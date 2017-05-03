UCL: Alves, Higuain lead Juve to 2-0 first leg lead

Max Allegri is 90 minutes away from leading Juventus to its second UEFA Champions League Final in three seasons.
Gonzalo Higuain scored a pair of away goals for The Old Lady, which went into the Stade Louis II and beat Monaco 2-0 on Wednesday.
The first came after a pair of chances for the hosts, who found that Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon is still pretty darn good.
Dani Alves took advantage of a clever ball from Paulo Dybala, backheeling to the back of the 18 for Higuain to finish with class (WATCH HERE).
Dybala cued up Alves again in the 59th minute, and the longtime Barcelona man sent another stylish ball toward the back door.
Monaco kept pressuring for a goal. Buffon kept being Buffon, and Monaco’s talent attack missed a chance or two itself.
Bertrand Traore struck twice to send Ajax to a 4-1 home win in the first leg of Ajax’s UEFA Europa League semifinal tie with Lyon at Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday.
Ajax led 3-0 on goals by Traore, Kasper Dolberg, and Amin Younes. Mathieu Valbuena did secure an away goal for Lyon, but Traore completed his brace in the 71st minute to provide the final score line.
The winner gets the victor of the other semifinal between Celta Vigo and Manchester United. The UEL Final will be held May 24 in Solna, Sweden.
Ajax is four points back of Feyenoord in the Eredivisie table, while Lyon is fourth in Ligue 1.
Traore is on his second Dutch loan from Chelsea, spending two loan seasons at Vitesse before scoring four times for the Blues last season (two of those goals coming in the Premier League).
AS Monaco welcome Juventus to the Stade Louis II on Wednesday in an intriguing clash of styles in the UEFA Champions League semifinal.
The first leg kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET and Monaco, the highest scorers in France, possess plenty of young attacking talents capable of picking holes in one of the meanest defenses around.
Juve are yet to concede a goal in their previous four knockout games in the UCL this season (they’ve concede just twice in their 10 UCL games so far in 2016-17) but Monaco have scored 12 times in their past four games with young Kylian Mbappe leading the way, plus Falcao, Lemar and Silva all backing him up.
To follow live commentary of the massive encounter, click on the link above while here at ProSoccerTalk we will have live analysis, reaction and more as both teams aim to take a huge step towards the UCL final on June 3.
We are entering crunch time in the Premier League and the big game players are stepping up.
Looking down the list of the current top 20 players in the PL on current form, it’s easy to see why Chelsea and Tottenham are battling it out at the top…
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Even
- Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Even
- Josh King (Bournemouth) – Up 15
- Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) – Up 12
- Harry Maguire (Hull City) – Up 10
- Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – Down 4
- Vincent Kompany (Man City) – Down 2
- Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) – Up 2
- Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 5
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
- Victor Wanyama (Tottenham) – New entry
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Even
- Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Even
- Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea) – Up 4
- Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – New entry
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 7
- Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry
- Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) – New entry
- Eldin Jakupovic (Hull City) – New entry
- Joel Matip (Liverpool) – New entry