LIVE: Europa League semifinal – Celta Vigo v. Man United

Manchester United head to Spain to face Celta Vigo on Thursday (3:05 p.m. ET) in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal.

Jose Mourinho was handed a huge fitness boost before this game as Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata could all feature.

United are the heavy favorites against their midtable La Liga opponents but with John Guidetti and Iago Aspas up top, plus the pace of Pione Sisto, the Galician outfit will look to spring a surprise at home and then battle for their lives at Old Trafford in the second leg.

The winner will most likely face Ajax in the final in Stockholm on May 24 — the Dutch giants lead Lyon 4-1 on aggregate following the first leg of their semifinal in Amsterdam on Wednesday — and both United and Celta have never won this competition.

In face, the Europa League (or UEFA Cup as it was formally known) is the only major trophy United have yet to win. And of course this isn’t just about winning silverware as the winner of the Europa League gets a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

No wonder Jose Mourinho is set to rest players against Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

For live coverage of United’s trip to Spain, click on the link above while here at ProSoccerTalk we will have analysis, reaction and more from the semifinal.

