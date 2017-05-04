More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Men In Blazers podcast: North London Derby recap, Sunderland relegated

By Kyle BonnMay 4, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

Rog and a distant Davo recap recent Premier League action, including the Chelsea thumping of Everton, the North London derby which confirmed Spurs finishing above Arsenal for the first time in 22 years, and Sunderland’s official relegation.

Premier League Preview: West Ham vs. Tottenham

By Kyle BonnMay 4, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT
  • Tottenham has not conceded in PL in 438 minutes
  • West Ham won at home last year 1-0
  • Hammers have not scored in 223 PL minutes

It’s crazy to say that Spurs, after nine wins in a row, has to win a game. Nevertheless, that is the current situation. With Chelsea’s soft schedule down the stretch and a four point gap at the top of the table, Tottenham likely has to win out the season to have a shot at the title. Dropped points on Friday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) – or anywhere else, for that matter, likely ends the race altogether.

So, here we sit, with Spurs needing a win at a place they lost last season. Travel is light, having played a home London derby last week and now playing another on the road.  Mauricio Pochettino will likely have Danny Rose and Kyle Walker to choose from, with the former out since the end of January.

The Hammers, meanwhile, seem to have turned their misfortunes around somewhat as they sit unbeaten in four, but a closer inspection reveals all may not be well. A pair of 0-0 draws against Everton and struggling Stoke earned two points, they failed to beat the bottom team, and pipped Swansea by a single goal.

West Ham has struggled with injuries all season long, and that’s no different here, as Andy Carroll and Arthur Makuatsu are doubts, while Michail Antonio is out for sure. Slaven Bilic will have Manuel Lanzini at his disposal, a big boost as eight of his 13 goals this Premier League season have come within the confines of the English capital.

What they’re saying

Slaven Bilic on his job security: “It is not about individuals, it is about the club. I am calm and totally focused on the game. The only thing I am thinking about is the match against Spurs. This is a big match anyway,” Bilic said. “It is a derby, whether you need the points or not; it’s a derby game against Spurs at our stadium. They need points, we need points, so it is a massive game for us and a massive game for them.”

Mauricio Pochettino on West Ham stadium: “I have a very good relationship with [Bilic] and he is a great guy as well as a very good manager. It is always difficult when you move stadiums and you saw that with us and Wembley — we tried to make Wembley our home but it is just so difficult. So I think he is doing a really good job and it will be good to see him on Friday.”

Prediction

Sure, West Ham would like to secure its mathematical safety, but Tottenham needs the points here far more. Mauricio Pochettino is one of the best at preparing his teams for a particular challenge, and he will do that here. Spurs wins comfortably 2-0 against a Hammers side struggling for every single point.

Europa League: Manchester United downs Celta Vigo 1-0

By Kyle BonnMay 4, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT

Manchester United might be outside the Premier League top four, but they’re now just 90 minutes away from a chance at qualifying for the Champions League.

The Red Devils earned a 1-0 first-leg victory over Celta Vigo in the Europa League semifinals, bringing the win and away goal back to Old Trafford. It likely should have been much more, as the Red Devils were yet again plagued by poor finishing, but the visitors eventually found the winner in the 67th minute as Marcus Rashford scored the game’s only goal.

Celta Vigo, a pesky Spanish side in both La Liga and Europa League play all season, had the first big chance of the game as Nemanja Radoja crossed for Daniel Wass just 10 minutes in, but the Danish international couldn’t direct his header on target and put it wide.

United built themselves into the game shortly after, with Paul Pogba impressing throughout the first half, forcing Sergio Alvarez to produce a litany of sparkling saves. Rashford nearly opened the scoring 20 minutes in, but the fingertips of the Spaniard kept him out. Past the half-hour mark, Pogba fed through Henrikh Mkhitaryan but Alvarez was there to deny him. Marouane Fellaini was issued a first-half caution for a heavy foul on Pablo Hernandez.

Alvarez again kept the game scoreless minutes later as Rashford fed Jesse Lingard through, but the Celta shot-stopper kept it out. At the halftime whistle, neither side had found a breakthrough, despite United’s dominance.

After the break, it remained the same for the first 20 minutes as United held the possession but failed to find the back of the net. Finally, the visitors had a deserved lead, using a set-piece to their advantage. A free-kick from the top of the box saw Rashford step up and deliver a bender past Alvarez, put off by a fake from Daley Blind, and the 19-year-old deposited a sparkling hit in for a 1-0 lead.

Lingard nearly doubled United’s lead with 15 minutes remaining but couldn’t direct his volley on net, firing just wide right. Jose Mourinho brought Rashford off for Anthony Martial with 10 minutes left, with Rashford grimacing with a potential knock. Mourinho brought on Chris Smalling to shore things up, and Celta Vigo had no more answers. United brings the away goal back to Old Trafford for the second leg next week, and a win there would send them through to the finals against either Ajax or Lyon.

