More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Jose Mourinho confirms intent to rest players against Arsenal

1 Comment
By Kyle BonnMay 4, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT

Jose Mourinho hinted at it earlier today, and now he’s confirmed it.

Manchester United is just a single point behind rivals Manchester City in the Premier League table with three matches remaining, but the Red Devils boss is giving up on the league to focus on European glory.

After Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Celta Vigo in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal matchup in Spain, Mourinho confirmed he will rest his most important players against Arsenal in Premier League play this weekend.

“The players that have accumulated lots of minutes are not going to play next weekend,” said Mourinho. “It’s what I have to do, so I’m going to do it.”

The outfield players with the most minutes this season for Manchester United who are currently fit include Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, and Antonio Valencia, who have all accumulated over 3,500 minutes across all competitions. Daley Blind and Eric Bailly have each played just under 3,000 minutes, but they are less likely to be rested with Manchester United thin at defense. Marcus Rashford could sit as he was withdrawn in the final 10 minutes of the Celta Vigo game with a pained look on his face.

“He started the game with a little problem,” Mourinho told BT Sport when asked about Rashford’s withdrawal. “And obviously with the running and continuity he was feeling and [Anthony] Martial was fresh and he had to give us the last 10 or 15 minutes where we thought we could still score because of plenty of space to play.”

Expect players like Martial or Jesse Lingard to see time against Arsenal, along with Henrikh Mkhitaryan who has impressed in European action but has seen less time in Premier League play of late. Marouane Fellaini‘s red card suspension lasts two more games, limiting the midfield depth available to rest players such as Pogba.

Paul Clement expects Swansea to stick with him

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMay 4, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT

When Paul Clement was appointed Swansea City manager to replace Bob Bradley just three days into the new calendar year, there was an immediate effect.

The team, jolted by the English boss’s hire, went on to win five of the next eight matches, bringing the Swans out of the relegation zone and headed towards safety.

Since, they’ve all but treaded water.

Now, with the Swans battling Hull City almost straight-up for the final spot of safety, the two-point advantage to the Tigers has Swansea fans shaking in their boots. For Clement, his job security will obviously be a question he must face down the stretch of the season as it is for any manager facing the drop.

He’s not worried, no matter what happens.

“When I came in January I signed a contract for the remainder of this season, plus two more,” Clement said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Swansea’s match against Everton on Saturday. “I am really enjoying my time working here at the club with all the great people behind the scenes. There’s also a really good group of players and a fantastic set of fans as well. I’m very happy here and I look forward to staying here for the remainder of my contract, irrespective of the outcome this season.”

Clement has admitted that relegation is a very real possibility, and it could potentially come down to the final day. Should that happen, it could be advantage Swans. They host a struggling West Brom side with nothing to play for on the last day of fixtures, while Hull takes on Tottenham who could be battling for an outside shot at the title if Chelsea has not yet secured things by then.

Both teams have a match left against a Sunderland side that’s already been mathematically doomed to the drop, while Hull also has an away trip to Crystal Palace.

Premier League Preview: West Ham vs. Tottenham

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMay 4, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT
  • Tottenham has not conceded in PL in 438 minutes
  • West Ham won at home last year 1-0
  • Hammers have not scored in 223 PL minutes

It’s crazy to say that Spurs, after nine wins in a row, has to win a game. Nevertheless, that is the current situation. With Chelsea’s soft schedule down the stretch and a four point gap at the top of the table, Tottenham likely has to win out the season to have a shot at the title. Dropped points on Friday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) – or anywhere else, for that matter, likely ends the race altogether.

So, here we sit, with Spurs needing a win at a place they lost last season. Travel is light, having played a home London derby last week and now playing another on the road.  Mauricio Pochettino will likely have Danny Rose and Kyle Walker to choose from, with the former out since the end of January.

