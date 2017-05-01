More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Richard Sellers/PA via AP

The Way Back (?) for Sunderland

By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT

Sunderland’s gone.

The Stadium of Light side’s decade-plus stay in the Premier League is over, squashed by a series of insipid results in a last-place season.

The latest loss was Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Bournemouth, one in which the Black Cats battled but couldn’t find the necessary moments that provide points.

It’s a long road back for Sunderland, one of three teams who will not be considered instant favorites to return to the top flight. Here’s three distinct parts of a path back to the top for the Black Cats. It could take a while.

1) Embrace the fate… — First and foremost, Sunderland needs to accept that its failure was all its own doing. This wasn’t “unlucky”. The Black Cats’ five wins came against teams that hardly lit the league on fire this season: Hull City, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Leicester City, and Watford. They have a minus-34 goal differential, are one of three teams to allow 60-plus goals and have scored a joint-lowest 26. Bad.

2) …And that it’s bigger than Moyes, Big Sam, almost any manager — It’s cute to point to the “heroics” of former managers Sam Allardyce, Paolo Di Canio, or Gus Poyet, but those bosses had more to work with than David Moyes did in this season.

You have to go 65 players to reach Sunderland’s top player through advanced stats site WhoScored, and 39 on Squawka. The former is Jordan Pickford, a player who will be in significant demand as an England U-21 player. The latter is a 34-year-old striker Jermain Defoe, and his rating is based on a hot start to the season (Defoe didn’t score following a brace on Feb. 4, a run that include nine goalless matches for his side).

Both seem gone, and other strong players seem close behind: Papy Djilobodji, Wahbi Khazri, Lamine Kone, and Didier N’Dong will have suitors, and represent some of the only strong buys in recent years. Will any consider staying?

And Patrick Van Aanholt isn’t coming through that door, while Adnan Januzaj, Jason Denayer, Seb Larsson, and Jan Kirchhoff are out of contract. The Black Cats are going to have to find a way to attract talent to the Northeast when London is the center of football.

3) Follow your neighbors – Now here’s where David Moyes, or whoever, has to convince Ellis Short to open his pocketbook. Newcastle United did it last summer with Rafa Benitez, and pretty much cruised to promotion at its first chance.

Newcastle had better resources to exploit in selling Giorginio Wijnaldum, Moussa Sissoko, and Andros Townsend to the tune of nearly $90 million, and did it along with the feat of convincing notorious bottom-liner Mike Ashley to reinvest almost all of it to get PL somewhat outcasts Dwight Gayle, Matt Ritchie, DeAndre Yedlin, Ciaran Clark, and Isaac Hayden, who have shined in the promotion bid (A clever loan for Christian Atsu didn’t hurt).

They also convinced players who would shine in the Championship: Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey, and Ayoze Perez to stick around.

Sunderland doesn’t have any elite young attacking talents and will only make so much money off Khazri, Djilobodji, Defoe, and Kone. And Moyes’ embarrassing “slap” comments make it harder to expect enthusiasm if Sunderland keeps him on board.

But let’s assume there isn’t a better candidate than Moyes to guide the ship — and Sunderland hasn’t had a wealth of options in hiring its bosses at Premier League level — it makes sense to give him and his staff the chance to bring in players who are not his former also-rans at Everton.

Completely speculating, but if Sunderland finds its Ritchie and Gayle, maybe it can buck the trend. It wasn’t Newcastle alone, as there’s a decent standard of finding players from the upper levels to get there: Glenn Murray helped Brighton this year, and Joey Barton and Michael Keane at Burnley in 2016.

Pescara’s Muntari walks off in protest at racist abuse

Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 1, 2017, 10:16 AM EDT

CAGLIARI, Italy (AP) Pescara’s Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari walked off the pitch in protest during his side’s Serie A match at Cagliari on Sunday after being booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse from fans.

“They were chanting against me from the start,” Muntari said. “In the first half, I saw that there were some children in the group and so I turned to their parents and gave them my shirt, to set an example.

“The issue continued with another group of fans. I was reasoning with them, but the referee told me I had to let it go. That’s when I got angry. Because instead of stopping the game, he decided to punish me.”

Muntari told referee Daniele Minelli and his assistants several times about the chants from home fans in the final minute of Pescara’s 1-0 defeat. The official then showed the former Ghana international midfielder a yellow card.

The 32-year-old Muntari was so angry with the booking that he walked off the pitch, leaving his side in 10 men for stoppage time.