PL Power Rankings: Blues back where they belong

By Kyle BonnMay 4, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT

It’s no surprise that, as the season draws to a close, the Power Rankings slowly begin to reflect the Premier League table positions more and more. Eventually, you are what the table says you are.

[ MORE: PL Player Power Rankings archive ]

Teams like Stoke City and West Brom, who benefitted from great starts to the year, are stumbling down the stretch. Teams like Manchester United, Southampton, and Manchester City appear better than their position at times, but can’t secure the points to prove it. We can move them appropriately in the Power Rankings, but only for so long.

So, where do we stand? Is the title race over? Can Hull City avoid relegation? Maybe the Power Rankings can be of some assistance…

TEAM RANKING
20 (20) Sunderland: With the Black Cats officially relegated, David Moyes is now managing not just for his job, but for his career.
200px-Middlesbrough_crest 19 (19) Middlesbrough: There’s still hope. Barely. Chelsea’s up next, and that could spell doom.
18 (18) Swansea City: With Hull City matched up against Sunderland, the upcoming game against Everton feels like a must-win.
Hull City logo 17 (17) Hull City: The Tigers seem to get points at all the right times. It’ll still be a scrap to the finish, but so far they’ve successfully warded off every effort by Swansea to outmaneuver them.
source: 16 (11) Stoke City: Over their last five, they’ve lost to teams in 14th, 18th, and 3rd. Drew with the the team in 15th. Needed a goal of the season candidate to beat the team in 17th.
logo_westham 15 (16) West Ham United: Sure, they’re unbeaten in four. They beat Swansea by 1, and drew 0-0 with Sunderland and Stoke. The Hammers are still limping over the finish line. A season to forget for Slaven Bilic.
source: 14 (11) West Bromwich Albion: That faint sound you hear is West Brom’s fabulous first half of the season fading into nothing more than a distant memory.
13 (14) Burnley: Beating Crystal Palace was a huge, huge boost against a team that was in good form. Little to worry about now.
source: 12 (15) Bournemouth: Back in the win column, proved they’re 5 goals better than
source: 11 (11) Crystal Palace: The 1-0 loss to Spurs was nothing to be ashamed of. The 2-0 loss to Burnley is. Didn’t see that one coming. Back down to Earth it is. Still seem quite safe.
source: 10 (8) Watford: 1 goal in their last four is not going to earn any style points. Or actual points.
source: 9 (9) Southampton: Every time we want to push this team up the rankings, they go and draw 0-0 with Hull.
8 (10) Leicester City: Tough to get this team figured out, but they’re not getting relegated, and that’s a significant upgrade from a few months ago.
source: 7 (7) Arsenal: Thoroughly beaten by their arch-rivals, the FA Cup is all Arsene Wenger has to hold onto. It might not be enough.
6 (6) Everton: All season long they’ve hovered in this purgatory. Smoked the bottom teams, smoked by the top teams. Top 4 hopes are gone.
source: 5 (2) Manchester United: A point back of wishy-washy Manchester City for 4th, and Jose Mourinho says he’s giving up on the league. Does anyone actually believe him?
 4 (4) Manchester City: Just when we thought Pep Guardiola would finish the season strong, they go and drop points to Manchester United and Middlesbrough. A good team that struggles in crucial moments.
source: 3 (3) Liverpool: They lost to Crystal Palace like so many other top teams, but
source: 2 (1) Tottenham Hotspur: Sure, they’re in fabulous league form (9 straight wins). Maybe we shouldn’t drop them based on a game outside Premier League competition, but after being soundly beaten by Chelsea at Wembley, it’s tough to put them #1.
source: 1 (2) Chelsea: Since losing to Manchester United, the Blues have scored 11 goals in three games. The defense has looked surprisingly shaky to finish the year, but given their soft stretch run, they should be fine.

LIVE: Europa League semifinal – Celta Vigo v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 4, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

Manchester United head to Spain to face Celta Vigo on Thursday (3:05 p.m. ET) in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal.

[ LIVE: Celta Vigo – Man United ] 

Jose Mourinho was handed a huge fitness boost before this game as Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata could all feature.

United are the heavy favorites against their midtable La Liga opponents but with John Guidetti and Iago Aspas up top, plus the pace of Pione Sisto, the Galician outfit will look to spring a surprise at home and then battle for their lives at Old Trafford in the second leg.

The winner will most likely face Ajax in the final in Stockholm on May 24 — the Dutch giants lead Lyon 4-1 on aggregate following the first leg of their semifinal in Amsterdam on Wednesday — and both United and Celta have never won this competition.

In face, the Europa League (or UEFA Cup as it was formally known) is the only major trophy United have yet to win. And of course this isn’t just about winning silverware as the winner of the Europa League gets a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

No wonder Jose Mourinho is set to rest players against Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

For live coverage of United’s trip to Spain, click on the link above while here at ProSoccerTalk we will have analysis, reaction and more from the semifinal.