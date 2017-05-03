More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LIVE: Champions League semifinals – Juve head to Monaco

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 3, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT

AS Monaco welcome Juventus to the Stade Louis II on Wednesday in an intriguing clash of styles in the UEFA Champions League semifinal.

The first leg kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET and Monaco, the highest scorers in France, possess plenty of young attacking talents capable of picking holes in one of the meanest defenses around.

Juve are yet to concede a goal in their previous four knockout games in the UCL this season (they’ve concede just twice in their 10 UCL games so far in 2016-17) but Monaco have scored 12 times in their past four games with young Kylian Mbappe leading the way, plus Falcao, Lemar and Silva all backing him up.

To follow live commentary of the massive encounter, click on the link above while here at ProSoccerTalk we will have live analysis, reaction and more as both teams aim to take a huge step towards the UCL final on June 3.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Top 20

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 3, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

We are entering crunch time in the Premier League and the big game players are stepping up.

Looking down the list of the current top 20 players in the PL on current form, it’s easy to see why Chelsea and Tottenham are battling it out at the top…

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Even
  2. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Even
  3. Josh King (Bournemouth) – Up 15
  4. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) – Up 12
  5. Harry Maguire (Hull City) – Up 10
  6. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – Down 4
  7. Vincent Kompany (Man City) – Down 2
  8. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) – Up 2
  9. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 5
  10. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
  11. Victor Wanyama (Tottenham) – New entry
  12. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Even
  13. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Even
  14. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea) – Up 4
  15. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – New entry
  16. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 7
  17. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry
  18. Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) – New entry
  19. Eldin Jakupovic (Hull City) – New entry
  20. Joel Matip (Liverpool) – New entry

Analyzing the top four, relegation battles in Premier League

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 3, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT

We are in the midst of the run-in and things are getting incredibly serious across the Premier League.

At the top there are four giants scrapping for the final two UEFA Champions League spots as two of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal will not be in the top four.

At the bottom Sunderland is down, Middlesbrough looks likely to join them this weekend and then it’s one from Swansea City and Hull for the final relegation place as they look to finish the season strong and drag other teams into the mire.

Click play on the video above as Jenna Corrado and I dissect the picture at the top and bottom of the PL.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatness continues to surprise

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 3, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks so many records on a weekly basis it’s tough to know where to start.

Let’s begin with his latest exploits, a second-straight UEFA Champions League hat trick as he led Real Madrid to a 3-0 win in their UCL semifinal first leg against crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid.

Real have scored nine goals in their last three UCL games. Ronaldo has eight of them and his penchant for delivering at the pivotal moments of the biggest matches continues.

Ronaldo’s three goals took his tally to 103 in the UCL, the most all-time and he’s now ahead of Lionel Messi by nine goals. He also has the most goals in UCL semifinals ever, with 13, plus he is the first player to reach 50 goals (52, to be exact) in UCL knockout rounds and he has equaled Messi’s record of most hat tricks in the UCL (7) and is also the first to score 10 or more UCL goals in in six consecutive seasons.

We will leave the whole “Messi or Ronaldo?” debate for most of the next five decades another day, but Ronaldo is heading towards his fourth UCL crown (third with Real) which equals Messi’s total at Barcelona and the Portuguese national team captain looks nailed on to win a second-straight Ballon d’Or to equal Messi’s current record of five.

Despite all of these incredible stats, it sometimes feels like Ronaldo’s goals, performances and general beast-mode abilities aren’t appreciated as much as they should be. Maybe the stats doing the rounds from his most-recent hat trick will help change that. But probably not. He is revered in Portugal for leading them to their first major title at EURO 2016 last summer and the accolades and awards pour in, but when we reflect on his career will he really join the immortals Pele, Maradona and Messi?

Think about it.

