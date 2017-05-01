Much Needed: Dzemaili to join Montreal early

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The Montreal Impact needs help, and will be receiving it soon from a familiar country.

DiMarzio reports that the Impact is close to adding Serie A veteran Blerim Dzemaili. The midfielder was set to join the team after the season, and apparently the move will happen before Bologna’s season concludes (The club is safe from relegation).

[ MORE: How long is Sunderland gone? ]

The 31-year-old Swiss midfielder has 55 caps and nine goals as an international, and has spent time with Torino, Napoli, Parma, Genoa, and his current home is Bologna.

The club boasts Italiasn Marco Donadel and Matteo Mancosu, the latter arriving from Bologna last year.

Montreal has won just one of its first eight matches. Dzemaili will go a long way towards changing that, assuming coach Mauro Biello finds the right midfield formula with Ignacio Piatti and Donadel or Hernan Bernardello.

Follow @NicholasMendola