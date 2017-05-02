Ronaldo hat trick fires Real Madrid past Atleti (video)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on the mend.

The Manchester United striker has had knee surgery in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (performed by Dr. Freddie Fu from UPMC) and the veteran Swede has released the following message to his fans via his Instagram account.

“Fixed, done and stronger. Once again thank you for the support. We will enjoy my game together soon,” Ibrahimovic said.

The 35-year-old suffered serious knee ligament damage against Anderlecht on April 20 which will leave him out of action for around nine months.

With his contract at Manchester United only running until this summer, there are serious doubts that he will remain at Old Trafford next season despite him being the Red Devils’ top scorer in the 2016-17 campaign with 28 goals in all competitions.

Major League Soccer was seeming like an increasingly likely option as the LA Galaxy were said to be interested in Zlatan but now that he has suffered such a serious injury at such a late stage in his career there are plenty of question marks surrounding one of the greatest strikers of his generation.

His agent Mino Raiola has called the operation a “success” and believes Zlatan will be back playing soon, but it will be intriguing to see how quickly he can recover and get back on the pitch for whoever wants to take a chance on him.

Would it be much of a risk though?

Zlatan has always proven everyone wrong and those that doubt he will get back to full fitness and scoring goals again will surely fuel him in his lengthy rehabilitation which has now begun.

