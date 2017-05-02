Come back versus Real? Simeone says Atleti “capable”

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Let’s face it: Atletico Madrid needs to beat Real Madrid by four goals in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Yes, Diego Simeone’s men can defend like almost no one else, but the idea of scooping up a tie-leveling 3-0 score line next Wednesday at the Vicente Calderon seems almost absurd given the explosive nature of Real Madrid.

[ UCL: Real buries Atleti | Ronaldo reacts ]

However Atleti hope to get the job done in reversing a 3-0 score that came without an away goal, Simeone vows to give all he can to the cause.

From Atletico Madrid’s English site:

“It’s very complicated, but it’s football. Football has unexpected things. We will play until the last drop of possibility we have.” “Now we have to try to do something impossible, but since we’re called Atlético de Madrid, we are possibly capable.”

If there’s one man I’d bet on tactically in this spot, it might be Simeone.

Follow @NicholasMendola