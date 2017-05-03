David Villa extends contract at New York City FC

When you’re having this much fun, why stop now?

David Villa, 35, has signed a new one-year contract extension at New York City FC as the 2016 MLS MVP continues to rip it up in Major League Soccer.

Villa has already scored five times in seven appearances this season, including an outrageous strike from near the halfway line in NYCFC’s recent win against the Philadelphia Union. The new deal will keep him at the club until the end of the 2018 MLS season.

Around since the formation of the club, Villa is delighted to continue the journey with NYCFC.

“Three years ago, we started a very good project to build this amazing club and they chose me to be the first captain which I’m still so proud of,” Villa said. “When I look back to those first days in 2014, it’s really amazing to see how far we’ve come in such a short space of time and to know that there is so much potential for us to continue growing, on and off the field. “I’m so happy here in this city and at this club, I am fit and I can do things on the pitch – I’m not ready to go to the sidelines. That’s why continuing here and signing this contract was a really easy decision for me.”

The former Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward was NYCFC’s first-ever signing, first captain and scored their first-ever goal at Yankee Stadium as well as going on to be their top scorer in franchise history with 46 goals in 70 games over the past two and bit seasons. Villa has transitioned seamlessly into MLS after starring for club and country in Spain with the diminutive forward winning both EURO 2008 and the 2010 World Cup with Spain.

He scored 23 times last season on his way to picking up the MLS MVP gong and also leading NYCFC to their first-ever playoff appearance in club history.

Villa’s commitment to NYCFC and MLS should be applauded as his stunning goals and impressive displays on the pitch show no signs of slowing down.