The Hammers, meanwhile, seem to have turned their misfortunes around somewhat as they sit unbeaten in four, but a closer inspection reveals all may not be well. A pair of 0-0 draws against Everton and struggling Stoke earned two points, they failed to beat the bottom team, and pipped Swansea by a single goal.

West Ham has struggled with injuries all season long, and that’s no different here, as Andy Carroll and Arthur Makuatsu are doubts, while Michail Antonio is out for sure. Slaven Bilic will have Manuel Lanzini at his disposal, a big boost as eight of his 13 goals this Premier League season have come within the confines of the English capital.

What they’re saying

Slaven Bilic on his job security: “It is not about individuals, it is about the club. I am calm and totally focused on the game. The only thing I am thinking about is the match against Spurs. This is a big match anyway,” Bilic said. “It is a derby, whether you need the points or not; it’s a derby game against Spurs at our stadium. They need points, we need points, so it is a massive game for us and a massive game for them.”

Mauricio Pochettino on West Ham stadium: “I have a very good relationship with [Bilic] and he is a great guy as well as a very good manager. It is always difficult when you move stadiums and you saw that with us and Wembley — we tried to make Wembley our home but it is just so difficult. So I think he is doing a really good job and it will be good to see him on Friday.”

Prediction

Sure, West Ham would like to secure its mathematical safety, but Tottenham needs the points here far more. Mauricio Pochettino is one of the best at preparing his teams for a particular challenge, and he will do that here. Spurs wins comfortably 2-0 against a Hammers side struggling for every single point.

Men In Blazers podcast: North London Derby recap, Sunderland relegated

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMay 4, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

Rog and a distant Davo recap recent Premier League action, including the Chelsea thumping of Everton, the North London derby which confirmed Spurs finishing above Arsenal for the first time in 22 years, and Sunderland’s official relegation.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

Europa League: Manchester United downs Celta Vigo 1-0

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMay 4, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT

Manchester United might be outside the Premier League top four, but they’re now just 90 minutes away from a chance at qualifying for the Champions League.

The Red Devils earned a 1-0 first-leg victory over Celta Vigo in the Europa League semifinals, bringing the win and away goal back to Old Trafford. It likely should have been much more, as the Red Devils were yet again plagued by poor finishing, but the visitors eventually found the winner in the 67th minute as Marcus Rashford scored the game’s only goal.

Celta Vigo, a pesky Spanish side in both La Liga and Europa League play all season, had the first big chance of the game as Nemanja Radoja crossed for Daniel Wass just 10 minutes in, but the Danish international couldn’t direct his header on target and put it wide.

United built themselves into the game shortly after, with Paul Pogba impressing throughout the first half, forcing Sergio Alvarez to produce a litany of sparkling saves. Rashford nearly opened the scoring 20 minutes in, but the fingertips of the Spaniard kept him out. Past the half-hour mark, Pogba fed through Henrikh Mkhitaryan but Alvarez was there to deny him. Marouane Fellaini was issued a first-half caution for a heavy foul on Pablo Hernandez.

Alvarez again kept the game scoreless minutes later as Rashford fed Jesse Lingard through, but the Celta shot-stopper kept it out. At the halftime whistle, neither side had found a breakthrough, despite United’s dominance.

After the break, it remained the same for the first 20 minutes as United held the possession but failed to find the back of the net. Finally, the visitors had a deserved lead, using a set-piece to their advantage. A free-kick from the top of the box saw Rashford step up and deliver a bender past Alvarez, put off by a fake from Daley Blind, and the 19-year-old deposited a sparkling hit in for a 1-0 lead.

Lingard nearly doubled United’s lead with 15 minutes remaining but couldn’t direct his volley on net, firing just wide right. Jose Mourinho brought Rashford off for Anthony Martial with 10 minutes left, with Rashford grimacing with a potential knock. Mourinho brought on Chris Smalling to shore things up, and Celta Vigo had no more answers. United brings the away goal back to Old Trafford for the second leg next week, and a win there would send them through to the finals against either Ajax or Lyon.