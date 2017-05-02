More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review


Predictions for Champions League semifinals

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 2, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

With the UEFA Champions League semifinals kicking off on Tuesday, now is a good time to take a closer look at both encounters to see who will meet in the final in Cardiff on June 3.

There’s a Madrid derby to look forward to, while Juve and Monaco clash with plenty of talented young attackers set to square off.

The final four of the UCL should be lots of fun.

Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid
First leg: At Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid – May 2, 2:45 p.m. ET
Second leg: At Vicente Calderon, Madrid – May 10, 2:45 p.m. ET

For the fourth season in a row these two teams meet in the UCL knockout rounds. After beating their crosstown rivals in two of the last three UCL finals, Real Madrid will be feeling confident of once again ruling the Spanish capital. Yet this promises to be a cagey affair as Diego Simeone’s side dig deep to thwart Zinedine Zidane’s stars. If feels like this could well be Antoine Griezmann’s moment to shine on the biggest stage of all and it also feels like Simeone’s final chance to win the UCL win Atletico before bigger projects perhaps call him, and several of his star players, elsewhere.

When these two teams last met in La Liga at the Bernabeu last month it was a 1-1 draw and that result would be huge for Atleti to take back to the Vicente Calderon with them as they look to send off their famous stadium in style before moving into their brand new home next season. With Gareth Bale out injured for the favorites to win the La Liga title, it could be over to Alvaro Morata to provide the goals for Real but Cristiano Ronaldo and Karem Benzema, as always, will take on most of the goalscoring burden. The midfield duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos will have some battle against Gabi, Jimenez and Koke in midfield and this tie could well need extra time to see who goes through to the final. Real’s extra firepower could just prove the difference. Real Madrid to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

Monaco vs. Juventus
First leg: At Stade Louis II, Monaco – May 3, 2:45 p.m. ET
Second leg: At Juventus Stadium, Turin – May 9, 2:45 p.m. ET

How do you stop Monaco’s supercharged offense? That’s the same question everyone has been asking in France and Europe this season and, so far, nobody has come up wit an answer. If anybody can, Juvetnus can. Led by Gianluigi Buffon in goal and the dependable Georgio Chielleni at the heart of their defense, the Italian champions will be the favorites to reach the final but will also be incredibly wary of Kylian Mbappe, Radamel Falcao plus the likes of Silva, Lemar and Carrillo as the supporting cast. Wherever you look, Monaco has goals as they’ve scored six over two games against both Man City and Borussia Dortmund so far in the knockout stages. They are being criminally underestimated.

That said, this is Juve. They just beat Barcelona 3-0 on aggregate in the quarterfinals and are the masters of putting together a defensive masterplan and executing it to perfection. Max Allegri’s men also have some star attackers of their own with Paulo Dybala improving by the week and Gonzalo Higuain the prototypical predator. Expect these two games to deliver plenty of drama, and goals, but the experience of the Italian champs should seem them through. Just. Juventus to advance 3-2 on aggregate.  

What now for Luke Shaw after latest setback?


By Joe Prince-WrightMay 2, 2017, 8:49 AM EDT

Luke Shaw is set to spend another significant chunk of time on the sidelines.

Does this mean his Manchester United career is over?

[ MORE: Analyzing Mourinho-Shaw episode ]

Reports are circulating that Shaw, 21, has suffered serious damage to ligaments in his foot and it is feared he will now be out all summer and will also miss the start of next season.

After receiving his scan results back Shaw is reportedly seeing a specialist to assess the damage which occurred early on in United’s 1-1 draw with Swansea City at Old Trafford on Sunday. Shaw was replaced by Antonio Valencia after nine minutes as he hobbled off the hallowed turf.

It could well be the last time he graces the Theatre of Dreams as a United player.

Following plenty of public criticism from Jose Mourinho about not only his injury issues but also his tactical capacity to play the game, it appeared that Shaw was turning the corner in recent weeks with some solid displays at left back as United reached the UEFA Europa League semifinals and got themselves back in the top four hunt.

However, Shaw’s latest injury appears to be his biggest setback since the double leg fracture he suffered in September 2015 which kept him out until the start of this season.

The England international has had several smaller injuries as his road back to full fitness has been littered with ailments and the latest comes at the worst possible time.

