t how Lamar Neagle drew it up but he and D.C. somehow equalized before the half hour mark after some sloppy Atlanta defending.

36′ — Acosta runs wild — Atlanta will probably want to look back on this moment and make sure they do a better job covering the diminutive attacker next time.

Men of the match: Luciano Acosta

Goalscorers: Kenwyne Jones (9′), Michael Parkhurst — OG (25′), Luciano Acosta (36′), Sebastian Le Toux (55′)

La Liga & Serie A: Napoli gains ground on Roma and more

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 30, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Celta Vigo 0-3 Athletic Bilbao

Bilbao is up to sixth place following Sunday’s win over Celta, and it was quite the dominant performance from the road side. Celta managed zero shots on target throughout the match in comparison to Bilbao’s 12, while Raul Garcia’s brace helped pace his side to victory with goals on each side of halftime. Mikel Rico added a third in the 83rd minute for good measure but there was never much doubt on the day as to which side was coming away with the points.

Real Betis 1-4 Alaves

Despite going down inside the opening quarter hour, Alaves put out a superb showing after halftime to solidify its place in the top 10 in Spain. Nenad Krsticic, Rubén Sobrino and Christian Santos scored in a 10-minute span early in the second half to give the visitors a commanding lead before Aleksandar Katai added his side’s fourth of the day late in stoppage time.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Osasuna 2-2 Deportivo La Coruna
Eibar 2-0 Leganes

Roma 1-3 Lazio

It’s always a fun one when these two sides get together in the Derby della Capitale but Lazio’s victory could prove quite costly for their rivals from Rome. Keita Balde Diao continues his fantastic scoring run for Lazio as the 22-year-old is up to 13 Serie A goals on the season after Sunday’s brace. The Senegalese striker scored after 12 minutes before providing the final touch on the match for the visiting side. Daniele de Rossi converted from the penalty spot to pull Roma even on the stroke of halftime, but Dusan Basta restored the lead for Lazio five minutes into after the break.

Napoli 1-0 Inter Milan

Jose Callejon made things a lot more interesting in the race for the UEFA Champions League. Following Roma’s defeat, a victory for Napoli ensured that the side would move to within a point of the Giallorossi in Serie A. And that’s exactly what Napoli did. Callejon’s first-half finish gave Napoli the cushion it needed on the day, and now sets up an intriguing race for automatic qualification into next season’s UCL.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Bologna 4-0 Udinese
Cagliari 1-0 Pescara
Crotone 1-1 AC Milan
Empoli 1-3 Sassuolo
Genoa 1-2 Chievo
Palermo 2-0 Fiorentina

Bobby Wood, Hamburg in danger of relegation after latest defeat

Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images For MAN
By Matt ReedApr 30, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

Three matches remain in the Bundesliga season, and one U.S. Men’s National Team star might not be able to fend off relegation in his first top-flight campaign in Germany.

[ MORE: Tottenham revel in North London, but they want more ]

USMNT forward Bobby Wood and his Hamburg side fell 4-0 to Augsburg on Sunday, leaving HSV in 16th place in the German table with just several weeks left to play.

Wood has performed well with Hamburg during the 2016/17 season, scoring nine goals across all competitions, however, his side could surely use more goals in the coming weeks.

Including Sunday’s road loss, Hamburg has now lost three consecutive matches and puts Markus Gisdol’s men in a world of trouble down the stretch. Hamburg will face Mainz, Schalke and Wolfsburg over the final weeks of the season, and while those fixtures are actually pretty favorable, it still won’t be an easy test to fend off survival.

With only 18 teams playing in the top two flights of German soccer, the bottom two clubs in the Bundesliga are automatically relegated to Bundesliga.2, while the team that finishes in 16th participates in a playoff with the third-place side from the second division (currently Hanover 96).

