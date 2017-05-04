LIVE: Europa League semifinal – Celta Vigo v. Man United

Manchester United head to Spain to face Celta Vigo on Thursday (3:05 p.m. ET) in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal.
Jose Mourinho was handed a huge fitness boost before this game as Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata could all feature.
United are the heavy favorites against their midtable La Liga opponents but with John Guidetti and Iago Aspas up top, plus the pace of Pione Sisto, the Galician outfit will look to spring a surprise at home and then battle for their lives at Old Trafford in the second leg.
The winner will most likely face Ajax in the final in Stockholm on May 24 — the Dutch giants lead Lyon 4-1 on aggregate following the first leg of their semifinal in Amsterdam on Wednesday — and both United and Celta have never won this competition.
In face, the Europa League (or UEFA Cup as it was formally known) is the only major trophy United have yet to win. And of course this isn’t just about winning silverware as the winner of the Europa League gets a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.
No wonder Jose Mourinho is set to rest players against Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.
For live coverage of United’s trip to Spain, click on the link above while here at ProSoccerTalk we will have analysis, reaction and more from the semifinal.
It’s no surprise that, as the season draws to a close, the Power Rankings slowly begin to reflect the Premier League table positions more and more. Eventually, you are what the table says you are.
Teams like Stoke City and West Brom, who benefitted from great starts to the year, are stumbling down the stretch. Teams like Manchester United, Southampton, and Manchester City appear better than their position at times, but can’t secure the points to prove it. We can move them appropriately in the Power Rankings, but only for so long.
So, where do we stand? Is the title race over? Can Hull City avoid relegation? Maybe the Power Rankings can be of some assistance…
|20 (20)
|Sunderland: With the Black Cats officially relegated, David Moyes is now managing not just for his job, but for his career.
|19 (19)
|Middlesbrough: There’s still hope. Barely. Chelsea’s up next, and that could spell doom.
|18 (18)
|Swansea City: With Hull City matched up against Sunderland, the upcoming game against Everton feels like a must-win.
|17 (17)
|Hull City: The Tigers seem to get points at all the right times. It’ll still be a scrap to the finish, but so far they’ve successfully warded off every effort by Swansea to outmaneuver them.
|16 (11)
|Stoke City: Over their last five, they’ve lost to teams in 14th, 18th, and 3rd. Drew with the the team in 15th. Needed a goal of the season candidate to beat the team in 17th.
|15 (16)
|West Ham United: Sure, they’re unbeaten in four. They beat Swansea by 1, and drew 0-0 with Sunderland and Stoke. The Hammers are still limping over the finish line. A season to forget for Slaven Bilic.
|14 (11)
|West Bromwich Albion: That faint sound you hear is West Brom’s fabulous first half of the season fading into nothing more than a distant memory.
|13 (14)
|Burnley: Beating Crystal Palace was a huge, huge boost against a team that was in good form. Little to worry about now.
|12 (15)
|Bournemouth: Back in the win column, proved they’re 5 goals better than
|11 (11)
|Crystal Palace: The 1-0 loss to Spurs was nothing to be ashamed of. The 2-0 loss to Burnley is. Didn’t see that one coming. Back down to Earth it is. Still seem quite safe.
|10 (8)
|Watford: 1 goal in their last four is not going to earn any style points. Or actual points.
|9 (9)
|Southampton: Every time we want to push this team up the rankings, they go and draw 0-0 with Hull.
|8 (10)
|Leicester City: Tough to get this team figured out, but they’re not getting relegated, and that’s a significant upgrade from a few months ago.
|7 (7)
|Arsenal: Thoroughly beaten by their arch-rivals, the FA Cup is all Arsene Wenger has to hold onto. It might not be enough.
|6 (6)
|Everton: All season long they’ve hovered in this purgatory. Smoked the bottom teams, smoked by the top teams. Top 4 hopes are gone.
|5 (2)
|Manchester United: A point back of wishy-washy Manchester City for 4th, and Jose Mourinho says he’s giving up on the league. Does anyone actually believe him?