With his manager already growing impatient with his lack of progression tactically, plus his physical issues, alongside some of his other teammates, it appears Shaw’s future at United is now more uncertain than ever. Mourinho has played Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo, has the versatile Timothy Fosu-Mensah around and even played Ashley Young at left back. Mourinho has also experimented with a back three which also worked well and has plenty of other options besides playing Shaw.

The attack-minded left back simply seems surplus to requirements at United and it has seemed that way ever since Mourinho walked through the door last summer. Even after impressing Louis Van Gaal at the start of the 2015-16 season, you can’t forget that Shaw struggled massively in his first full season at Old Trafford and he is slipping dangerously towards being placed in the “too much, too young” category.

Shaw will now be playing catch-up all summer long and despite vowing to prove Mourinho wrong to regain his form and fitness, things are now out of his hands.

Once the most expensive teenager on the planet when he signed for United in the summer of 2014 for $45 million, Shaw’s star has fallen drastically through fitness concerns and inconsistent form during a transitional period at Manchester United.

After racking up a 24-game unbeaten run, plus with two chances to qualify for the Champions League still alive, it appears Mourinho is turning this humongous ship around and will have huge sums of cash to spend this summer on more new players.

When United move into smoother waters and push on next season it seems increasingly likely that Shaw won’t be on that voyage.

Report: Chelsea lead $65 million chase for Virgil van Dijk


By Joe Prince-WrightMay 2, 2017, 7:54 AM EDT

The summer long saga surrounding Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk has begun.

In truth, it did some time ago.

[ VIDEO: Can’s stunning bicycle kick ]

Van Dijk, 25, is said to be interesting Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea and a report in The Sun states the latter has jumped to the front of the queue ahead of Arsenal.

Per the report from Neil Ashton, Chelsea is said to be offering $65 million for the elegant central defender and also a loan deal for Danish defender Andreas Christensen.

Christensen has spent the past two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach and the 21-year-old is highly-regarded at Stamford Bridge but his path to the first team has been blocked by Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Kurt Zouma and John Terry.

With Terry leaving Chelsea at the end of this season Antonio Conte needs to reinforce his backline and although the trio of Cesar Azpilicueta, Luiz and Cahill have impressed, Chelsea keeping just one clean sheet in their last 12 Premier League games hasn’t.

As for Van Dijk, he’s been missing since late January after suffering a serious foot injury and is unlikely to play again this season.

The Dutch international has become Southampton’s captain in just his second season at the club and he only signed a new six-year deal last summer after being named their Player of the Season.

Van Dijk’s supreme ability on the ball has always been his major strength and the former Celtic star has also added extra defensive solidity to his play over the past two seasons. He seems like the perfect fit for the champions elect and the temptation of UEFA Champions League action is sure to interest VVD.

Can Southampton really stand in his way if Chelsea offer $65 million for the player they bought for $16.7 million two summers ago?

They can’t.

Ninkovic wins Australian A-League’s player of the year award


Associated PressMay 1, 2017, 10:04 PM EDT

SYDNEY (AP) Sydney FC playmaker Milos Ninkovic has won the Australian A-League’s player of the season award.

The 32-year-old ex-Serbia international tallied 44 points to hold off Perth Glory’s Diego Castro by seven and Western Sydney’s Nico Martinez by 15.

Ninkovic scored nine goals and had 11 assists in his second A-League season, helping Sydney FC to advance to this weekend’s grand final against Melbourne Victory.

In other awards announced Monday, Sydney FC manager Graham Arnold took the top honors among the coaches, while Victory striker Besart Berisha shared the golden boot (19 goals) with Brisbane Roar’s Jamie Maclaren, who was also voted the younger player of the season.

Socceroos veteran Tim Cahill won the goal of the year award for his 35-meter strike in the second round for Melbourne City.

Samantha Kerr won the women’s player of the year and the women’s goal of the year awards.

Atletico extends contract of defender Hernandez until 2022


Associated PressMay 1, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid says it has extended the contract of young defender Lucas Hernandez until June 2022.

[ MORE: USA-Ghana friendly will take place in East Hartford ]

The current contract of the 21-year-old Frenchman was going to end in 2020.

Hernandez has played 20 games for Atletico this season and is expected to start in Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

He has played with Atletico’s youth squad since the 2007-08 season. He has also played for France’s youth teams.

Hernandez said Monday he was “thrilled” to remain “with the club of his life.”

Earlier this year Hernandez and his former girlfriend were sentenced to 31 days of community service for an altercation between the two.