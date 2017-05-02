A-League final to be played on rugby-affected Sydney ground

SYDNEY (AP) The A-League final on Sunday is likely to be played on a pitch churned by a Super Rugby match after failed negotiations to move the rugby to an alternative venue.
Football Federation Australia confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the A-League final between Sydney FC and the Melbourne Victory would be at Allianz Stadium, 24 hours after the New South Wales Waratahs and Auckland-based Blues meet there in Super Rugby.
FFA chief executive David Gallop said it and the New South Wales state government asked the Waratahs to move the rugby match to the North Sydney Oval but that proved unfeasible.
“These things are always more complicated than perhaps first envisaged,” Gallop said. “The fact is our grand final deserves a world-class surface and the traffic on Allianz Stadium makes this a challenge.”
Gallop said the standard of the pitch for last weekend’s semifinal between Sydney FC and Perth “had a noticeably detrimental effect on the play.”
The FFA “implored” stadium authorities to minimize the effect of the rugby match on the ground to ensure the final “is played on a surface that befits the occasion and the stature of the grand final as one of Australia’s showpiece sporting events.”
Let’s face it: Atletico Madrid needs to beat Real Madrid by four goals in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal.
Yes, Diego Simeone’s men can defend like almost no one else, but the idea of scooping up a tie-leveling 3-0 score line next Wednesday at the Vicente Calderon seems almost absurd given the explosive nature of Real Madrid.
However Atleti hope to get the job done in reversing a 3-0 score that came without an away goal, Simeone vows to give all he can to the cause.
From Atletico Madrid’s English site:
“It’s very complicated, but it’s football. Football has unexpected things. We will play until the last drop of possibility we have.”
“Now we have to try to do something impossible, but since we’re called Atlético de Madrid, we are possibly capable.”
If there’s one man I’d bet on tactically in this spot, it might be Simeone.
The Hex is passing through Orlando and Harrison, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl.
Wahl says the U.S. will host Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in September, and Orlando will host the October qualifier against Panama, whom the U.S. drew in Panama City.
The U.S. last played a World Cup qualifier in Florida late last year when it defeated Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 in Jacksonville. That was the first USMNT match in Florida since 2014. Orlando City Stadium opened this year.
The Yanks have only played thrice at Red Bull Arena, all friendlies. The only win was over Turkey in the send-off series before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
SOCHI, Russia (AP) Lokomotiv Moscow won its second Russian Cup in three years with a 2-0 victory over Ural Yekaterinburg on Tuesday that both sides finished with nine men after a brawl in the closing minutes.
Lokomotiv went on the attack but only made the breakthrough in the 76th minutes, when a shot by Igor Denisov caught Ural goalkeeper Nikolai Bolotny wrong-footed.
Alexei Miranchuk put the game beyond Ural’s reach in the 90th minute.
The brawl broke out three minutes into injury time, with red cards being handed out to Ural’s Artem Fidler and Edgar Manucharian, and Lokomotiv’s Jefferson Farfan and Ari.
There were areas of empty seats at Sochi’s Fisht Stadium, which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies at the 2014 Winter Olympics, and will be a key venue for the 2018 World Cup.
Everton winger Aaron Lennon has been detained by police in England due to concerns over his mental health.
According to a BBC report citing the Greater Manchester Police, officers were called late Sunday afternoon when a man was acting erratically.
Lennon was detained “under section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment.”
From the BBC:
Lennon is now “receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness”, his club has said.
All our best to the 30-year-old Toffee during a challenging time. Lennon has only played 17 minutes since January 2, with only three bench appearances in addition to that short stint versus Middlesbrough on March 18.