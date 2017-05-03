WATCH: Alves back heel sets up Higuain for classy UCL opener

Gonzalo Higuain, Dani Alves, and Paolo Dybala sure made the opening goal of Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Monaco at the Stade Louis II look nice.
Early chances for the hosts from Kylian Mbappe and Kamil Glik were missed or stymied by Juve keeper Gianluigi Buffon.
Higuain broke through off a classy back heel from Dani Alves, and the No. 9 buried his chance before racing out of bounds and well onto the track to celebrate with visiting Juventus supporters.
Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the other semifinal first leg on Tuesday.
Bertrand Traore struck twice to send Ajax to a 4-1 home win in the first leg of Ajax’s UEFA Europa League semifinal tie with Lyon at Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday.
Ajax led 3-0 on goals by Traore, Kasper Dolberg, and Amin Younes. Mathieu Valbuena did secure an away goal for Lyon, but Traore completed his brace in the 71st minute to provide the final score line.
The winner gets the victor of the other semifinal between Celta Vigo and Manchester United. The UEL Final will be held May 24 in Solna, Sweden.
Ajax is four points back of Feyenoord in the Eredivisie table, while Lyon is fourth in Ligue 1.
Traore is on his second Dutch loan from Chelsea, spending two loan seasons at Vitesse before scoring four times for the Blues last season (two of those goals coming in the Premier League).
AS Monaco welcome Juventus to the Stade Louis II on Wednesday in an intriguing clash of styles in the UEFA Champions League semifinal.
The first leg kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET and Monaco, the highest scorers in France, possess plenty of young attacking talents capable of picking holes in one of the meanest defenses around.
Juve are yet to concede a goal in their previous four knockout games in the UCL this season (they’ve concede just twice in their 10 UCL games so far in 2016-17) but Monaco have scored 12 times in their past four games with young Kylian Mbappe leading the way, plus Falcao, Lemar and Silva all backing him up.
To follow live commentary of the massive encounter, click on the link above while here at ProSoccerTalk we will have live analysis, reaction and more as both teams aim to take a huge step towards the UCL final on June 3.
We are entering crunch time in the Premier League and the big game players are stepping up.
Looking down the list of the current top 20 players in the PL on current form, it’s easy to see why Chelsea and Tottenham are battling it out at the top…
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Even
- Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Even
- Josh King (Bournemouth) – Up 15
- Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) – Up 12
- Harry Maguire (Hull City) – Up 10
- Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – Down 4
- Vincent Kompany (Man City) – Down 2
- Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) – Up 2
- Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 5
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry
- Victor Wanyama (Tottenham) – New entry
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Even
- Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Even
- Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea) – Up 4
- Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – New entry
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 7
- Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry
- Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) – New entry
- Eldin Jakupovic (Hull City) – New entry
- Joel Matip (Liverpool) – New entry
We are in the midst of the run-in and things are getting incredibly serious across the Premier League.
At the top there are four giants scrapping for the final two UEFA Champions League spots as two of Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal will not be in the top four.
At the bottom Sunderland is down, Middlesbrough looks likely to join them this weekend and then it’s one from Swansea City and Hull for the final relegation place as they look to finish the season strong and drag other teams into the mire.
