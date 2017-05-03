VIDEO: U.S. U-17s win again, on verge of World Cup qualification

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Provided the United States U-17 national team doesn’t lay a colossal egg in its group stage finale, the Yanks are going to the U-17 World Cup in India.

And they are doing it in quite stylish fashion.

The Americans buried Honduras 3-0 on Wednesday, getting a pair of goals from Josh Sargent (Scott Gallagher-Missouri) and a third from Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC II).

As long as the Yanks win, draw or lose by less than five against Cuba — who already lost 7-1 to Honduras — they are off to India.

You’ll also want to note that another player jumps off the highlight reel even without scoring. Atlanta United’s Andrew Carleton continues to prove why he’s one of the most exciting prospects in recent history. That dribbling at the 36-second mark!

Sargent also scored earlier in the tournament to beat Mexico for the Yanks first U-17 win over El Tri… ever.

