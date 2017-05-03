Report: Boca Juniors boss, ex-MLS MVP Schelotto up for LAFC job

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Many have touted Bob Bradley as the first coach in Los Angeles FC history given his terrific record and time at nearby Chivas USA.

But it’s another MLS legend who is getting the headlines in the race for the gig, as Sports Illustrated reports that Guillermo Barros Schelotto is a candidate for the job.

Schelotto led Argentine club Lanus to the Copa Sudamericana crown in his first managerial stint, and was appointed Palermo boss before certification issues led to his resignation. He has moved onto manage continental super power Boca Juniors.

He spent one season with Gimnasia La Plata after a terrific run with Columbus Crew that saw him nab an MLS Cup and two Supporters’ Shields. Schelotto starred for Gimnasia to start his career before making 300-plus appearances with Boca Juniors, and was capped 10 times by Argentina.

Between Bradley or Schelotto, let alone the Javier Hernandez rumors, LAFC looks poised to make a splash ahead of its 2018 debut.