|4 (4)
|Manchester City: Just when we thought Pep Guardiola would finish the season strong, they go and drop points to Manchester United and Middlesbrough. A good team that struggles in crucial moments.
|3 (3)
|Liverpool: They lost to Crystal Palace like so many other top teams, but
|2 (1)
|Tottenham Hotspur: Sure, they’re in fabulous league form (9 straight wins). Maybe we shouldn’t drop them based on a game outside Premier League competition, but after being soundly beaten by Chelsea at Wembley, it’s tough to put them #1.
|1 (2)
|Chelsea: Since losing to Manchester United, the Blues have scored 11 goals in three games. The defense has looked surprisingly shaky to finish the year, but given their soft stretch run, they should be fine.
Buckle up. Things are about to get incredibly interesting with so many permutations in the Premier League.
It’s all about the battles for the top four and at the bottom once again as Chelsea’s lead may be cut to just one point by the time they play Middlesbrough on Monday as Tottenham go to West Ham on Friday. As for Boro, they could go down, plus Manchester United and Arsenal clash with both teams looking to keep their top four hopes alive.
Below is a look at all 10 games with team news, top things to watch and a score prediction for each encounter.
West Ham v. Tottenham
Man City v. Crystal Palace
Chelsea v. Middlesbrough
Bournemouth v. Stoke City
Hull City v. Sunderland
Liverpool v. Southampton
Arsenal v. Manchester United
Swansea City v. Everton
Leicester City v. Watford
Burnley v. West Bromwich Albion
With the title race rumbling on between Chelsea and Tottenham, plus the top four race intensifying and only one team definitely relegated, there are plenty of permutations to look out for in the Premier League in Week 36.
Below is a handy list of what can be locked up this weekend around the PL with just three games to go for the majority of teams.
We will update this list each week during the run-in as things can change drastically game-to-game.
Tottenham will seal a place in the Champions League group stage IF
- They beat West Ham United on Friday
Man City will seal a place in the Europa League group stage IF
- They beat Crystal Palace on Saturday
Man United will seal a place in the Europa League group stage IF
- They beat Arsenal on Sunday
Middlesbrough will be relegated IF
- They lose to Chelsea on Monday and Hull City get at least one point against Sunderland on Saturday
West Ham, Burnley, Watford, Stoke, Leicester, Bournemouth and Southampton will be safe from relegation IF
- Swansea City lose to Everton on Saturday
Crystal Palace will be safe from relegation IF
- They get a point or more against Manchester City AND Swansea City lose against Everton
Neymar has been told he must stand trial in Spain as the long-standing allegations of fraud and corruption surrounding his transfer from Santos to Barcelona moving to the next stage.
[ MORE: Two years in jail for Neymar? ]
The transfer in 2013 has been under the microscope for many years with Neymar, his parents, Barcelona and Santos accused of lying about the true transfer fee paid.
Last summer the case was archived but Spanish prosecutors overturned that ruling, plus appeals which have tried to stop Neymar from appearing in court have been rejected as he’s now been ordered to stand trial.
If found guilty, reports state that Neymar could face up to a two-year jail term and also a $11 million fine.
Barca stated initially that they had paid $62.5 million for the 25-year-old captain of Brazil, with a huge $43.7 million of that sum going directly to a company founded by Neymar’s parents.
However, Spanish authorities state that the real transfer fee is $90.7 million and all of these allegations began after Brazilian company DIS stated that they didn’t get their cut out of the deal as they owned 40 percent of Neymar’s rights.
Neymar’s parents, Nadine and Neymar Santos Senior will stand trial in court, plus current Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and former president Sandro Rosell will also appear in the trial.
Even if Neymar is found guilty of fraud and corruption, he is unlikely to go to jail as any prison sentence under two years in Spain is suspended.
His teammate Lionel Messi was convicted of fraud last year, along with his father, and both were handed a 21-month prison sentence as the Argentine star was found guilty of tax fraud by the Spanish authorities. However, Messi’s jail sentence was suspended.