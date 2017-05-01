More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Watford vs. Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT
  • Liverpool won 6-1 on Nov. 6
  • Watford won fixture last season
  • Reds lead all-time 19W-3D-5L

Liverpool hopes to keep its Top Four advantage alive and Watford seeks revenge for an earlier beatdown when the two sides meet at Vicarage Road on Monday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

It’s onto the next one for Jurgen Klopp, who says the Reds need at least three wins to best Man City and Manchester United to a Top Four spot in the Premier League. Liverpool is level with City and a point ahead of United before kickoff, and can set the bar for both Manchesters with a win.

Walter Mazzarri‘s Watford was stunned by 10-man Hull City last weekend and has to pick itself off the mat following two losses in three, the outlier being a less-than-impressive win over Swansea City. The Hornets beat Liverpool at Vicarage Road last season, but can look to the clubs’ first meeting this year as a threat of what the Reds can do when rampant.

What they’re saying

Watford backstop Heurelho Gomes on the team’s form: “It wasn’t a normal loss against Hull because we lost to ten men. We needed to  pick oursleves up, and go again because that’s the way to recover when you lose a game like we did. We were training hard this week, because we know this game will be very tough for us.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on its UCL hopes“If we win no games in the last four, it will be difficult to be in the Champions League. If we win one, it will be unlikely. If we win two, it’s not really likely. But if we start winning three, it can work. If we win four, I would say it’s more likely it will happen. So that’s how it is. We know all this. But the only way to do this is to win the next one, and that’s what we should try.”

Prediction

Liverpool is finally on level terms with Man City and Manchester United in terms of matches played, and won’t waste its chance to set the table for another week. Reds win, 3-1.

Report: Kasper Schmeichel linked to Man Utd, Real Madrid

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2017, 7:47 AM EDT

Manchester United goalkeepers with the surname Schmeichel have a pretty decent history at Old Trafford, and Jose Mourinho may be ready to write some another chapter.

Sky Sports reports that the Red Devils are the favorites to land Leicester City backstop Kasper Schmeichel if David De Gea leaves for Real Madrid this summer.

Schmeichel, 30, would join his father Peter as Danes to wear the United crest. Peter was an eight-year starter for the Red Devils, winning five Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League crown.

Kasper has a PL title of his own and got a taste of the UCL this season with Leicester’s quarterfinal run. He may want more of that, something he could get at United or another team that employed his father: Man City.

The reason Sky claims Kasper could choose United over City is his new agent:

United’s chances of landing the 30-year-old Denmark international have improved after Schmeichel left his long-term representatives, Triple S Management, to join Italian agent Luca Bascherini – an agent who enjoys excellent relations at Old Trafford.

It goes on to cite a Spanish report that says Schmeichel could be wanted at Real Madrid if it cannot claim De Gea, whose name hit the gossip circles again this weekend when Guillem Balague claimed the current Man Utd star may leave Old Trafford even though he’d rather stay with Mourinho.

On the Man City part, we haven’t seen a lot of Schmeichel in a role that demands a lot of ball handling but his numbers aren’t great. That obviously could be a function for Leicester’s game plan, but is something to consider.

Sydney FC to face Melbourne Victory in A-League final

Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 30, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT

SYDNEY (AP) Sydney FC will face the Melbourne Victory in next weekend’s grand final of Australian football’s A-League after the top-ranked teams won contrasting semifinals.

While Sydney was as dominant as it has been throughout a 27-match regular season in its 3-0 win over Perth on Saturday, Melbourne needed a 70th-minute goal from striker Besart Berisha to advance with a 1-0 win Sunday over Brisbane.

Josh Brillante, Jordy Buijs and Filip Holosko scored first-half goals as Sydney continued a seemingly unstoppable drive towards its third A-League title – and its first since 2010. The video referee interceded in two of the goals, making the win contentious, but Sydney still demonstrated superiority over the young, confident and ambitious Perth side.

Sydney lost only once in 27 regular-season matches and will enter the final as a considerable favorite.

Berisha sank the hopes of his former club, Brisbane, with his late strike in Sunday’s second semifinal. While the margin was small, the Victory deserved to win after playing more assertively throughout the match.

Its semifinal victory means that the teams that finished first and second at the end of the regular season will contest the final for the fifth straight year. The final repeats the 2015 showdown between Sydney and Melbourne, which the Victory won 3-0.

Hoffenheim reaches Champions League qualifiers for 1st time

AP Photo/Michael Probst
Associated PressApr 30, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) The youngest coach in the Bundesliga, 29-year-old Julian Nagelsmann, has steered Hoffenheim to a place in the Champions League qualifiers in the club’s best ever season.

