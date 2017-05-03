First pitches: Schweinsteiger, Villa take mounds at Wrigley, Yankee Stadium (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A pair of World Cup winners took the mound at two of baseball’s biggest venues to throw out first pitches on Tuesday and Wednesday.

First up was new Chicago Fire star — he’s still new, right? — Bastian Schweinsteiger, who went with very little leg kick and the “just get it over the plate” idea.

Schweinsteiger’s pitch was quite high.

[ MORE: Manchester United – Celta Vigo preview ]

Congrats on yesterday’s win, @Cubs! And thanks for the stunning possibility of throwing the first pitch last night ⚾👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/B9TMxGqTPH — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) May 3, 2017

A day later, it was David Villa’s turn. Fresh off inking a contract extension with NYCFC, Villa went with more of an actual pitching motion.

Have to say, he gets it there with an awkward arm motion but makes the glove pop.

Advantage: Villa (Although he should be comfortable on that field, shouldn’t he?).

