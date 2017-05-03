More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Petr David Josek, file

Czech police raid headquarters of soccer federation

Associated PressMay 3, 2017, 8:29 PM EDT

PRAGUE (AP) The Czech soccer federation says it has been raided by police and its chairman has been detained.

Federation spokesman Michal Jurman says “we can confirm that federation chairman, Mr. (Miroslav) Pelta, has been detained.”

He says soccer officials cooperated with police but offered no details about the ongoing investigation.

Police also raided the offices of FK Jablonec, a provincial first-division club partly owned by Pelta. Club spokesman Stepan Hanus confirmed the raid but gave no details.

Police have not immediately commented.

VIDEO: U.S. U-17s win again, on verge of World Cup qualification

By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT

Provided the United States U-17 national team doesn’t lay a colossal egg in its group stage finale, the Yanks are going to the U-17 World Cup in India.

And they are doing it in quite stylish fashion.

The Americans buried Honduras 3-0 on Wednesday, getting a pair of goals from Josh Sargent (Scott Gallagher-Missouri) and a third from Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC II).

As long as the Yanks win, draw or lose by less than five against Cuba — who already lost 7-1 to Honduras — they are off to India.

You’ll also want to note that another player jumps off the highlight reel even without scoring. Atlanta United’s Andrew Carleton continues to prove why he’s one of the most exciting prospects in recent history. That dribbling at the 36-second mark!

Sargent also scored earlier in the tournament to beat Mexico for the Yanks first U-17 win over El Tri… ever.

First pitches: Schweinsteiger, Villa take mounds at Wrigley, Yankee Stadium (video)

Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT

A pair of World Cup winners took the mound at two of baseball’s biggest venues to throw out first pitches on Tuesday and Wednesday.

First up was new Chicago Fire star — he’s still new, right? — Bastian Schweinsteiger, who went with very little leg kick and the “just get it over the plate” idea.

Schweinsteiger’s pitch was quite high.

A day later, it was David Villa’s turn. Fresh off inking a contract extension with NYCFC, Villa went with more of an actual pitching motion.

Have to say, he gets it there with an awkward arm motion but makes the glove pop.

Advantage: Villa (Although he should be comfortable on that field, shouldn’t he?).

UEL PREVIEW: Manchester United heads to Celta Vigo

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

MORE: Manchester United

Manchester United handed huge fitness boost Zlatan Ibrahimovic releases update after operation What now for Luke Shaw after latest setback?

Balaidos is the scene for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg between Celta Vigo and Manchester United, and the visitors received welcome injury news this week.

It’s expected the headline would be Paul Pogba any time the influential midfielder is part of the returning group, but given United’s bare bones center back corps it’s just as notable that Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones trained ahead of Thursday’s match.

Celta’s attack is led by a pair of Premier League outcasts in Iago Aspas (24 goals) and John Guidetti (8), and manager Eduardo Berizzo rested both this weekend in a 3-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao.

While the home fans wouldn’t have enjoyed that, Aspas and Guidetti will be fresh to tangle with, presumably, Smalling and Bailly at the back.

Celta won’t be heading back to Europe next season unless it wins the UEL, with the club sitting 11th in La Liga’s table. And form isn’t exactly good for Celta, winless in four overall and on a three-match losing streak (albeit at less than full strength this weekend, as stated).

United won’t be pleased at having dropped points against Swansea City this weekend, but the draw did stretch its club record unbeaten run to 25 matches.

But will they be too tired?

“We had too many problems, to many players absent – because of that, we had players that had to play 750 or 800 minutes of football and we paid the price. We played against fresh teams and were in accumulation. At this moment, the perspective is different, because the Europa League becomes even more important for us. It’s good to have three players back that give us more options.”

Celta also played nine matches in April, so don’t expect any tears of pity coming from the home dugout.

Report: Boca Juniors boss, ex-MLS MVP Schelotto up for LAFC job

Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT

Many have touted Bob Bradley as the first coach in Los Angeles FC history given his terrific record and time at nearby Chivas USA.

But it’s another MLS legend who is getting the headlines in the race for the gig, as Sports Illustrated reports that Guillermo Barros Schelotto is a candidate for the job.

Schelotto led Argentine club Lanus to the Copa Sudamericana crown in his first managerial stint, and was appointed Palermo boss before certification issues led to his resignation. He has moved onto manage continental super power Boca Juniors.

He spent one season with Gimnasia La Plata after a terrific run with Columbus Crew that saw him nab an MLS Cup and two Supporters’ Shields. Schelotto starred for Gimnasia to start his career before making 300-plus appearances with Boca Juniors, and was capped 10 times by Argentina.

Between Bradley or Schelotto, let alone the Javier Hernandez rumors, LAFC looks poised to make a splash ahead of its 2018 debut.