There’s a sense of “huh, he’s still doing it, isn’t he?” out there among fans of rival clubs, neutrals and even some of Real’s own supporters who still boo him. That’s right. Booing the man who is the all-time leading scorer at Real with 399 goals in 389 appearances. That’s 76 more goals than Real legend Raul who sits in second place all-time and he took 741 games to reach that mark…

Ronaldo is now 32 years old and he shows no signs of slowing down but it is perhaps his constant posturing which puts off many compared to the more relaxed, unassuming demeanor of Messi. Maybe Ronaldo is just too “in your face” to be mentioned in the same breath of soccer’s greatest-ever players. But if you were that good, wouldn’t you too be pretty proud of it?

While many make fun of his washboard abs he often shows off, his impeccable tan and his wild gesticulations towards officials, what you can’t deny is his supreme professionalism on and off the pitch.

He’s been in the game since the age of 17 at Sporting Lisbon and then Manchester United, but did anyone at either club really believe he would go on to achieve what he has at Real over the past eight seasons? Maybe Ronaldo himself may not have believed it (he probably did, let’s be honest) but he’s doing it. Of course he’s played with some sensational players but since joining Real in 2008 his goals have been the main reason they’ve challenged, and won, major trophies.

Given his incredible physical fitness and a real lack of severe injuries over the years, why can’t he go on doing it for the next decade?

Look at Francesco Totti, a totally different type of player (Messi-esque, if you will) who never relied on pace and power. At the age of 40 he is set to retire, almost begrudgingly, so even father time has caught up with him. It will happen to Messi too but like Totti, his game doesn’t hinge quite as much on sheer fitness and power as Ronaldo’s does.

Messi may get more plaudits than Ronaldo simply because his play on the ball is more aesthetically pleasing as he glides over the grass and bamboozles defenders. Ronaldo’s game is about combining pace and power with technical ability. He often bulldozes opponents to smash home volleys and bullet headers into the top corner. Ronaldo may not be able to go on as long as Messi, but he’s already reinvented himself in many ways, drifting into a central role rather than playing out wide as an out-and-out winger like he did in his early days.

His template to follow should be Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Yes, he’s currently recovering from a serious knee injury at the age of 35, but did Zlatan look out of place in the pace of the Premier League this season? Nope. Ronaldo’s soccer brain is clever enough to reinvent himself once more and remain at the top level in Europe for another four or five seasons.

Imagine how many more records he will break when his career is finally up. That’s if that moment ever actually comes…

David Villa extends contract at New York City FC

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 3, 2017, 10:26 AM EDT

When you’re having this much fun, why stop now?

David Villa, 35, has signed a new one-year contract extension at New York City FC as the 2016 MLS MVP continues to rip it up in Major League Soccer.

Villa has already scored five times in seven appearances this season, including an outrageous strike from near the halfway line in NYCFC’s recent win against the Philadelphia Union. The new deal will keep him at the club until the end of the 2018 MLS season.

Around since the formation of the club, Villa is delighted to continue the journey with NYCFC.

“Three years ago, we started a very good project to build this amazing club and they chose me to be the first captain which I’m still so proud of,” Villa said. “When I look back to those first days in 2014, it’s really amazing to see how far we’ve come in such a short space of time and to know that there is so much potential for us to continue growing, on and off the field.

“I’m so happy here in this city and at this club, I am fit and I can do things on the pitch – I’m not ready to go to the sidelines. That’s why continuing here and signing this contract was a really easy decision for me.”

The former Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid forward was NYCFC’s first-ever signing, first captain and scored their first-ever goal at Yankee Stadium as well as going on to be their top scorer in franchise history with 46 goals in 70 games over the past two and bit seasons. Villa has transitioned seamlessly into MLS after starring for club and country in Spain with the diminutive forward winning both EURO 2008 and the 2010 World Cup with Spain.

He scored 23 times last season on his way to picking up the MLS MVP gong and also leading NYCFC to their first-ever playoff appearance in club history.

Villa’s commitment to NYCFC and MLS should be applauded as his stunning goals and impressive displays on the pitch show no signs of slowing down.