What now for Luke Shaw after latest setback?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 2, 2017, 8:49 AM EDT

Luke Shaw is set to spend another significant chunk of time on the sidelines.

Does this mean his Manchester United career is over?

Reports are circulating that Shaw, 21, has suffered serious damage to ligaments in his foot and it is feared he will now be out all summer and will also miss the start of next season.

After receiving his scan results back Shaw is reportedly seeing a specialist to assess the damage which occurred early on in United’s 1-1 draw with Swansea City at Old Trafford on Sunday. Shaw was replaced by Antonio Valencia after nine minutes as he hobbled off the hallowed turf.

It could well be the last time he graces the Theatre of Dreams as a United player.

Following plenty of public criticism from Jose Mourinho about not only his injury issues but also his tactical capacity to play the game, it appeared that Shaw was turning the corner in recent weeks with some solid displays at left back as United reached the UEFA Europa League semifinals and got themselves back in the top four hunt.

However, Shaw’s latest injury appears to be his biggest setback since the double leg fracture he suffered in September 2015 which kept him out until the start of this season.

The England international has had several smaller injuries as his road back to full fitness has been littered with ailments and the latest comes at the worst possible time.

With his manager already growing impatient with his lack of progression tactically, plus his physical issues, alongside some of his other teammates, it appears Shaw’s future at United is now more uncertain than ever. Mourinho has played Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo, has the versatile Timothy Fosu-Mensah around and even played Ashley Young at left back. Mourinho has also experimented with a back three which also worked well and has plenty of other options besides playing Shaw.

The attack-minded left back simply seems surplus to requirements at United and it has seemed that way ever since Mourinho walked through the door last summer. Even after impressing Louis Van Gaal at the start of the 2015-16 season, you can’t forget that Shaw struggled massively in his first full season at Old Trafford and he is slipping dangerously towards being placed in the “too much, too young” category.

Shaw will now be playing catch-up all summer long and despite vowing to prove Mourinho wrong to regain his form and fitness, things are now out of his hands.

Once the most expensive teenager on the planet when he signed for United in the summer of 2014 for $45 million, Shaw’s star has fallen drastically through fitness concerns and inconsistent form during a transitional period at Manchester United.

After racking up a 24-game unbeaten run, plus with two chances to qualify for the Champions League still alive, it appears Mourinho is turning this humongous ship around and will have huge sums of cash to spend this summer on more new players.

When United move into smoother waters and push on next season it seems increasingly likely that Shaw won’t be on that voyage.

Report: Chelsea lead $65 million chase for Virgil van Dijk

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 2, 2017, 7:54 AM EDT

The summer long saga surrounding Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk has begun.

In truth, it did some time ago.

Van Dijk, 25, is said to be interesting Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea and a report in The Sun states the latter has jumped to the front of the queue ahead of Arsenal.

Per the report from Neil Ashton, Chelsea is said to be offering $65 million for the elegant central defender and also a loan deal for Danish defender Andreas Christensen.

Christensen has spent the past two seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach and the 21-year-old is highly-regarded at Stamford Bridge but his path to the first team has been blocked by Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Kurt Zouma and John Terry.

With Terry leaving Chelsea at the end of this season Antonio Conte needs to reinforce his backline and although the trio of Cesar Azpilicueta, Luiz and Cahill have impressed, Chelsea keeping just one clean sheet in their last 12 Premier League games hasn’t.

As for Van Dijk, he’s been missing since late January after suffering a serious foot injury and is unlikely to play again this season.

The Dutch international has become Southampton’s captain in just his second season at the club and he only signed a new six-year deal last summer after being named their Player of the Season.

Van Dijk’s supreme ability on the ball has always been his major strength and the former Celtic star has also added extra defensive solidity to his play over the past two seasons. He seems like the perfect fit for the champions elect and the temptation of UEFA Champions League action is sure to interest VVD.

Can Southampton really stand in his way if Chelsea offer $65 million for the player they bought for $16.7 million two summers ago?

They can’t.

Ninkovic wins Australian A-League’s player of the year award

Associated PressMay 1, 2017, 10:04 PM EDT

SYDNEY (AP) Sydney FC playmaker Milos Ninkovic has won the Australian A-League’s player of the season award.

The 32-year-old ex-Serbia international tallied 44 points to hold off Perth Glory’s Diego Castro by seven and Western Sydney’s Nico Martinez by 15.

Ninkovic scored nine goals and had 11 assists in his second A-League season, helping Sydney FC to advance to this weekend’s grand final against Melbourne Victory.

In other awards announced Monday, Sydney FC manager Graham Arnold took the top honors among the coaches, while Victory striker Besart Berisha shared the golden boot (19 goals) with Brisbane Roar’s Jamie Maclaren, who was also voted the younger player of the season.

Socceroos veteran Tim Cahill won the goal of the year award for his 35-meter strike in the second round for Melbourne City.

Samantha Kerr won the women’s player of the year and the women’s goal of the year awards.

Atletico extends contract of defender Hernandez until 2022

Associated PressMay 1, 2017, 8:41 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Atletico Madrid says it has extended the contract of young defender Lucas Hernandez until June 2022.

The current contract of the 21-year-old Frenchman was going to end in 2020.

Hernandez has played 20 games for Atletico this season and is expected to start in Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

He has played with Atletico’s youth squad since the 2007-08 season. He has also played for France’s youth teams.

Hernandez said Monday he was “thrilled” to remain “with the club of his life.”

Earlier this year Hernandez and his former girlfriend were sentenced to 31 days of community service for an altercation between the two.

Orlando City is quickly becoming one of the top sides in MLS

By Matt ReedMay 1, 2017, 7:33 PM EDT

Coming into the 2017 MLS season, Orlando City had a lot of questions that needed answering.

Second-year head coach Jason Kreis did well last season after taking over for the departed Adrian Heath but again, the former MLS striker had his work cut out for himself and his staff.

Fast forward over the first two months of the season and the Lions are currently atop the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield table, and it doesn’t appear that Kreis and co. will relinquish that standing any time soon.

Cyle Larin has established himself as one of MLS’ top scorers during his first two-plus seasons in the league. His six goals thus far ranks second in MLS, only trailing Houston Dynamo attacker Erick “Cubo” Torres.

Larin won’t be able to do it by himself, but Kaka’s return is already paying dividends for the side after the Brazilian scored in his first match back from injury on Saturday against the Colorado Rapids.

It’s not Orlando’s offense that is catching the attention of many around MLS though, but instead the club’s completely revamped backline.

In the club’s first two seasons, the Lions allowed 116, which is tied with the Chicago Fire for the most of any team during that span of time.

Additions of Jonathan Spector, Donny Toia and MLS veteran Will Johnson has played vital roles in the team’s defensive turnaround, particularly Spector, who has started all seven Orlando City matches at centerback.

It’s Spector’s budding partnership with USMNT hopeful Tommy Redding that has allowed the Lions to quickly become one of the most stout defensive units in MLS. So far, Orlando has conceded five goals, the second fewest behind only Sporting KC’s three allowed.

Couple these factors in with Orlando’s seemingly impenetrable home-field advantage and the Lions have all the makings of a dangerous side in 2017. The club has yet to lose at home this season, starting out with five consecutive victories at Orlando City Stadium.

It’s clearly too early to state that Orlando will run away with the East or even clinch a playoff spot for that matter, but considering Kreis’ influence and all the proper adjustments the squad made during the offseason it seems like a pretty safe bet that this team will be playing into late October and beyond.