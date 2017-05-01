Premier League Preview: Watford vs. Liverpool

Liverpool won 6-1 on Nov. 6

Watford won fixture last season

Reds lead all-time 19W-3D-5L

Liverpool hopes to keep its Top Four advantage alive and Watford seeks revenge for an earlier beatdown when the two sides meet at Vicarage Road on Monday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

It’s onto the next one for Jurgen Klopp, who says the Reds need at least three wins to best Man City and Manchester United to a Top Four spot in the Premier League. Liverpool is level with City and a point ahead of United before kickoff, and can set the bar for both Manchesters with a win.

Walter Mazzarri‘s Watford was stunned by 10-man Hull City last weekend and has to pick itself off the mat following two losses in three, the outlier being a less-than-impressive win over Swansea City. The Hornets beat Liverpool at Vicarage Road last season, but can look to the clubs’ first meeting this year as a threat of what the Reds can do when rampant.

What they’re saying

Watford backstop Heurelho Gomes on the team’s form: “It wasn’t a normal loss against Hull because we lost to ten men. We needed to pick oursleves up, and go again because that’s the way to recover when you lose a game like we did. We were training hard this week, because we know this game will be very tough for us.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on its UCL hopes: “If we win no games in the last four, it will be difficult to be in the Champions League. If we win one, it will be unlikely. If we win two, it’s not really likely. But if we start winning three, it can work. If we win four, I would say it’s more likely it will happen. So that’s how it is. We know all this. But the only way to do this is to win the next one, and that’s what we should try.”

Prediction

Liverpool is finally on level terms with Man City and Manchester United in terms of matches played, and won’t waste its chance to set the table for another week. Reds win, 3-1.