“The fans were wrong, but the referee had to act differently, not accuse me of causing trouble,” the former Portsmouth midfielder said. “If the officials actually stopped games, I am convinced these things wouldn’t happen anymore.”

Premier League Preview: Watford vs. Liverpool

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT
  • Liverpool won 6-1 on Nov. 6
  • Watford won fixture last season
  • Reds lead all-time 19W-3D-5L

Liverpool hopes to keep its Top Four advantage alive and Watford seeks revenge for an earlier beatdown when the two sides meet at Vicarage Road on Monday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

It’s onto the next one for Jurgen Klopp, who says the Reds need at least three wins to best Man City and Manchester United to a Top Four spot in the Premier League. Liverpool is level with City and a point ahead of United before kickoff, and can set the bar for both Manchesters with a win.

Walter Mazzarri‘s Watford was stunned by 10-man Hull City last weekend and has to pick itself off the mat following two losses in three, the outlier being a less-than-impressive win over Swansea City. The Hornets beat Liverpool at Vicarage Road last season, but can look to the clubs’ first meeting this year as a threat of what the Reds can do when rampant.

What they’re saying

Watford backstop Heurelho Gomes on the team’s form: “It wasn’t a normal loss against Hull because we lost to ten men. We needed to  pick oursleves up, and go again because that’s the way to recover when you lose a game like we did. We were training hard this week, because we know this game will be very tough for us.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on its UCL hopes“If we win no games in the last four, it will be difficult to be in the Champions League. If we win one, it will be unlikely. If we win two, it’s not really likely. But if we start winning three, it can work. If we win four, I would say it’s more likely it will happen. So that’s how it is. We know all this. But the only way to do this is to win the next one, and that’s what we should try.”

Prediction

Liverpool is finally on level terms with Man City and Manchester United in terms of matches played, and won’t waste its chance to set the table for another week. Reds win, 3-1.

Report: Kasper Schmeichel linked to Man Utd, Real Madrid

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2017, 7:47 AM EDT

Manchester United goalkeepers with the surname Schmeichel have a pretty decent history at Old Trafford, and Jose Mourinho may be ready to write some another chapter.

Sky Sports reports that the Red Devils are the favorites to land Leicester City backstop Kasper Schmeichel if David De Gea leaves for Real Madrid this summer.

Schmeichel, 30, would join his father Peter as Danes to wear the United crest. Peter was an eight-year starter for the Red Devils, winning five Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League crown.

Kasper has a PL title of his own and got a taste of the UCL this season with Leicester’s quarterfinal run. He may want more of that, something he could get at United or another team that employed his father: Man City.

The reason Sky claims Kasper could choose United over City is his new agent:

United’s chances of landing the 30-year-old Denmark international have improved after Schmeichel left his long-term representatives, Triple S Management, to join Italian agent Luca Bascherini – an agent who enjoys excellent relations at Old Trafford.

It goes on to cite a Spanish report that says Schmeichel could be wanted at Real Madrid if it cannot claim De Gea, whose name hit the gossip circles again this weekend when Guillem Balague claimed the current Man Utd star may leave Old Trafford even though he’d rather stay with Mourinho.

On the Man City part, we haven’t seen a lot of Schmeichel in a role that demands a lot of ball handling but his numbers aren’t great. That obviously could be a function for Leicester’s game plan, but is something to consider.

Sydney FC to face Melbourne Victory in A-League final

Stefan Gosatti/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 30, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT

SYDNEY (AP) Sydney FC will face the Melbourne Victory in next weekend’s grand final of Australian football’s A-League after the top-ranked teams won contrasting semifinals.

While Sydney was as dominant as it has been throughout a 27-match regular season in its 3-0 win over Perth on Saturday, Melbourne needed a 70th-minute goal from striker Besart Berisha to advance with a 1-0 win Sunday over Brisbane.

Josh Brillante, Jordy Buijs and Filip Holosko scored first-half goals as Sydney continued a seemingly unstoppable drive towards its third A-League title – and its first since 2010. The video referee interceded in two of the goals, making the win contentious, but Sydney still demonstrated superiority over the young, confident and ambitious Perth side.

Sydney lost only once in 27 regular-season matches and will enter the final as a considerable favorite.

Berisha sank the hopes of his former club, Brisbane, with his late strike in Sunday’s second semifinal. While the margin was small, the Victory deserved to win after playing more assertively throughout the match.

Its semifinal victory means that the teams that finished first and second at the end of the regular season will contest the final for the fifth straight year. The final repeats the 2015 showdown between Sydney and Melbourne, which the Victory won 3-0.