Hoffenheim could even secure its first appearance in the Champions League group stage if it holds on to third place – where it now stands after Benjamin Huebner scored in the last minute to snatch a 1-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. It has three more matches to play this season.

Huebner’s late goal, a powerful header to Sebastian Rudy’s corner, moved the side one point above Borussia Dortmund, which was held to a scoreless draw at home by Cologne on Saturday.

The goal was scored by the son of Frankfurt sporting director Bruno Huebner.

“A lucky win,” acknowledged Hoffenheim backer Dietmar Hopp, the software billionaire whose finances helped his hometown club progress from minor leagues to the Bundesliga.

A co-founder of the SAP software giant, Hopp became the first private owner of a Bundesliga side when he took a majority stake in Hoffenheim in 2015. By then he had already spent an estimated 350 million euros on the team.

However, Hoffenheim’s best appointment to date appears to be that of Nagelsmann, who took over in February 2016 after Huub Stevens stepped down for health reasons.

Then 28, Nagelsmann hadn’t even earned his coaching credentials from the German football federation (DFB). But he saved the side from relegation and Hoffenheim is enjoying its best ever season this year.

The win over Frankfurt extended its unbeaten run at home to 16 games and ensured it beat its previous best-mark of 55 points from the 2008-09 season.

As a player, Nagelsmann lined up for Bavarian sides Augsburg and 1860 Munich before turning his attention to coaching. He spent almost a decade coaching the youth sides of 1860 Munich and then Hoffenheim, for which he was also assistant coach in 2012-13.

Earlier this year, Nagelsmann was named the German football federation’s coach of the year for 2016.

Dortmund hosts Hoffenheim next weekend for a game that is likely to decide which side goes into the qualifiers and which secures automatic qualification for the Champions League.

AUGSBURG 4, HAMBURGER SV 0

Hamburger SV slipped closer to its first ever relegation in a humiliating defeat at fellow struggler Augsburg.

Hamburg, the last founding member of the league to have played every season since its formation in 1963, was left in the relegation playoff place with three games remaining.

“We’re all affected by the performance we showed today,” Hamburg coach Markus Gisdol said. “We were hoping for something different. But we’ve got over other setbacks before and have to deliver the best in the next game.”

Hamburg goalkeeper Tom Mickel and the left post denied Augsburg early on before Halil Altintop fired the home side ahead, midway through the first half.

Altintop scored another before the break, set up by Philipp Max, to give Augsburg some breathing space.

Michael Gregoritsch reacted with a brutal challenge on Dominik Kohr, for which the Hamburg midfielder was fortunate to escape with a yellow card.

Max sealed the result on a counterattack before setting up Raul Bobadilla to complete the scoring late on.

“We could even have scored more goals,” Augsburg coach Manuel Baum said. “But more than three points wouldn’t have been possible.”

Victory lifted Augsburg out of the relegation playoff place and two points above Hamburg, Wolfsburg and Mainz, all level on 33 points. Hamburg, which has conceded a league-worst 59 goals in 31 games, has an inferior goal difference to the other two.

Ingolstadt and Darmstadt occupied the automatic relegation spots. Ingolstadt was four points behind Hamburg, while Darmstadt was all but doomed, nine points behind.

Balotelli, Nice may have spoiled PSG’s title chances

By Matt ReedApr 30, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

Monaco took care of business at the top of Ligue 1 on Saturday and now the Champions League semifinalists could be closing in on France’s crown.

Paris Saint-Germain slipped up on Sunday with a 3-1 loss against third-place Nice, and it could spell the end for the Parisians’ hopes of winning Ligue 1 in 2016/17.

Mario Balotelli sprung Nice in front after 26 minutes with a curling left-footed effort from outside the box, before Ricardo Pereira doubled the advantage for the hosts just three minutes into the second stanza with a lovely curler of his own.

PSG managed to pull a goal back in the 64th minute as Marquinhos gave the visitors a glimmer of hope to keep their title hopes alive.

However, the final minutes of the match took a drastic turn for the worse for PSG as Thiago Motta and Angel di Maria were both shown red cards for violent tackles on Nice players.

Nice also found a third finish after PSG was dwindled down to nine men when Anastasios Donis headed home a lofted cross from the left wing.

With three matches remaining for PSG, Unai Emery’s side sits three points behind league leaders Monaco, who also have a match in hand. PSG finishes up their Ligue 1 account with matches against Bastia, St Etienne and Caen.