Come back versus Real? Simeone says Atleti “capable”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT

Let’s face it: Atletico Madrid needs to beat Real Madrid by four goals in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Yes, Diego Simeone’s men can defend like almost no one else, but the idea of scooping up a tie-leveling 3-0 score line next Wednesday at the Vicente Calderon seems almost absurd given the explosive nature of Real Madrid.

However Atleti hope to get the job done in reversing a 3-0 score that came without an away goal, Simeone vows to give all he can to the cause.

From Atletico Madrid’s English site:

“It’s very complicated, but it’s football. Football has unexpected things. We will play until the last drop of possibility we have.”

“Now we have to try to do something impossible, but since we’re called Atlético de Madrid, we are possibly capable.”

If there’s one man I’d bet on tactically in this spot, it might be Simeone.

Report: Last two home USMNT World Cup qualifier venues set

By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

The Hex is passing through Orlando and Harrison, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl.

Wahl says the U.S. will host Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in September, and Orlando will host the October qualifier against Panama, whom the U.S. drew in Panama City.

The U.S. last played a World Cup qualifier in Florida late last year when it defeated Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 in Jacksonville. That was the first USMNT match in Florida since 2014. Orlando City Stadium opened this year.

The Yanks have only played thrice at Red Bull Arena, all friendlies. The only win was over Turkey in the send-off series before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Brawl as Lokomotiv beats Ural to win Russian Cup

Associated PressMay 2, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

SOCHI, Russia (AP) Lokomotiv Moscow won its second Russian Cup in three years with a 2-0 victory over Ural Yekaterinburg on Tuesday that both sides finished with nine men after a brawl in the closing minutes.

Lokomotiv went on the attack but only made the breakthrough in the 76th minutes, when a shot by Igor Denisov caught Ural goalkeeper Nikolai Bolotny wrong-footed.

Alexei Miranchuk put the game beyond Ural’s reach in the 90th minute.

The brawl broke out three minutes into injury time, with red cards being handed out to Ural’s Artem Fidler and Edgar Manucharian, and Lokomotiv’s Jefferson Farfan and Ari.

There were areas of empty seats at Sochi’s Fisht Stadium, which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies at the 2014 Winter Olympics, and will be a key venue for the 2018 World Cup.

Everton’s Lennon receiving treatment after police incident

By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT

Everton winger Aaron Lennon has been detained by police in England due to concerns over his mental health.

According to a BBC report citing the Greater Manchester Police, officers were called late Sunday afternoon when a man was acting erratically.

Lennon was detained “under section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment.”

From the BBC:

Lennon is now “receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness”, his club has said.

All our best to the 30-year-old Toffee during a challenging time. Lennon has only played 17 minutes since January 2, with only three bench appearances in addition to that short stint versus Middlesbrough on March 18.

UCL Preview: High-flying Monaco welcomes The Old Lady

By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT

The Stade Louis II has seen its fair share of big AS Monaco matches, but this one’s as big as any since the the 2003 UCL semifinal win over Chelsea.

That year saw Monaco finish runners-up to Porto, and the Ligue 1 side has to be feeling its chances are good to repeat history with a trip to the final.

Standing in Monaco’s way? Juventus, the most successful club in Italy and one in search of its first UCL crown in 21 years.

The Old Lady got the better of Monaco in the 2014-15 UCL quarterfinal, the only goal an Arturo Vidal penalty at Juventus Stadium.

These teams, however, are much different. Gone from Juventus are Vidal, Andrea Pirlo, Carlos Tevez, and Alvaro Morata, while that Monaco side started Anthony Martial and Yannick Carrasco.

The “new” Martial may not be in Monaco for long, and perhaps fans would trade the use of Kylian Mbappe for a UCL title. Mbappe, who doesn’t turn 19 until December, has goals in his last four UCL run-outs — two against Man City and three versus Borussia Dortmund.

Many are impressed with the teenager, and you can count legendary Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon amongst that group. From Football Italia:

“In 1998 I went to the World Cup in France, and he was born,” Buffon pointed out in an interview with SportMediaset.

“It’s beautiful and motivational to play against a future [Lionel] Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar… he’s an incredible talent, he’s a lad with his head screwed on and that will help him a lot.”

That’s incredibly high praise. Juventus and Monaco tangle at 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday in France before the return leg Tuesday in Turin.