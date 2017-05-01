More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Henry says “no power shift” despite Spurs current control of North London

By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT

Tottenham has done just about everything right in the Premier League this season, but a former Arsenal great believes Spurs still have some ways to go before overtaking their London rivals.

Coming off of a critical 2-0 win against Arsenal, Spurs remain four points behind league leaders Chelsea with four matches to play, while the Gunners are currently struggling to stay within reach of a place in Europe next season.

Thierry Henry still isn’t overly impressed with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side just yet though.

“Not envy, because after 20 years they still don’t have anything to show for it, so far,” Henry said on Sky Sports. “I know they are trying to.”

Tottenham have secured just one trophy since 1999, a league cup crown during the 2007/08 campaign, but Henry suggests that Spurs need to continue their ascent toward the top of English and European soccer before they can surpass the likes of Arsenal.

Despite participating in three competitions this season, Spurs bailed out of the Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup without anything to show.

Henry went on to compare Spurs to Chelsea, who have come alive over the last two decades with significant hardware of their own.

The former Arsenal striker discussed how Frank Lampard, who sat alongside him on a Sky Sports program, and the Blues warranted the respect they earned after working their way up the ladder in England.

“I have a man next to me, for a long time we were beating them,” Henry added. “Then, at one point, I was like ‘hang on a minute, they [Chelsea] are doing something right.’

“They had won the league, then they won the league again, and then they won the cup. They won something with it, and we thought ‘hang on, the power is shifting’.

“At the moment I don’t see any shift.”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Liverpool looks to take a step ahead of Man City and Manchester United in the race for the Top Four when it hits Vicarage Road to face Watford on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool is level on matches with the Manchester sides, and is the first to play its 35th match of the season. Liverpool and City have 66 points, while United has 65.

Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge are fit enough for the bench, as the Reds again use Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Giorginio Wijnaldum, and Divock Origi in the attack.

The host Hornets are in a muddle of clubs hoping to catch West Brom for eighth place by the end of the season.

LINEUPS

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Prödl, Britos; Janmaat, Cleverley, Doucouré, Capoue, Amrabat; Deeney (c), Niang. Subs: Pantilimon, Success, Behrami, Zuniga, Kabasele, Okaka, Eleftheriou.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner; Wijnaldum, Can, Lucas, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi. Subs: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Lallana, Klavan, Alexander.

USMNT, Ghana friendly will hit East Hartford

By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

The USMNT and Ghana’s World Cup rivalry comes to Connecticut in July.

East Hartford is the place for a July 1 match, one that will come after June’s World Cup qualifiers but before the Gold Cup.

The Yanks beat Ghana in the 2014 World Cup but were eliminated by the Black Stars in the knockout rounds of the 2010 and 2006 tournament.

Obligatory quote from USMNT coach Bruce Arena:

“Ghana is certainly a team that brings different challenges, and it’s the type of competition we need as we continue to develop our program. Winning the Gold Cup is one of our priorities in 2017, so this is an important opportunity. We’ve always had great support in Hartford, and look forward to more of the same this summer.”

Ghana plays Mexico three days earlier in Houston, and will be gearing up for CAF World Cup qualifiers in late August and early September.

The Black Stars made it to the AFCON semifinals before losing to Cameroon and then Burkina Faso in the third place game. The U.S. is 23 in the FIFA Rankings, while Ghana is 45. In ELO, the U.S. is 32 and Ghana stands 65.

Much Needed: Dzemaili to join Montreal early

By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT

The Montreal Impact needs help, and will be receiving it soon from a familiar country.

DiMarzio reports that the Impact is close to adding Serie A veteran Blerim Dzemaili. The midfielder was set to join the team after the season, and apparently the move will happen before Bologna’s season concludes (The club is safe from relegation).

The 31-year-old Swiss midfielder has 55 caps and nine goals as an international, and has spent time with Torino, Napoli, Parma, Genoa, and his current home is Bologna.

The club boasts Italiasn Marco Donadel and Matteo Mancosu, the latter arriving from Bologna last year.

Montreal has won just one of its first eight matches. Dzemaili will go a long way towards changing that, assuming coach Mauro Biello finds the right midfield formula with Ignacio Piatti and Donadel or Hernan Bernardello.

Report: Man City could offer Iheanacho in bid to land Aubameyang

By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

Pep Guardiola‘s system requires a lot of work from a pressing single forward, but finding playing time for three strikers — let alone four — is a daunting proposition.

Any additions to the corps would likely demand that at least one leave town. That won’t be Gabriel Jesus, who is one of the brightest prospects in the world.

Were Man City to win the race for Borussia Dortmund superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, that leaves Sergio Aguero and/or Kelechi Iheanacho as troubled depth men. The former is already expected to at least explore the transfer market, while the latter may be used a makeweight.

Here’s the Manchester Evening News, with a note on Iheanacho’s status and an update on loanee Samir Nasri:

The 20-year-old has scored seven goals this season and has also been linked with a move to both Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen.

In other transfer news, Sevilla are reportedly interested in signing Samir Nasri on a permanent basis – if City lower their asking price.

Aubameyang has heavily flirted with Real Madrid, but could a move to the Premier League be in the cards?

A smart move, if possible, for City would be to include Iheanacho with a buyback clause. Those have become increasingly popular as clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea offload players to differing degrees of desperation. United may reclaim Burnley center back Michael Keane, while Chelsea could pay through the teeth for not putting a buyback clause into their sale of Romelu Lukaku to Everton.

Given Borussia Dortmund’s extensive collection of young talent, Iheanacho would certainly fit right into Thomas Tuchel’s group.