LFP comes down hard on Bastia after Lyon incident

The Ligue de Football Professional (LFP) has dropped the hammer on SC Bastia after the abandonment of its home Ligue 1 match was abandoned at halftime.

The match was initially delayed by 45 minutes after home supporters invaded the pitch during warmups and attacked Lyon players, including former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay and backup goalkeeper Mathieu Gorgelin. The match would eventually get under way despite Lyon’s attempts to have it postponed, but at halftime, more supporters entered the pitch and were involved in altercations with Lyon players and staff.

Now, the LFP has punished Bastia by declaring the match a victory for Lyon by forfeit (which usually goes down in the scorebooks by a 3-0 scoreline), and forcing Bastia to play three matches behind closed doors. Bastia has just one more home match left this season – against Lorient – so two games will be played next season with an empty stadium.

The attacks and pitch invasions were attributed to a single supporter group, Bastia 1905. The club filed a lawsuit against the supporter group the day after the match.

One silver lining is that the Corsican club was not hit with a point deduction, which could prove vital in its relegation battle. Nevertheless, Bastia is last in the Ligue 1 table, and with away matches against Marseille and PSG, relegation seems all but assured, if not a mathematical certainty at this point.

