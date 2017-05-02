More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

UCL Preview: High-flying Monaco welcomes The Old Lady

By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT

The Stade Louis II has seen its fair share of big AS Monaco matches, but this one’s as big as any since the the 2003 UCL semifinal win over Chelsea.

That year saw Monaco finish runners-up to Porto, and the Ligue 1 side has to be feeling its chances are good to repeat history with a trip to the final.

[ UCL: Real buries Atleti | Ronaldo reacts ]

Standing in Monaco’s way? Juventus, the most successful club in Italy and one in search of its first UCL crown in 21 years.

The Old Lady got the better of Monaco in the 2014-15 UCL quarterfinal, the only goal an Arturo Vidal penalty at Juventus Stadium.

These teams, however, are much different. Gone from Juventus are Vidal, Andrea Pirlo, Carlos Tevez, and Alvaro Morata, while that Monaco side started Anthony Martial and Yannick Carrasco.

The “new” Martial may not be in Monaco for long, and perhaps fans would trade the use of Kylian Mbappe for a UCL title. Mbappe, who doesn’t turn 19 until December, has goals in his last four UCL run-outs — two against Man City and three versus Borussia Dortmund.

Many are impressed with the teenager, and you can count legendary Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon amongst that group. From Football Italia:

“In 1998 I went to the World Cup in France, and he was born,” Buffon pointed out in an interview with SportMediaset.

“It’s beautiful and motivational to play against a future [Lionel] Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar… he’s an incredible talent, he’s a lad with his head screwed on and that will help him a lot.”

That’s incredibly high praise. Juventus and Monaco tangle at 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday in France before the return leg Tuesday in Turin.

Hat trick hero Ronaldo: “We were outstanding” in 3-0 win

AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza
By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT

Cristiano Ronaldo is moving towards sandwiching his EURO 2016 title with two slices of UEFA Champions League glory.

The 32-year-old Real Madrid superstar scored his 400th goal for Real, one of his 101st, 102nd, and 103rd UCL goals scored in Tuesday’s 3-0 first leg of the Madrid Derby semifinal tie.

[ UCL RECAP: Real Madrid 3-0 Atletico Madrid ]

That’s pretty good, and Ronaldo is feeling a-okay.

From Real Madrid’s English site:

“The team did a tremendous job, we were outstanding. It was a complete performance and we performed very well right from the first whistle to the last. I’m very happy to have struck a hat-trick and made it 400 goals for Real Madrid.

“We’ve now got a good lead, but there’s still the return leg to come and the tie isn’t over yet. Atlético are a very fine, strong side and it’s not by chance that they’re in the semi-finals. We’ll have to be focused for next Wednesday’s game.”

It’s so rare to have a period of so many years where two of the world’s best players to ever play the game are flying for rivals inside of the same country, and at times perhaps Ronaldo and Lionel Messi take shine from each other.

There are few ways to overstate Ronaldo’s intelligence as a player, met only by his work ethic and powerful feet.

Ronaldo hat trick fires Real Madrid past Atleti (video)

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

This has been a season of big deficits in the UEFA Champions League, some accompanied by heroic comeback attempts and one — hello, Barca — historic and completed comeback.

That’s what Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid need now that they’ve lost the latest Madrid Derby in lopsided fashion. A trio of goals from Cristiano Ronaldo sent Atleti back across town down 3-0 to Real Madrid.

[ PL PLAYBACK: Saluting shrewd Spurs ]

Ronaldo upped his career UCL goal total to 103, starting with a 10th minute header. He added a screamer in the 73rd minute and a calm finish before the final whistle to give Real its three-goal advantage.

With all respect to Atleti, this one’s over. Real is 90 minutes away from its record 15th UCL Final, one which will put Gareth Bale at home in Wales and the club in position to increase its record haul to 12.

LIVE: Champions League semifinal – Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 2, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

The Madrid derby has now taken place in each of the past four seasons in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds and it never disappoints.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

On Tuesday Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UCL semifinal at the Santiago Bernabeu at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Real have beaten Atletico in two of their last three UCL finals, with both games going to extra time and the last final needing penalty kicks to decide a winner.

When it comes to big UCL games between the two clubs from the Spanish capital there is so little to choose between them.

Zinedine Zidane’s men, the reigning champs, showed plenty of weaknesses as they got past Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals thanks to a hat trick from Cristiano Ronaldo and Atletico have lived up to their trademark of being hard-working and tough to beat under Diego Simeone but, at times, are a little short of goals with Antoine Griezmann their main man.

To follow live commentary of the massive encounter, click on the link above while here at ProSoccerTalk we will have live analysis, reaction and more as the Spanish giants collide with local pride a place in the UCL final on June 3 on the line.

A-League final to be played on rugby-affected Sydney ground

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 2, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT

SYDNEY (AP) The A-League final on Sunday is likely to be played on a pitch churned by a Super Rugby match after failed negotiations to move the rugby to an alternative venue.

Football Federation Australia confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the A-League final between Sydney FC and the Melbourne Victory would be at Allianz Stadium, 24 hours after the New South Wales Waratahs and Auckland-based Blues meet there in Super Rugby.

FFA chief executive David Gallop said it and the New South Wales state government asked the Waratahs to move the rugby match to the North Sydney Oval but that proved unfeasible.

“These things are always more complicated than perhaps first envisaged,” Gallop said. “The fact is our grand final deserves a world-class surface and the traffic on Allianz Stadium makes this a challenge.”

Gallop said the standard of the pitch for last weekend’s semifinal between Sydney FC and Perth “had a noticeably detrimental effect on the play.”

The FFA “implored” stadium authorities to minimize the effect of the rugby match on the ground to ensure the final “is played on a surface that befits the occasion and the stature of the grand final as one of Australia’s showpiece sporting events.”