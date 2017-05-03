More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
FIFA boosts China’s hopes of hosting 2030 World Cup

Associated PressMay 3, 2017, 8:58 AM EDT

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) China’s hopes of hosting the 2030 World Cup got a boost from FIFA.

The governing body of soccer proposes giving its ruling council the power to decide that a continent could skip just one World Cup before hosting again.

In a legal text published Wednesday ahead of next week’s FIFA Congress in Bahrain, the governing body said the flexibility in hosting would be allowed “if circumstances so require.” That could let China bid to host the 2030 World Cup only eight years after Qatar.

Other proposed changes to FIFA’s legal rules include concentrating more decision-making powers in the FIFA Bureau – President Gianni Infantino and the six presidents of the continental confederations – without needing to be ratified by the 37-member FIFA Council.

Infantino could also get more authority to create and appoint working groups to “prepare the topics” for council meetings.

One such future debate could be opening up a 2030 World Cup hosting contest in which South America should start as favorite. The centenary World Cup is expected to bring a co-hosting bid that includes Uruguay, the original tournament host in 1930.

Still, Chinese firms have targeted FIFA, including property and cinema giant Dalian Wanda Group, which last year signed a top-tier sponsorship through 2030.

“As a partner of FIFA, Wanda will be better placed to play a role in the bidding process to host major football events such as the World Cup,” Wanda said in March 2016.

FIFA imposed the two-tournament block last October, barring European members from 2026 World Cup bidding because Russia is hosting in 2018. That favored the North American co-hosting bid by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Now, FIFA wants to formalize an amendment to its statutes when members meet on May 11 in Manama.

“In principle … the event shall not be awarded to members of the confederations that hosted the two previous editions,” the proposed text says, though adding: “If circumstances so require, the Council may decide otherwise in accordance with the applicable regulations.”

A further tweak of FIFA rules next week could see a change in lineup for the three-person panel which decides the salary of Infantino and other top FIFA officials, plus payments to council members.

FIFA proposes replacing an independent financial expert on the panel with the chair of its governance committee, currently Portuguese lawyer Miguel Maduro.

AS Roma say Francesco Totti to retire after 25 seasons

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 3, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT

It seems like “The King of Rome” will step down from his throne this summer.

New AS Roma sporting director Monchi was unveiled on Wednesday and he confirmed that 40-year-old playmaker Francesco Totti will retire at the end of the season and take a role as a director at the club.

Totti has yet to confirm the news and after Roma’s defeat to Lazio on Sunday he brushed off speculation that he would be retiring this summer.

However former Sevilla director Monchi had the following to say about Totti’s future at his own unveiling.

“In terms of Totti, I already knew that there was an agreement with the club that this would be his final year as a player, then he’d start as a director,” Monchi said. “I want to be as close to him as possible. I’d love to learn even one per cent of the huge amount that he knows.”

If Totti does retire at the end of the current Serie A season the AS Roma and Italy legend will be calling time on an simply incredible 25-year professional career in Rome.

Spending his entire career at Roma, Totti has led his hometown club to a Serie A title in 2000-01, two Coppa Italia’s and has come runners up on eight different occasions in Italy’s top-flight.

Ahead of the final weeks of the Serie A season (four games remain for AS Roma) the legendary playmaker has made 783 appearances and scored 307 goals. He’s played the most games in club history and is also AS Roma’s all-time leading scorer.

Totti played for Italy 58 times and scored nine goals as he was an integral part of the Azzurri’s 2006 World Cup win. Following that tournament Totti retired from international action.

Like Ryan Giggs at Manchester United, Philipp Lahm at Bayern Munich and Paolo Maldini at AC Milan, sometimes even the greatest one-club careers have to come to an end.

It seems like the end is near for Totti. Drink in some magic moments from the magician below.

Manchester United handed huge fitness boost

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 3, 2017, 7:57 AM EDT

Jose Mourinho has been handed a huge fitness boost ahead of Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg at Celta Vigo on Thursday.

Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Paul Pogba all trained on Wednesday as United’s injury fears are easing considerably.

Mourinho’s biggest concerns were in defense where he lost Luke Shaw at the weekend to a foot injury and the 21-year-old left back is expected to be out for the rest of the season. Shaw’s injury came after Marcos Rojo suffered a season-ending knee injury, plus Smalling and Jones had both not featured since being injured on England duty in March.

Bailly has been carrying a knock but battled through the last two games against Manchester City and Swansea City (he twisted his ankle against the Swans and had to come off on Sunday), while Pogba last played for United against Burnley in the 2-0 Premier League win on Apr. 22. Pogba, the most expensive signing in soccer history, could well return against Vigo as the stubborn La Liga side stand in United’s way of reaching the Europa League final in Stockholm on May 24.

With United’s 28-goal top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic out for the season Mourinho’s mind will be on who can supply the goals to see them into the final with his side potentially three games away from sealing UEFA Champions League qualification via winning the Europa League. Marcus Rashford has stepped up in recent weeks and both Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney have played their parts.

We will find out more on the availability of United’s returning players when Mourinho talks to the media later on Wednesday.

The Portuguese has lambasted the fact that his side played nine games in April but with a two-legged Europa League semifinal coming up, plus the Red Devils just one point off the top four in the Premier League with four games to go, he may finally have a reason to be cheerful.

Well, as happy as the moody Mourinho of today can be, anyway…

Come back versus Real? Simeone says Atleti “capable”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT

Let’s face it: Atletico Madrid needs to beat Real Madrid by four goals in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal.

Yes, Diego Simeone’s men can defend like almost no one else, but the idea of scooping up a tie-leveling 3-0 score line next Wednesday at the Vicente Calderon seems almost absurd given the explosive nature of Real Madrid.

However Atleti hope to get the job done in reversing a 3-0 score that came without an away goal, Simeone vows to give all he can to the cause.

From Atletico Madrid’s English site:

“It’s very complicated, but it’s football. Football has unexpected things. We will play until the last drop of possibility we have.”

“Now we have to try to do something impossible, but since we’re called Atlético de Madrid, we are possibly capable.”

If there’s one man I’d bet on tactically in this spot, it might be Simeone.

Report: Last two home USMNT World Cup qualifier venues set

By Nicholas MendolaMay 2, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT

The Hex is passing through Orlando and Harrison, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl.

Wahl says the U.S. will host Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in September, and Orlando will host the October qualifier against Panama, whom the U.S. drew in Panama City.

The U.S. last played a World Cup qualifier in Florida late last year when it defeated Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 in Jacksonville. That was the first USMNT match in Florida since 2014. Orlando City Stadium opened this year.

The Yanks have only played thrice at Red Bull Arena, all friendlies. The only win was over Turkey in the send-off series before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.