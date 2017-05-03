UCL: Alves, Higuain lead Juve to 2-0 first leg lead

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Max Allegri is 90 minutes away from leading Juventus to its second UEFA Champions League Final in three seasons.

Gonzalo Higuain scored a pair of away goals for The Old Lady, which went into the Stade Louis II and beat Monaco 2-0 on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Ajax batters Lyon 4-1 in UEL semi ]

The first came after a pair of chances for the hosts, who found that Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon is still pretty darn good.

Dani Alves took advantage of a clever ball from Paulo Dybala, backheeling to the back of the 18 for Higuain to finish with class (WATCH HERE).

Dybala cued up Alves again in the 59th minute, and the longtime Barcelona man sent another stylish ball toward the back door.

Monaco kept pressuring for a goal. Buffon kept being Buffon, and Monaco’s talent attack missed a chance or two itself.

Higuain is silencing the haters tonight! His 2nd of the game has Juventus sitting pretty in the #UCL semis. #ASMJuve https://t.co/VWdwRQnrvs — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 3, 2017

