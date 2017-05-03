WATCH: Alves back heel sets up Higuain for classy UCL opener

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Gonzalo Higuain, Dani Alves, and Paolo Dybala sure made the opening goal of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Monaco at the Stade Louis II look nice.

Early chances for the hosts from Kylian Mbappe and Kamil Glik were missed or stymied by Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

[ ROMA: Totti set to retire as King of Rome ]

Higuain broke through off a classy back heel from Dani Alves, and the No. 9 buried his chance before racing out of bounds and well onto the track to celebrate with visiting Juventus supporters.

Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the other semifinal first leg on Tuesday.

Dybala and Dani Alves with the flair, Higuain with the finish. Beautiful team goal from Juventus! #UCL #ASMJuve https://t.co/S4juAWdtQj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 3, 2017

