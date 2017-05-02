Brawl as Lokomotiv beats Ural to win Russian Cup

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

SOCHI, Russia (AP) Lokomotiv Moscow won its second Russian Cup in three years with a 2-0 victory over Ural Yekaterinburg on Tuesday that both sides finished with nine men after a brawl in the closing minutes.

Lokomotiv went on the attack but only made the breakthrough in the 76th minutes, when a shot by Igor Denisov caught Ural goalkeeper Nikolai Bolotny wrong-footed.

Alexei Miranchuk put the game beyond Ural’s reach in the 90th minute.

The brawl broke out three minutes into injury time, with red cards being handed out to Ural’s Artem Fidler and Edgar Manucharian, and Lokomotiv’s Jefferson Farfan and Ari.

There were areas of empty seats at Sochi’s Fisht Stadium, which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies at the 2014 Winter Olympics, and will be a key venue for the 2018 World Cup.