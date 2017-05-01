Ibrahimovic undergoes surgery, expected to miss nine months

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s next career move is still up in the air, but the Swedish superstar won’t be returning to the pitch any time soon.

The Manchester United striker underwent surgery on Monday, and according to Ibrahimovic’s agent — Mino Raiola — the operation was “successful” and the 35-year-old is expected to “make a full recovery.”

Given the nature of the forward’s injury, Ibrahimovic is expected to miss roughly nine months as he recovers from the torn ACL.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone successful knee surgery. He will make a full recovery AND HAS NOT SUFFERED A CAREER-ENDING INJURY,” Raiola said in a statement released on Monday.

“The procedure was performed by Freddie Fu, M.D., and Volker Musahl, M.D., of the UPMC Sports Medicine program in Pittsburgh.

“Zlatan has started rehabilitation at UPMC and will remain under the care of Dr. Fu and Dr. Musahl throughout his recovery.

“Zlatan and the medical team are not available for interviews at this time. Additional updates will follow at a later date.”

Ibrahimovic has lived up to his name in his first season in the Premier League, leading United in goals with 28 in 46 appearances in all competitions.

While the Red Devils could be where Ibrahimovic winds up once again in 2017/18, rumors are still floating around linking the Swede to Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy and possibly 2018 expansion side Los Angeles FC.