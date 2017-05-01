Injuries stacking up for Man United ahead of Europa League return

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Manchester United is still vying for a top four position in the Premier League this season, but Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semifinal will present another test for Jose Mourinho and co.

[ MORE: Tottenham revel in ruling North London, but want more ]

The Red Devils will meet Celta Vigo in the first leg of their UEL affair at Balaídos, however, Mourinho’s men will have to do so with a depleted cast of players.

United could be missing as many as seven players, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo.

Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are also among the names that remain injured, leaving United severely hurting at the heart of their backline.

The good news for Mourinho is that Paul Pogba and Juan Mata appear to be ready to resume a role with the team, while Marouane Fellaini is eligible to play in the match despite serving a three-match ban in England.

United has gone unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches over all competitions, with the team’s last defeat coming against Chelsea in the FA Cup.