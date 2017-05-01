More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Richard Sellers/PA via AP

The Way Back (?) for Sunderland

1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT

Sunderland’s gone.

The Stadium of Light side’s decade-plus stay in the Premier League is over, squashed by a series of insipid results in a last-place season.

The latest loss was Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Bournemouth, one in which the Black Cats battled but couldn’t find the necessary moments that provide points.

[ PL PREVIEW: Watford vs. Liverpool ]

It’s a long road back for Sunderland, one of three teams who will not be considered instant favorites to return to the top flight. Here’s three distinct parts of a path back to the top for the Black Cats. It could take a while.

1) Embrace the fate… — First and foremost, Sunderland needs to accept that its failure was all its own doing. This wasn’t “unlucky”. The Black Cats’ five wins came against teams that hardly lit the league on fire this season: Hull City, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Leicester City, and Watford. They have a minus-34 goal differential, are one of three teams to allow 60-plus goals and have scored a joint-lowest 26. Bad.

2) …And that it’s bigger than Moyes, Big Sam, almost any manager — It’s cute to point to the “heroics” of former managers Sam Allardyce, Paolo Di Canio, or Gus Poyet, but those bosses had more to work with than David Moyes did in this season.

You have to go 65 players to reach Sunderland’s top player through advanced stats site WhoScored, and 39 on Squawka. The former is Jordan Pickford, a player who will be in significant demand as an England U-21 player. The latter is a 34-year-old striker Jermain Defoe, and his rating is based on a hot start to the season (Defoe didn’t score following a brace on Feb. 4, a run that include nine goalless matches for his side).

Both seem gone, and other strong players seem close behind: Papy Djilobodji, Wahbi Khazri, Lamine Kone, and Didier N’Dong will have suitors, and represent some of the only strong buys in recent years. Will any consider staying?

And Patrick Van Aanholt isn’t coming through that door, while Adnan Januzaj, Jason Denayer, Seb Larsson, and Jan Kirchhoff are out of contract. The Black Cats are going to have to find a way to attract talent to the Northeast when London is the center of football.

3) Follow your neighbors – Now here’s where David Moyes, or whoever, has to convince Ellis Short to open his pocketbook. Newcastle United did it last summer with Rafa Benitez, and pretty much cruised to promotion at its first chance.

Newcastle had better resources to exploit in selling Giorginio Wijnaldum, Moussa Sissoko, and Andros Townsend to the tune of nearly $90 million, and did it along with the feat of convincing notorious bottom-liner Mike Ashley to reinvest almost all of it to get PL somewhat outcasts Dwight Gayle, Matt Ritchie, DeAndre Yedlin, Ciaran Clark, and Isaac Hayden, who have shined in the promotion bid (A clever loan for Christian Atsu didn’t hurt).

They also convinced players who would shine in the Championship: Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey, and Ayoze Perez to stick around.

Sunderland doesn’t have any elite young attacking talents and will only make so much money off Khazri, Djilobodji, Defoe, and Kone. And Moyes’ embarrassing “slap” comments make it harder to expect enthusiasm if Sunderland keeps him on board.

But let’s assume there isn’t a better candidate than Moyes to guide the ship — and Sunderland hasn’t had a wealth of options in hiring its bosses at Premier League level — it makes sense to give him and his staff the chance to bring in players who are not his former also-rans at Everton.

Completely speculating, but if Sunderland finds its Ritchie and Gayle, maybe it can buck the trend. It wasn’t Newcastle alone, as there’s a decent standard of finding players from the upper levels to get there: Glenn Murray helped Brighton this year, and Joey Barton and Michael Keane at Burnley in 2016.

Watford 0-1 Liverpool: Can does the amazing for the Reds

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Liverpool knocked off Watford, 1-0, aT Vicarage Road behind after Emre Can scored a Goal Of The Year candidate.

Can gave the Reds the lead on the stroke of halftime after the 22-year-old finished off a spectacular bicycle kick from a Lucas Leiva lobbed cross.

Liverpool nearly caught the Hornets for the opener just minutes prior as Adam Lallana struck the crossbar in the 41st minute. 

The hosts were forced to make a change early on when Miguel Britos went off injured in the 17th minute and Christian Kabasele replaced the defender. 

With three matches remaining, the Reds will hope to hold onto a UEFA Champions League position when they face Southampton, West Ham and Middlesbrough. Meanwhile, the Hornets finish up with a brutal fixture list that includes Leicester, Everton, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Injuries stacking up for Man United ahead of Europa League return

Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Manchester United is still vying for a top four position in the Premier League this season, but Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semifinal will present another test for Jose Mourinho and co.

[ MORE: Tottenham revel in ruling North London, but want more ]

The Red Devils will meet Celta Vigo in the first leg of their UEL affair at Balaídos, however, Mourinho’s men will have to do so with a depleted cast of players.

United could be missing as many as seven players, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo.

Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are also among the names that remain injured, leaving United severely hurting at the heart of their backline.

The good news for Mourinho is that Paul Pogba and Juan Mata appear to be ready to resume a role with the team, while Marouane Fellaini is eligible to play in the match despite serving a three-match ban in England.

United has gone unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches over all competitions, with the team’s last defeat coming against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Henry says “no power shift” despite Spurs current control of North London

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT

Tottenham has done just about everything right in the Premier League this season, but a former Arsenal great believes Spurs still have some ways to go before overtaking their London rivals.

[ MORE: Tottenham revel in ruling North London, but want more ]

Coming off of a critical 2-0 win against Arsenal, Spurs remain four points behind league leaders Chelsea with four matches to play, while the Gunners are currently struggling to stay within reach of a place in Europe next season.

Thierry Henry still isn’t overly impressed with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side just yet though.

“Not envy, because after 20 years they still don’t have anything to show for it, so far,” Henry said on Sky Sports. “I know they are trying to.”

Tottenham have secured just one trophy since 1999, a league cup crown during the 2007/08 campaign, but Henry suggests that Spurs need to continue their ascent toward the top of English and European soccer before they can surpass the likes of Arsenal.

Despite participating in three competitions this season, Spurs bailed out of the Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup without anything to show.

Henry went on to compare Spurs to Chelsea, who have come alive over the last two decades with significant hardware of their own.

The former Arsenal striker discussed how Frank Lampard, who sat alongside him on a Sky Sports program, and the Blues warranted the respect they earned after working their way up the ladder in England.

“I have a man next to me, for a long time we were beating them,” Henry added. “Then, at one point, I was like ‘hang on a minute, they [Chelsea] are doing something right.’

“They had won the league, then they won the league again, and then they won the cup. They won something with it, and we thought ‘hang on, the power is shifting’.

“At the moment I don’t see any shift.”

STREAM LIVE: Liverpool tests Top Four mettle at Watford

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Liverpool looks to take a step ahead of Man City and Manchester United in the race for the Top Four when it hits Vicarage Road to face Watford on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

Liverpool is level on matches with the Manchester sides, and is the first to play its 35th match of the season. Liverpool and City have 66 points, while United has 65.

Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge are fit enough for the bench, as the Reds again use Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Giorginio Wijnaldum, and Divock Origi in the attack.

The host Hornets are in a muddle of clubs hoping to catch West Brom for eighth place by the end of the season.

LINEUPS

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Prödl, Britos; Janmaat, Cleverley, Doucouré, Capoue, Amrabat; Deeney (c), Niang. Subs: Pantilimon, Success, Behrami, Zuniga, Kabasele, Okaka, Eleftheriou.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner; Wijnaldum, Can, Lucas, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi. Subs: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Lallana, Klavan, Alexander.