Analyzing the top four, relegation battles in Premier League

We are in the midst of the run-in and things are getting incredibly serious across the Premier League.

At the top there are four giants scrapping for the final two UEFA Champions League spots as two of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal will not be in the top four.

At the bottom Sunderland is down, Middlesbrough looks likely to join them this weekend and then it’s one from Swansea City and Hull for the final relegation place as they look to finish the season strong and drag other teams into the mire.

Click play on the video above as Jenna Corrado and I dissect the picture at the top and bottom of the PL.

