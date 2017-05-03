Manchester United handed huge fitness boost

Jose Mourinho has been handed a huge fitness boost ahead of Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg at Celta Vigo on Thursday.
Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Paul Pogba all trained on Wednesday as United’s injury fears are easing considerably.
Mourinho’s biggest concerns were in defense where he lost Luke Shaw at the weekend to a foot injury and the 21-year-old left back is expected to be out for the rest of the season. Shaw’s injury came after Marcos Rojo suffered a season-ending knee injury, plus Smalling and Jones had both not featured since being injured on England duty in March.
Bailly has been carrying a knock but battled through the last two games against Manchester City and Swansea City (he twisted his ankle against the Swans and had to come off on Sunday), while Pogba last played for United against Burnley in the 2-0 Premier League win on Apr. 22. Pogba, the most expensive signing in soccer history, could well return against Vigo as the stubborn La Liga side stand in United’s way of reaching the Europa League final in Stockholm on May 24.
With United’s 28-goal top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic out for the season Mourinho’s mind will be on who can supply the goals to see them into the final with his side potentially three games away from sealing UEFA Champions League qualification via winning the Europa League. Marcus Rashford has stepped up in recent weeks and both Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney have played their parts.
We will find out more on the availability of United’s returning players when Mourinho talks to the media later on Wednesday.
The Portuguese has lambasted the fact that his side played nine games in April but with a two-legged Europa League semifinal coming up, plus the Red Devils just one point off the top four in the Premier League with four games to go, he may finally have a reason to be cheerful.
Well, as happy as the moody Mourinho of today can be, anyway…
Let’s face it: Atletico Madrid needs to beat Real Madrid by four goals in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal.
Yes, Diego Simeone’s men can defend like almost no one else, but the idea of scooping up a tie-leveling 3-0 score line next Wednesday at the Vicente Calderon seems almost absurd given the explosive nature of Real Madrid.
However Atleti hope to get the job done in reversing a 3-0 score that came without an away goal, Simeone vows to give all he can to the cause.
From Atletico Madrid’s English site:
“It’s very complicated, but it’s football. Football has unexpected things. We will play until the last drop of possibility we have.”
“Now we have to try to do something impossible, but since we’re called Atlético de Madrid, we are possibly capable.”
If there’s one man I’d bet on tactically in this spot, it might be Simeone.
The Hex is passing through Orlando and Harrison, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl.
Wahl says the U.S. will host Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in September, and Orlando will host the October qualifier against Panama, whom the U.S. drew in Panama City.
The U.S. last played a World Cup qualifier in Florida late last year when it defeated Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 in Jacksonville. That was the first USMNT match in Florida since 2014. Orlando City Stadium opened this year.
The Yanks have only played thrice at Red Bull Arena, all friendlies. The only win was over Turkey in the send-off series before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
SOCHI, Russia (AP) Lokomotiv Moscow won its second Russian Cup in three years with a 2-0 victory over Ural Yekaterinburg on Tuesday that both sides finished with nine men after a brawl in the closing minutes.
Lokomotiv went on the attack but only made the breakthrough in the 76th minutes, when a shot by Igor Denisov caught Ural goalkeeper Nikolai Bolotny wrong-footed.
Alexei Miranchuk put the game beyond Ural’s reach in the 90th minute.
The brawl broke out three minutes into injury time, with red cards being handed out to Ural’s Artem Fidler and Edgar Manucharian, and Lokomotiv’s Jefferson Farfan and Ari.
There were areas of empty seats at Sochi’s Fisht Stadium, which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies at the 2014 Winter Olympics, and will be a key venue for the 2018 World Cup.
Everton winger Aaron Lennon has been detained by police in England due to concerns over his mental health.
According to a BBC report citing the Greater Manchester Police, officers were called late Sunday afternoon when a man was acting erratically.
Lennon was detained “under section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment.”
From the BBC:
Lennon is now “receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness”, his club has said.
All our best to the 30-year-old Toffee during a challenging time. Lennon has only played 17 minutes since January 2, with only three bench appearances in addition to that short stint versus Middlesbrough on March 18.