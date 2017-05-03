Report: Bayern Munich, Alexis Sanchez talk money

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

German publication Bild claims that Bayern Munich has already spoken with Alexis Sanchez, exchanging salary numbers ahead of a hopeful summer move.

Bayern was reported to have scouted Sanchez and Kyle Walker in late April, but Arsene Wenger has been adamant that Arsenal and Sanchez will reach a new agreement.

The report also notes that Sanchez shares representation with fellow Chilean and current Bayern midfielder Arturo Vidal, and claims that Bayern Munich will add two other players in a youth movement.

[ VIDEO: First pitches for Schweinsteiger, Villa ]

One of those is ex-Arsenal player Serge Gnabry, who starred at the Olympics for Germany’s U-23 side and has 10 goals and two assists for Werder Bremen this season.

Gnabry, 21, is a target along with 22-year-old Leon Goretzka (Schalke) and 20-year-old Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen). Goretkza has five goals in the Bundesliga and three more in the Europa League, while Brandt is well-known in these spaces as a oft-mentioned Liverpool target.

