MLS Snapshot: Sporting KC 2-0 New York Red Bulls (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): Dom Dwyer’s 57th and 58th MLS goals came with his right peg and in his favorite place — right in front of goal. The 26-year-old Englishman with an American green card helped move Sporting KC to the top of the Western Conference. KC is now unbeaten in five home matches (4-1), while New York fails in its bid to overtake first place Orlando after the Lions fell 2-1 in Toronto.

46′ — Dwyer heads to the dirty places to tap in a rebound

Benny Feilhaber’s shot was not cleared well; In fact it fell right to Dwyer.

Dwyer on the doorstep!@SportingKC grab a 1-0 lead to start the second half. #SKCvNY https://t.co/N8Wj3kCNV2 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 4, 2017

68′ — Dwyer hammers home from a Feilhaber feed

Benny Feilhaber is pretty good, and his seeing-eye pass ran through the six to find Dwyer for his second of the night.

68′ (and a few seconds) — Sydney Leroux Dwyer responds with energy

Yeah we could talk about great saves from Tim Melia or Luis Robles, but this is pretty funny from the USWNT veteran and wife of Dom.

When your baby daddy scores 2… pic.twitter.com/vl1Z60HWGc — Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) May 4, 2017

Man of the match: Dwyer

Goalscorers: Dwyer (46′, 68′).

