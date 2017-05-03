VIDEO: U.S. U-17s win again, on verge of World Cup qualification

Provided the United States U-17 national team doesn’t lay a colossal egg in its group stage finale, the Yanks are going to the U-17 World Cup in India.
And they are doing it in quite stylish fashion.
The Americans buried Honduras 3-0 on Wednesday, getting a pair of goals from Josh Sargent (Scott Gallagher-Missouri) and a third from Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC II).
As long as the Yanks win, draw or lose by less than five against Cuba — who already lost 7-1 to Honduras — they are off to India.
You’ll also want to note that another player jumps off the highlight reel even without scoring. Atlanta United’s Andrew Carleton continues to prove why he’s one of the most exciting prospects in recent history. That dribbling at the 36-second mark!
Sargent also scored earlier in the tournament to beat Mexico for the Yanks first U-17 win over El Tri… ever.
The game in 100 words (or less): To be the best, you’ve gotta beat the best, and the reigning Eastern Conference champions took care of business at home against first-place Orlando City. Sebastian Giovinco scored twice as TFC pulled to within two points of the visitors, and lowered the Lions road record to 1W-2L (OCSC is 5-0 at home). Kaka scored for Orlando, who were denied once or twice by Alex Bono in the loss.
Three moments that mattered
9′ — Sometimes you make MVP moves to get your goals…
Look at this first touch from Giovinco to set the table for his near post finish. Please, Hammer, don’t hurt ’em. Jozy Altidore scoops up the assist from a sloppy first touch. These things happen.
38′ — … And sometimes you’re just there for the spoils
Giovinco completed his brace by doing work in a crowded phone booth about a half hour after his first goal. Victor Vazquez on the assist.
45+1′ — Kaka pulls one back
That ball seemed to ask the question as it made its way toward the back post, and Kaka was always going to have the answer. With authority.
Man of the match: Giovinco.
Goalscorers: Sebastian Giovinco (9′, 38′), Kaka (45+1′).
A pair of World Cup winners took the mound at two of baseball’s biggest venues to throw out first pitches on Tuesday and Wednesday.
First up was new Chicago Fire star — he’s still new, right? — Bastian Schweinsteiger, who went with very little leg kick and the “just get it over the plate” idea.
Schweinsteiger’s pitch was quite high.
A day later, it was David Villa’s turn. Fresh off inking a contract extension with NYCFC, Villa went with more of an actual pitching motion.
Have to say, he gets it there with an awkward arm motion but makes the glove pop.
Advantage: Villa (Although he should be comfortable on that field, shouldn’t he?).
PRAGUE (AP) The Czech soccer federation says it has been raided by police and its chairman has been detained.
Federation spokesman Michal Jurman says “we can confirm that federation chairman, Mr. (Miroslav) Pelta, has been detained.”
He says soccer officials cooperated with police but offered no details about the ongoing investigation.
Police also raided the offices of FK Jablonec, a provincial first-division club partly owned by Pelta. Club spokesman Stepan Hanus confirmed the raid but gave no details.
Police have not immediately commented.
Balaidos is the scene for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg between Celta Vigo and Manchester United, and the visitors received welcome injury news this week.
It’s expected the headline would be Paul Pogba any time the influential midfielder is part of the returning group, but given United’s bare bones center back corps it’s just as notable that Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones trained ahead of Thursday’s match.
Celta’s attack is led by a pair of Premier League outcasts in Iago Aspas (24 goals) and John Guidetti (8), and manager Eduardo Berizzo rested both this weekend in a 3-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao.
While the home fans wouldn’t have enjoyed that, Aspas and Guidetti will be fresh to tangle with, presumably, Smalling and Bailly at the back.
Celta won’t be heading back to Europe next season unless it wins the UEL, with the club sitting 11th in La Liga’s table. And form isn’t exactly good for Celta, winless in four overall and on a three-match losing streak (albeit at less than full strength this weekend, as stated).
United won’t be pleased at having dropped points against Swansea City this weekend, but the draw did stretch its club record unbeaten run to 25 matches.
But will they be too tired?
“We had too many problems, to many players absent – because of that, we had players that had to play 750 or 800 minutes of football and we paid the price. We played against fresh teams and were in accumulation. At this moment, the perspective is different, because the Europa League becomes even more important for us. It’s good to have three players back that give us more options.”
Celta also played nine matches in April, so don’t expect any tears of pity coming from the home dugout.