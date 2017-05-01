More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Atletico extends contract of defender Hernandez until 2022

Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 1, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid says it has extended the contract of young defender Lucas Hernandez until June 2022.

[ MORE: USA-Ghana friendly will take place in East Hartford ]

The current contract of the 21-year-old Frenchman was going to end in 2020.

Hernandez has played 20 games for Atletico this season and is expected to start in Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

He has played with Atletico’s youth squad since the 2007-08 season. He has also played for France’s youth teams.

Hernandez said Monday he was “thrilled” to remain “with the club of his life.”

Earlier this year Hernandez and his former girlfriend were sentenced to 31 days of community service for an altercation between the two.

Orlando City is quickly becoming one of the top sides in MLS

Alex Menendez/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT

Coming into the 2017 MLS season, Orlando City had a lot of questions that needed answering.

[ MORE: Dzemaili is ready to join the Impact early ]

Second-year head coach Jason Kreis did well last season after taking over for the departed Adrian Heath but again, the former MLS striker had his work cut out for himself and his staff.

[ MORE: D.C. United tops Atlanta after slow start ]

Fast forward over the first two months of the season and the Lions are currently atop the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield table, and it doesn’t appear that Kreis and co. will relinquish that standing any time soon.

Cyle Larin has established himself as one of MLS’ top scorers during his first two-plus seasons in the league. His six goals thus far ranks second in MLS, only trailing Houston Dynamo attacker Erick “Cubo” Torres.

Larin won’t be able to do it by himself, but Kaka’s return is already paying dividends for the side after the Brazilian scored in his first match back from injury on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids.

It’s not Orlando’s offense that is catching the attention of many around MLS though, but instead the club’s completely revamped backline.

In the club’s first two seasons, the Lions allowed 116, which is tied with the Chicago Fire for the most of any team during that span of time.

Additions of Jonathan Spector, Donny Toia and MLS veteran Will Johnson has played vital roles in the team’s defensive turnaround, particularly Spector, who has started all seven Orlando City matches at centerback.

It’s Spector’s budding partnership with USMNT hopeful Tommy Redding that has allowed the Lions to quickly become one of the most stout defensive units in MLS. So far, Orlando has conceded five goals, the second fewest behind only Sporting KC’s three allowed.

Couple these factors in with Orlando’s seemingly impenetrable home-field advantage and the Lions have all the makings of a dangerous side in 2017. The club has yet to lose at home this season, starting out with five consecutive victories at Orlando City Stadium.

It’s clearly too early to state that Orlando will run away with the East or even clinch a playoff spot for that matter, but considering Kreis’ influence and all the proper adjustments the squad made during the offseason it seems like a pretty safe bet that this team will be playing into late October and beyond.

Ibrahimovic undergoes surgery, expected to miss nine months

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Imagesretur
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s next career move is still up in the air, but the Swedish superstar won’t be returning to the pitch any time soon.

[ MORE: Can scores world-class goal to lift Liverpool ]

The Manchester United striker underwent surgery on Monday, and according to Ibrahimovic’s agent — Mino Raiola — the operation was “successful” and the 35-year-old is expected to “make a full recovery.”

Given the nature of the forward’s injury, Ibrahimovic is expected to miss roughly nine months as he recovers from the torn ACL.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone successful knee surgery. He will make a full recovery AND HAS NOT SUFFERED A CAREER-ENDING INJURY,” Raiola said in a statement released on Monday.

“The procedure was performed by Freddie Fu, M.D., and Volker Musahl, M.D., of the UPMC Sports Medicine program in Pittsburgh.

“Zlatan has started rehabilitation at UPMC and will remain under the care of Dr. Fu and Dr. Musahl throughout his recovery.

“Zlatan and the medical team are not available for interviews at this time. Additional updates will follow at a later date.”

Ibrahimovic has lived up to his name in his first season in the Premier League, leading United in goals with 28 in 46 appearances in all competitions.

While the Red Devils could be where Ibrahimovic winds up once again in 2017/18, rumors are still floating around linking the Swede to Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy and possibly 2018 expansion side Los Angeles FC.

UCL Tuesday: Real, Atleti renew rivalry in semifinals first leg

Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

It’s about to get real in the UEFA Champions League. No pun intended… maybe.

[ MORE: Man City could up attempt to get Aubameyang by offering Iheanacho ]

There’s no Barcelona, no Bayern Munich, no Premier League sides remaining, but what we do have is a rivalry that will almost certainly present a captivating semifinal as Real Madrid takes on city rival Atletico Madrid.

These two sides have been firmly entrenched in the UCL over recent years, with the rivalry taking a massive step forward in the past three seasons as Real knocked off Atleti in the 2013/14 and 2015/16 finals in dramatic fashion.

In their previous 10 encounters, Atletico has come away with four victories to Real’s three and the clubs have tied on three other occasions, including their most recent meeting back on April 8.

As the stats show, there’s not much separating these two clubs.

At the forefront of all it will be renowned attacker Cristiano Ronaldo, who aims to lead Los Blancos to the Millennium Stadium in an attempt to achieve back-to-back UCL crowns.

The Portuguese international is tied for fourth in goals during this season’s competition with seven, while Antonine Griezmann is the danger man for Atletico after finishing five goals of his own.

Both Diego Simeone and Zinedine Zidane clearly possess squads with brilliant attacking ability, but it could be the defending on display that decides this season’s clash between the two Madrid clubs.

Atletico boasts the best backline in La Liga in 2016/17, having only allowed 25 goals in 35 matches, which equates to 0.7 goals per game. Meanwhile, Real has battled some uncertainty defensively at times this season, but the Madridistas have clamped down as of late.

Since January, Real has only conceded more than three goals on three occasions.

The two sides will meet again next Wednesday at the Vicente Calderon Stadium.

Video: Can scores unreal bicycle kick to secure Liverpool win

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT

Simply put, you’re not going to see many goals better than this one.

[ MORE: Liverpool edges Watford behind Can’s stunning overhead kick ]

With halftime looming and the score deadlocked at 0-0, it appeared Liverpool and Watford were heading into the break at that same scoreline.

Emre Can had different ideas though as the Liverpool midfielder unleashed a Goal of the Year-worthy bicycle kick in first-half stoppage time to give the Reds the 1-0 advantage.

Just watch and enjoy the video above!