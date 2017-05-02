More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Everton’s Lennon receiving treatment after police incident

By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2017, 7:26 PM EDT

Everton winger Aaron Lennon has been detained by police in England due to concerns over his mental health.

According to a BBC report citing the Greater Manchester Police, officers were called late Sunday afternoon when a man was acting erratically.

Lennon was detained “under section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment.”

From the BBC:

Lennon is now “receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness”, his club has said.

All our best to the 30-year-old Toffee during a challenging time. Lennon has only played 17 minutes since January 2, with only three bench appearances in addition to that short stint versus Middlesbrough on March 18.

UCL Preview: High-flying Monaco welcomes The Old Lady

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2017, 6:38 PM EDT

The Stade Louis II has seen its fair share of big AS Monaco matches, but this one’s as big as any since the the 2003 UCL semifinal win over Chelsea.

That year saw Monaco finish runners-up to Porto, and the Ligue 1 side has to be feeling its chances are good to repeat history with a trip to the final.

Standing in Monaco’s way? Juventus, the most successful club in Italy and one in search of its first UCL crown in 21 years.

The Old Lady got the better of Monaco in the 2014-15 UCL quarterfinal, the only goal an Arturo Vidal penalty at Juventus Stadium.

These teams, however, are much different. Gone from Juventus are Vidal, Andrea Pirlo, Carlos Tevez, and Alvaro Morata, while that Monaco side started Anthony Martial and Yannick Carrasco.

The “new” Martial may not be in Monaco for long, and perhaps fans would trade the use of Kylian Mbappe for a UCL title. Mbappe, who doesn’t turn 19 until December, has goals in his last four UCL run-outs — two against Man City and three versus Borussia Dortmund.

Many are impressed with the teenager, and you can count legendary Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon amongst that group. From Football Italia:

“In 1998 I went to the World Cup in France, and he was born,” Buffon pointed out in an interview with SportMediaset.

“It’s beautiful and motivational to play against a future [Lionel] Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar… he’s an incredible talent, he’s a lad with his head screwed on and that will help him a lot.”

That’s incredibly high praise. Juventus and Monaco tangle at 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday in France before the return leg Tuesday in Turin.

Hat trick hero Ronaldo: “We were outstanding” in 3-0 win

AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza
By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT

Cristiano Ronaldo is moving towards sandwiching his EURO 2016 title with two slices of UEFA Champions League glory.

The 32-year-old Real Madrid superstar scored his 400th goal for Real, one of his 101st, 102nd, and 103rd UCL goals scored in Tuesday’s 3-0 first leg of the Madrid Derby semifinal tie.

That’s pretty good, and Ronaldo is feeling a-okay.

From Real Madrid’s English site:

“The team did a tremendous job, we were outstanding. It was a complete performance and we performed very well right from the first whistle to the last. I’m very happy to have struck a hat-trick and made it 400 goals for Real Madrid.

“We’ve now got a good lead, but there’s still the return leg to come and the tie isn’t over yet. Atlético are a very fine, strong side and it’s not by chance that they’re in the semi-finals. We’ll have to be focused for next Wednesday’s game.”

It’s so rare to have a period of so many years where two of the world’s best players to ever play the game are flying for rivals inside of the same country, and at times perhaps Ronaldo and Lionel Messi take shine from each other.

There are few ways to overstate Ronaldo’s intelligence as a player, met only by his work ethic and powerful feet.

Ronaldo hat trick fires Real Madrid past Atleti (video)

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

This has been a season of big deficits in the UEFA Champions League, some accompanied by heroic comeback attempts and one — hello, Barca — historic and completed comeback.

That’s what Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid need now that they’ve lost the latest Madrid Derby in lopsided fashion. A trio of goals from Cristiano Ronaldo sent Atleti back across town down 3-0 to Real Madrid.

Ronaldo upped his career UCL goal total to 103, starting with a 10th minute header. He added a screamer in the 73rd minute and a calm finish before the final whistle to give Real its three-goal advantage.

With all respect to Atleti, this one’s over. Real is 90 minutes away from its record 15th UCL Final, one which will put Gareth Bale at home in Wales and the club in position to increase its record haul to 12.

Sunderland’s Pickford: “I would never” play for Newcastle

Stu Forster / Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

Jordan Pickford is going to be a man in-demand if he chooses to leave Sunderland this summer.

The England U-21 keeper has been one of few shining lights for the Black Cats in their moribund season, and has not ruled out helping Sunderland’s quest for Premier League promotion next season.

Teammate Jermain Defoe has been linked with PL moves including one to Tyne-Wear Derby rivals Newcastle United, and ex-Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback made the move, but that’s literally a bridge too far for Pickford.

From The Express:

“Jack’s playing on the other side of the water these days unfortunately. I would never do that,” Pickford said. “I couldn’t do it myself. I would never go to Newcastle.

“[Leaving Sunderland] is not something I’ve looked at yet and it’s not something I want to look at either.”

Colback was a Newcastle United supporter as a kid before joining Sunderland’s academy at age 10, so Pickford is obviously a different story. One of the many shames regarding Sunderland’s relegation is another year without a league derby against Newcastle United.

Thank goodness Pickford gave us a little bitter reminder of the feud, though we’re wondering how he’ll feel if Rafa Benitez lodges the biggest bid for his services. Easier said than done, Jordan.