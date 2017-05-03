UEL PREVIEW: Manchester United heads to Celta Vigo

Balaidos is the scene for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg between Celta Vigo and Manchester United, and the visitors received welcome injury news this week.
It’s expected the headline would be Paul Pogba any time the influential midfielder is part of the returning group, but given United’s bare bones center back corps it’s just as notable that Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones trained ahead of Thursday’s match.
Celta’s attack is led by a pair of Premier League outcasts in Iago Aspas (24 goals) and John Guidetti (8), and manager Eduardo Berizzo rested both this weekend in a 3-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao.
While the home fans wouldn’t have enjoyed that, Aspas and Guidetti will be fresh to tangle with, presumably, Smalling and Bailly at the back.
Celta won’t be heading back to Europe next season unless it wins the UEL, with the club sitting 11th in La Liga’s table. And form isn’t exactly good for Celta, winless in four overall and on a three-match losing streak (albeit at less than full strength this weekend, as stated).
United won’t be pleased at having dropped points against Swansea City this weekend, but the draw did stretch its club record unbeaten run to 25 matches.
But will they be too tired?
“We had too many problems, to many players absent – because of that, we had players that had to play 750 or 800 minutes of football and we paid the price. We played against fresh teams and were in accumulation. At this moment, the perspective is different, because the Europa League becomes even more important for us. It’s good to have three players back that give us more options.”
Celta also played nine matches in April, so don’t expect any tears of pity coming from the home dugout.
Many have touted Bob Bradley as the first coach in Los Angeles FC history given his terrific record and time at nearby Chivas USA.
But it’s another MLS legend who is getting the headlines in the race for the gig, as Sports Illustrated reports that Guillermo Barros Schelotto is a candidate for the job.
Schelotto led Argentine club Lanus to the Copa Sudamericana crown in his first managerial stint, and was appointed Palermo boss before certification issues led to his resignation. He has moved onto manage continental super power Boca Juniors.
He spent one season with Gimnasia La Plata after a terrific run with Columbus Crew that saw him nab an MLS Cup and two Supporters’ Shields. Schelotto starred for Gimnasia to start his career before making 300-plus appearances with Boca Juniors, and was capped 10 times by Argentina.
Between Bradley or Schelotto, let alone the Javier Hernandez rumors, LAFC looks poised to make a splash ahead of its 2018 debut.
UEFA is trying something new when it comes to penalty shootouts.
The governing body will try the ‘ABBA’ sequence of shooters at the UEFA U-17 women’s tournament this week in the Czech republic.
What that means is that instead of teams alternating shooters A-B, A-B, A-B, the team that shoots second will take its first two kicks, followed by the first team then shooting twice. Hence:
Round 1: A-B
Round 2: B-A
Round 3: A-B
Round 4: B-A
Round 5: A-B (and so on).
The perceived advantage to teams shooting first is real. According to Ben Lyttleton’s exhaustive book on penalty kicks, “Twelve Yards”, the team kicking first wins between 56-63 percent of the time.
That 56 percent figure is in the Europa League and the 63 is in the Champions League, with the World Cup, domestic cups, and international competitions also in the mix.
According to UEFA:
The trial has been sanctioned by football’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), as part of its ‘play fair’ initiative, and UEFA has agreed to take part. The experiment is looking at whether the advantage for the team taking the first penalty in a pair of spot kicks in a shoot-out could be reduced.
Judging by the “Twelve Yards” figures, it should be reduced significantly over time. But it will take time to accumulate a good sample size, so perhaps we shouldn’t expect major changes to bigger tournaments any time soon.
Max Allegri is 90 minutes away from leading Juventus to its second UEFA Champions League Final in three seasons.
Gonzalo Higuain scored a pair of away goals for The Old Lady, which went into the Stade Louis II and beat Monaco 2-0 on Wednesday.
The first came after a pair of chances for the hosts, who found that Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon is still pretty darn good.
Dani Alves took advantage of a clever ball from Paulo Dybala, backheeling to the back of the 18 for Higuain to finish with class (WATCH HERE).
Dybala cued up Alves again in the 59th minute, and the longtime Barcelona man sent another stylish ball toward the back door.
Monaco kept pressuring for a goal. Buffon kept being Buffon, and Monaco’s talent attack missed a chance or two itself.
Bertrand Traore struck twice to send Ajax to a 4-1 home win in the first leg of Ajax’s UEFA Europa League semifinal tie with Lyon at Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday.
Ajax led 3-0 on goals by Traore, Kasper Dolberg, and Amin Younes. Mathieu Valbuena did secure an away goal for Lyon, but Traore completed his brace in the 71st minute to provide the final score line.
The winner gets the victor of the other semifinal between Celta Vigo and Manchester United. The UEL Final will be held May 24 in Solna, Sweden.
Ajax is four points back of Feyenoord in the Eredivisie table, while Lyon is fourth in Ligue 1.
Traore is on his second Dutch loan from Chelsea, spending two loan seasons at Vitesse before scoring four times for the Blues last season (two of those goals coming in the Premier League).