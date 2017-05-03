MLS Snapshot: Toronto FC 2-1 Orlando City (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The game in 100 words (or less): To be the best, you’ve gotta beat the best, and the reigning Eastern Conference champions took care of business at home against first-place Orlando City. Sebastian Giovinco scored twice as TFC pulled to within two points of the visitors, and lowered the Lions road record to 1W-2L (OCSC is 5-0 at home). Kaka scored for Orlando, who were denied once or twice by Alex Bono in the loss.

Three moments that mattered

9′ — Sometimes you make MVP moves to get your goals…

Look at this first touch from Giovinco to set the table for his near post finish. Please, Hammer, don’t hurt ’em. Jozy Altidore scoops up the assist from a sloppy first touch. These things happen.

Make that 4️⃣ this season for Giovinco! #TORvORL pic.twitter.com/kzUTgjzRtG — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 4, 2017

38′ — … And sometimes you’re just there for the spoils

Giovinco completed his brace by doing work in a crowded phone booth about a half hour after his first goal. Victor Vazquez on the assist.

45+1′ — Kaka pulls one back

That ball seemed to ask the question as it made its way toward the back post, and Kaka was always going to have the answer. With authority.

Man of the match: Giovinco.

Goalscorers: Sebastian Giovinco (9′, 38′), Kaka (45+1′).

