More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Watford 0-1 Liverpool: Can does the amazing for the Reds

By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Liverpool knocked off Watford, 1-0, aT Vicarage Road behind after Emre Can scored a Goal Of The Year candidate.

Can gave the Reds the lead on the stroke of halftime after the 22-year-old finished off a spectacular bicycle kick from a Lucas Leiva lobbed cross.

Liverpool nearly caught the Hornets for the opener just minutes prior as Adam Lallana struck the crossbar in the 41st minute. 

The hosts were forced to make a change early on when Miguel Britos went off injured in the 17th minute and Christian Kabasele replaced the defender. 

With three matches remaining, the Reds will hope to hold onto a UEFA Champions League position when they face Southampton, West Ham and Middlesbrough. Meanwhile, the Hornets finish up with a brutal fixture list that includes Leicester, Everton, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Injuries stacking up for Man United ahead of Europa League return

By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Manchester United is still vying for a top four position in the Premier League this season, but Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semifinal will present another test for Jose Mourinho and co.

[ MORE: Tottenham revel in ruling North London, but want more ]

The Red Devils will meet Celta Vigo in the first leg of their UEL affair at Balaídos, however, Mourinho’s men will have to do so with a depleted cast of players.

United could be missing as many as seven players, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo.

Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are also among the names that remain injured, leaving United severely hurting at the heart of their backline.

The good news for Mourinho is that Paul Pogba and Juan Mata appear to be ready to resume a role with the team, while Marouane Fellaini is eligible to play in the match despite serving a three-match ban in England.

United has gone unbeaten in 11 consecutive matches over all competitions, with the team’s last defeat coming against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Henry says “no power shift” despite Spurs current control of North London

By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT

Tottenham has done just about everything right in the Premier League this season, but a former Arsenal great believes Spurs still have some ways to go before overtaking their London rivals.

Coming off of a critical 2-0 win against Arsenal, Spurs remain four points behind league leaders Chelsea with four matches to play, while the Gunners are currently struggling to stay within reach of a place in Europe next season.

Thierry Henry still isn’t overly impressed with Mauricio Pochettino‘s side just yet though.

“Not envy, because after 20 years they still don’t have anything to show for it, so far,” Henry said on Sky Sports. “I know they are trying to.”

Tottenham have secured just one trophy since 1999, a league cup crown during the 2007/08 campaign, but Henry suggests that Spurs need to continue their ascent toward the top of English and European soccer before they can surpass the likes of Arsenal.

Despite participating in three competitions this season, Spurs bailed out of the Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup without anything to show.

Henry went on to compare Spurs to Chelsea, who have come alive over the last two decades with significant hardware of their own.

The former Arsenal striker discussed how Frank Lampard, who sat alongside him on a Sky Sports program, and the Blues warranted the respect they earned after working their way up the ladder in England.

“I have a man next to me, for a long time we were beating them,” Henry added. “Then, at one point, I was like ‘hang on a minute, they [Chelsea] are doing something right.’

“They had won the league, then they won the league again, and then they won the cup. They won something with it, and we thought ‘hang on, the power is shifting’.

“At the moment I don’t see any shift.”

STREAM LIVE: Liverpool tests Top Four mettle at Watford

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT

Liverpool looks to take a step ahead of Man City and Manchester United in the race for the Top Four when it hits Vicarage Road to face Watford on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool is level on matches with the Manchester sides, and is the first to play its 35th match of the season. Liverpool and City have 66 points, while United has 65.

Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge are fit enough for the bench, as the Reds again use Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Giorginio Wijnaldum, and Divock Origi in the attack.

The host Hornets are in a muddle of clubs hoping to catch West Brom for eighth place by the end of the season.

LINEUPS

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Prödl, Britos; Janmaat, Cleverley, Doucouré, Capoue, Amrabat; Deeney (c), Niang. Subs: Pantilimon, Success, Behrami, Zuniga, Kabasele, Okaka, Eleftheriou.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner; Wijnaldum, Can, Lucas, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi. Subs: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Lallana, Klavan, Alexander.

USMNT, Ghana friendly will hit East Hartford

By Nicholas MendolaMay 1, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT

The USMNT and Ghana’s World Cup rivalry comes to Connecticut in July.

East Hartford is the place for a July 1 match, one that will come after June’s World Cup qualifiers but before the Gold Cup.

[ MORE: Dzemaili joining Montreal early ]

The Yanks beat Ghana in the 2014 World Cup but were eliminated by the Black Stars in the knockout rounds of the 2010 and 2006 tournament.

Obligatory quote from USMNT coach Bruce Arena:

“Ghana is certainly a team that brings different challenges, and it’s the type of competition we need as we continue to develop our program. Winning the Gold Cup is one of our priorities in 2017, so this is an important opportunity. We’ve always had great support in Hartford, and look forward to more of the same this summer.”

Ghana plays Mexico three days earlier in Houston, and will be gearing up for CAF World Cup qualifiers in late August and early September.

The Black Stars made it to the AFCON semifinals before losing to Cameroon and then Burkina Faso in the third place game. The U.S. is 23 in the FIFA Rankings, while Ghana is 45. In ELO, the U.S. is 32 and Ghana stands 65.