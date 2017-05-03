AS Roma say Francesco Totti to retire after 25 seasons

It seems like “The King of Rome” will step down from his throne this summer.

New AS Roma sporting director Monchi was unveiled on Wednesday and he confirmed that 40-year-old playmaker Francesco Totti will retire at the end of the season and take a role as a director at the club.

Totti has yet to confirm the news and after Roma’s defeat to Lazio on Sunday he brushed off speculation that he would be retiring this summer.

However former Sevilla director Monchi had the following to say about Totti’s future at his own unveiling.

“In terms of Totti, I already knew that there was an agreement with the club that this would be his final year as a player, then he’d start as a director,” Monchi said. “I want to be as close to him as possible. I’d love to learn even one per cent of the huge amount that he knows.”

If Totti does retire at the end of the current Serie A season the AS Roma and Italy legend will be calling time on an simply incredible 25-year professional career in Rome.

Spending his entire career at Roma, Totti has led his hometown club to a Serie A title in 2000-01, two Coppa Italia’s and has come runners up on eight different occasions in Italy’s top-flight.

Ahead of the final weeks of the Serie A season (four games remain for AS Roma) the legendary playmaker has made 783 appearances and scored 307 goals. He’s played the most games in club history and is also AS Roma’s all-time leading scorer.

Totti played for Italy 58 times and scored nine goals as he was an integral part of the Azzurri’s 2006 World Cup win. Following that tournament Totti retired from international action.

Like Ryan Giggs at Manchester United, Philipp Lahm at Bayern Munich and Paolo Maldini at AC Milan, sometimes even the greatest one-club careers have to come to an end.

It seems like the end is near for Totti. Drink in some magic moments from the magician below.