Tottenham revel in ruling North London, but want more

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 30, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT

LONDON — The penultimate game at White Hart Lane produced a fitting farewell.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned

Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday to not only keep their Premier League title hopes alive but also dominate North London for the first time in over two decades.

“North London is ours!” sang Tottenham’s fans as they taunted the small, disconsolate group of Arsenal fans tucked away in the far corner of the Lane. They must’ve wanted the ground to open up and swallow them. The emotions for Tottenham’s fans was entirely differently.

[ MORE: Player ratings from Spurs, Arsenal

A sense of relief and pride in the air was palpable as Spurs’ upward trajectory continues and they’ll finish above Arsenal for the first time in 22 years.

After Friday’s announcement that Spurs will be playing at Wembley next season ahead of moving into their new 61,000 capacity home for the 2018-19 campaign, the final edition of the North London derby at White Hart Lane was set.

For everyone connected to Tottenham it was a fairytale ending to the rivalry.

For manager Mauricio Pochettino and his players it was a nice way to provide a memorable moment, but their eyes are on a bigger prize.

“We are in the race for the title, we reduced the gap to Chelsea again and that is, for us, what we need to be focused on now,” Pochettino said. “We have another important game against West Ham on Friday.”

If Tottenham beat West Ham on Friday they momentarily be just one point behind Chelsea who play three days later against Middlesbrough.

Spurs have bigger fish to fry than their neighbors who appearing to be heading in a very different direction.

The ground shook at Spurs’ 118-year home as Harry Kane slammed home a penalty kick to make it 2-0, just 74 seconds after Dele Alli had made it 1-0 in the 55th minute.

Tottenham’s fans, players and manager will miss their atmospheric home but Spurs have bigger plans. They include usurping Arsenal each season but also 18 other teams in the Premier League.

“I am happy because when you play a derby like Tottenham against Arsenal, it is always important to win,” Pochettino said. “But I have a massive respect for him (Wenger). I admire him, for what he has doing in a club like Arsenal. It is a fantastic job. Of course I am so happy but are challenge and our aim is to win. Not only to beat Arsenal. It is to win against 19 other teams that play against us in the Premier League. But of course I am very happy but I am calm because we have four games left. Now it is important to focus and reduce the gap.”

Ironic chants of “Arsene Wenger, we want you to stay!” were belted out by Tottenham’s fans as they made it clear how they felt about the Arsenal boss staying on beyond this season.

Speaking after the game, Arsene Wenger was downbeat as his team would finish below Spurs for the first time in his tenure at the club.

Arsenal sit six points off the top four with five games remaining (they do have a game in hand over their rivals) as the possibility of the Gunners finishing outside the top four for the first time in 21 years is very real. That fact coupled with Spurs’ rise makes it even tougher for Arsenal to accept.

“Look, do I believe or not, the gap is there,” Wenger said. “That is often in the final part of the season, that can go one way or the other without really reflecting the difference between the teams.”

There is an incredible gap developing — 17 points to be exact — which was showcased on Sunday as Petr Cech made four fantastic saves to keep the score down. Yes, Arsenal have won PL titles, FA Cups and qualified regularly for the UEFA Champions League. But that was then. This is now.

Spurs are a club living in the moment and with a clear plan for the future. Arsenal are not.

With Spurs in the ascendancy on the pitch, their young squad improving together each month and their stunning new stadium rising higher each week, the future is bright for Tottenham.

Sunday was about soaking in nostalgia too as Pochettino waited for each and every one of his players to come off the pitch.

“We have to feel proud and happy because the last derby against Arsenal, all that it means for all our fans and everyone that loves Tottenham, it was a fantastic afternoon,” Pochettino said. “Of course we are disappointed that we didn’t reduce the gap to Chelsea but we are so proud of the team. ”

Pride is the key word in Tottenham as they’re finally top dogs in north London. Now they have bigger and better things to achieve as they leave Arsenal in their wake, the Gunners shuddering with fear and wrangled with jealousy.