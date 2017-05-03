David Villa extends contract at New York City FC

When you’re having this much fun, why stop now?
David Villa, 35, has signed a new one-year contract extension at New York City FC as the 2016 MLS MVP continues to rip it up in Major League Soccer.
Villa has already scored five times in seven appearances this season, including an outrageous strike from near the halfway line in NYCFC’s recent win against the Philadelphia Union. The new deal will keep him at the club until the end of the 2018 MLS season.
Around since the formation of the club, Villa is delighted to continue the journey with NYCFC.
“Three years ago, we started a very good project to build this amazing club and they chose me to be the first captain which I’m still so proud of,” Villa said. “When I look back to those first days in 2014, it’s really amazing to see how far we’ve come in such a short space of time and to know that there is so much potential for us to continue growing, on and off the field.
“I’m so happy here in this city and at this club, I am fit and I can do things on the pitch – I’m not ready to go to the sidelines. That’s why continuing here and signing this contract was a really easy decision for me.”
The former Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward was NYCFC’s first-ever signing, first captain and scored their first-ever goal at Yankee Stadium as well as going on to be their top scorer in franchise history with 46 goals in 70 games over the past two and bit seasons. Villa has transitioned seamlessly into MLS after starring for club and country in Spain with the diminutive forward winning both EURO 2008 and the 2010 World Cup with Spain.
He scored 23 times last season on his way to picking up the MLS MVP gong and also leading NYCFC to their first-ever playoff appearance in club history.
Villa’s commitment to NYCFC and MLS should be applauded as his stunning goals and impressive displays on the pitch show no signs of slowing down.
German publication Bild claims that Bayern Munich has already spoken with Alexis Sanchez, exchanging salary numbers ahead of a hopeful summer move.
Bayern was reported to have scouted Sanchez and Kyle Walker in late April, but Arsene Wenger has been adamant that Arsenal and Sanchez will reach a new agreement.
The report also notes that Sanchez shares representation with fellow Chilean and current Bayern midfielder Arturo Vidal, and claims that Bayern Munich will add two other players in a youth movement.
One of those is ex-Arsenal player Serge Gnabry, who starred at the Olympics for Germany’s U-23 side and has 10 goals and two assists for Werder Bremen this season.
Gnabry, 21, is a target along with 22-year-old Leon Goretzka (Schalke) and 20-year-old Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen). Goretkza has five goals in the Bundesliga and three more in the Europa League, while Brandt is well-known in these spaces as a oft-mentioned Liverpool target.
The game in 100 words (or less): Dom Dwyer’s 57th and 58th MLS goals came with his right peg and in his favorite place — right in front of goal. The 26-year-old Englishman with an American green card helped move Sporting KC to the top of the Western Conference. KC is now unbeaten in five home matches (4-1), while New York fails in its bid to overtake first place Orlando after the Lions fell 2-1 in Toronto.
46′ — Dwyer heads to the dirty places to tap in a rebound
Benny Feilhaber’s shot was not cleared well; In fact it fell right to Dwyer.
68′ — Dwyer hammers home from a Feilhaber feed
Benny Feilhaber is pretty good, and his seeing-eye pass ran through the six to find Dwyer for his second of the night.
68′ (and a few seconds) — Sydney Leroux Dwyer responds with energy
Yeah we could talk about great saves from Tim Melia or Luis Robles, but this is pretty funny from the USWNT veteran and wife of Dom.
Man of the match: Dwyer
Goalscorers: Dwyer (46′, 68′).
The game in 100 words (or less): To be the best, you’ve gotta beat the best, and the reigning Eastern Conference champions took care of business at home against first-place Orlando City. Sebastian Giovinco scored twice as TFC pulled to within two points of the visitors, and lowered the Lions road record to 1W-2L (OCSC is 5-0 at home). Kaka scored for Orlando, who were denied once or twice by Alex Bono in the loss.
Three moments that mattered
9′ — Sometimes you make MVP moves to get your goals…
Look at this first touch from Giovinco to set the table for his near post finish. Please, Hammer, don’t hurt ’em. Jozy Altidore scoops up the assist from a sloppy first touch. These things happen.
38′ — … And sometimes you’re just there for the spoils
Giovinco completed his brace by doing work in a crowded phone booth about a half hour after his first goal. Victor Vazquez on the assist.
45+1′ — Kaka pulls one back
That ball seemed to ask the question as it made its way toward the back post, and Kaka was always going to have the answer. With authority.
Man of the match: Giovinco.
Goalscorers: Sebastian Giovinco (9′, 38′), Kaka (45+1′).
Provided the United States U-17 national team doesn’t lay a colossal egg in its group stage finale, the Yanks are going to the U-17 World Cup in India.
And they are doing it in quite stylish fashion.
The Americans buried Honduras 3-0 on Wednesday, getting a pair of goals from Josh Sargent (Scott Gallagher-Missouri) and a third from Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC II).
As long as the Yanks win, draw or lose by less than five against Cuba — who already lost 7-1 to Honduras — they are off to India.
You’ll also want to note that another player jumps off the highlight reel even without scoring. Atlanta United’s Andrew Carleton continues to prove why he’s one of the most exciting prospects in recent history. That dribbling at the 36-second mark!
Sargent also scored earlier in the tournament to beat Mexico for the Yanks first U-17 win over El Tri… ever.