Report: Bayern Munich, Alexis Sanchez talk money

German publication Bild claims that Bayern Munich has already spoken with Alexis Sanchez, exchanging salary numbers ahead of a hopeful summer move.
Bayern was reported to have scouted Sanchez and Kyle Walker in late April, but Arsene Wenger has been adamant that Arsenal and Sanchez will reach a new agreement.
The report also notes that Sanchez shares representation with fellow Chilean and current Bayern midfielder Arturo Vidal, and claims that Bayern Munich will add two other players in a youth movement.
One of those is ex-Arsenal player Serge Gnabry, who starred at the Olympics for Germany’s U-23 side and has 10 goals and two assists for Werder Bremen this season.
Gnabry, 21, is a target along with 22-year-old Leon Goretzka (Schalke) and 20-year-old Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen). Goretkza has five goals in the Bundesliga and three more in the Europa League, while Brandt is well-known in these spaces as a oft-mentioned Liverpool target.
Dom Dwyer's 57th and 58th MLS goals came with his right peg and in his favorite place — right in front of goal. The 26-year-old Englishman with an American green card helped move Sporting KC to the top of the Western Conference. KC is now unbeaten in five home matches (4-1), while New York fails in its bid to overtake first place Orlando after the Lions fell 2-1 in Toronto.
46′ — Dwyer heads to the dirty places to tap in a rebound
Benny Feilhaber’s shot was not cleared well; In fact it fell right to Dwyer.
68′ — Dwyer hammers home from a Feilhaber feed
Benny Feilhaber is pretty good, and his seeing-eye pass ran through the six to find Dwyer for his second of the night.
68′ (and a few seconds) — Sydney Leroux Dwyer responds with energy
Yeah we could talk about great saves from Tim Melia or Luis Robles, but this is pretty funny from the USWNT veteran and wife of Dom.
Man of the match: Dwyer
Goalscorers: Dwyer (46′, 68′).
To be the best, you've gotta beat the best, and the reigning Eastern Conference champions took care of business at home against first-place Orlando City. Sebastian Giovinco scored twice as TFC pulled to within two points of the visitors, and lowered the Lions road record to 1W-2L (OCSC is 5-0 at home). Kaka scored for Orlando, who were denied once or twice by Alex Bono in the loss.
Three moments that mattered
9′ — Sometimes you make MVP moves to get your goals…
Look at this first touch from Giovinco to set the table for his near post finish. Please, Hammer, don’t hurt ’em. Jozy Altidore scoops up the assist from a sloppy first touch. These things happen.
38′ — … And sometimes you’re just there for the spoils
Giovinco completed his brace by doing work in a crowded phone booth about a half hour after his first goal. Victor Vazquez on the assist.
45+1′ — Kaka pulls one back
That ball seemed to ask the question as it made its way toward the back post, and Kaka was always going to have the answer. With authority.
Man of the match: Giovinco.
Goalscorers: Sebastian Giovinco (9′, 38′), Kaka (45+1′).
Provided the United States U-17 national team doesn’t lay a colossal egg in its group stage finale, the Yanks are going to the U-17 World Cup in India.
And they are doing it in quite stylish fashion.
The Americans buried Honduras 3-0 on Wednesday, getting a pair of goals from Josh Sargent (Scott Gallagher-Missouri) and a third from Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC II).
As long as the Yanks win, draw or lose by less than five against Cuba — who already lost 7-1 to Honduras — they are off to India.
You’ll also want to note that another player jumps off the highlight reel even without scoring. Atlanta United’s Andrew Carleton continues to prove why he’s one of the most exciting prospects in recent history. That dribbling at the 36-second mark!
Sargent also scored earlier in the tournament to beat Mexico for the Yanks first U-17 win over El Tri… ever.
A pair of World Cup winners took the mound at two of baseball’s biggest venues to throw out first pitches on Tuesday and Wednesday.
First up was new Chicago Fire star — he’s still new, right? — Bastian Schweinsteiger, who went with very little leg kick and the “just get it over the plate” idea.
Schweinsteiger’s pitch was quite high.
A day later, it was David Villa’s turn. Fresh off inking a contract extension with NYCFC, Villa went with more of an actual pitching motion.
Have to say, he gets it there with an awkward arm motion but makes the glove pop.
Advantage: Villa (Although he should be comfortable on that field, shouldn’t he?).