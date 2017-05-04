More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Mourinho prioritizes Europa League, may rest players v. Arsenal

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 4, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT

Jose Mourinho doesn’t care what anybody else thinks. We all know that. He does whatever he can to bring success to his teams.

[ MORE: United’s injury boost ]

That’s why Manchester United’s manager will potentially field a weakened side at Arsenal on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as he continues to prioritize the UEFA Europa League over the Premier League.

[ PREVIEW: Celta vs. Man United ]

Speaking ahead of United’s Europa League semifinal first leg at Celta Vigo on Thursday, Mourinho revealed his plan to manage his banged up squad as the games continue to come thick and fast.

“Thinking about us, as a team, it would be a good achievement [to win the Europa League] with so many problems we’ve had, and it would allows us to be back in the Champions League next season, we have to try and that’s what we going to do,” Mourinho said. “The Europa League for us now becomes more important. Of course, it depends on the result, depends on the way we analyse the situation after the match. But if we have to rest players next weekend, we’re going to do that.”

With Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Juan Mata all back fit for the Celta Vigo game, Mourinho may well go all-out to finish that two-legged encounter in the first leg as the Red Devils are the heavy favorites against the midtable La Liga side.

In his quest to guide United back to the UEFA Champions League in his debut season at Old Trafford, should he really be prioritizing winning the Europa League over finishing in the top four?

It is a big risk for Mourinho.

After all, despite all of their injury issues and many draws (14, the highest in the Premier League) they are 25 games unbeaten in the PL and with four games to go they’re just one point off the top four. With games against Arsenal, Tottenham, Southampton and Crystal Palaces still to come and their rivals for a top four place, Liverpool and Man City, having easier schedules to end the season, it’s easy to see why Mourinho would priortitze the Europa League.

His team need to get through two games against Celta Vigo and then against Ajax (most likely, they lead Lyon 4-1 after the first leg of their semifinal yesterday in Amsterdam) in Stockholm on May 24 to lift the Europa League and gain a place in the Champions League.

The fact that the Europa League final is three days after the PL season finishes is the main issue here. Is Mourinho really willing to put everything on the line in a one-off game against Ajax? It’s an intriguing, and difficult, situation for him to manage.

That’s why they pay him the big bucks and that’s why he called himself “The Special One” manager years ago.

If United end the season with an EFL Cup, Europa League title and a place in the Champions League next season, Mourinho would deem it an incredibly successful campaign.

Arsene Wenger laughs off contract renewal date

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 4, 2017, 7:56 AM EDT

Arsene Wenger is an incredibly talented manager.

He may not be the best timekeeper though…

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Ahead of Arsenal’s huge clash against Manchester United on Sunday (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the Emirate Stadium, Wenger was asked about his comments back in Janaury when he said he’d have an answer on if he’ll sign a new contract by March or April.

Wenger had the following to say about his shoddy timekeeping…

“Now we are in May. That means I was wrong,” Wenger laughed.

Fans of Arsenal aren’t laughing though. With the Gunners six points off the top four with a game in hand, Wenger’s men know they must simply win all of their final five games in the Premier League to have any chance whatsoever of finishing in the top four.

The fact that Wenger has never beaten Man United manager Jose Mourinho in the PL isn’t ideal but after their previous differences on the sidelines and in prss conferences, Wenger is willing to put his differences with the Portuguese aside.

“I’m open always in life for everything…for peace,” Wenger smiled. “What is important when you are a competitor is that you give absolutely everything to win the next game.”

In a busy presser, Wenger also addressed the reports that playmaker Mesut Ozil kicked and damaged a door following Arsenal’s 2-0 North London derby defeat at Tottenham on Sunday after he was told he had to complete a drugs test.

“I’m sorry that he kicked the door. I don’t think his frustration was towards the drugs test. His frustration was towards the fact that we lost the game,” Wenger said. “I didn’t speak about it with him because I only heard about it today.”

Wenger confirmed that he will speak with Ozil to get his version of events and was also asked about the possibility of Mourinho playing a weakened side on Sunday as United prioritize their UEFA Europa League semifinal clash with Celta Vigo.

“We focus on our performance. I don’t know what Manchester United will do. We know anyway they have a massive squad with quality players. Only a top-level performance will get us the win we want. The only advantage we can give ourselves is to focus on ourselves and not speculate on any weakness of Manchester United. No matter who plays they will have a strong team out.”

If Arsenal lose on Sunday then their top four hopes are all but over and the focus will switch to the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 27 and, once again, to the decision on Wenger’s future by the Frenchman and the board.

So much rests on Wenger’s decision on whether or not to extend his time in charge of Gunners, not to mention the future of key players such as Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, that it boggles my mind that no decision was made two or three months ago.

When he finally announces his decision, we’d all love to know exactly why it took him so long.

Report: Bayern Munich, Alexis Sanchez talk money

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2017, 11:03 PM EDT

German publication Bild claims that Bayern Munich has already spoken with Alexis Sanchez, exchanging salary numbers ahead of a hopeful summer move.

Bayern was reported to have scouted Sanchez and Kyle Walker in late April, but Arsene Wenger has been adamant that Arsenal and Sanchez will reach a new agreement.

The report also notes that Sanchez shares representation with fellow Chilean and current Bayern midfielder Arturo Vidal, and claims that Bayern Munich will add two other players in a youth movement.

[ VIDEO: First pitches for Schweinsteiger, Villa ]

One of those is ex-Arsenal player Serge Gnabry, who starred at the Olympics for Germany’s U-23 side and has 10 goals and two assists for Werder Bremen this season.

Gnabry, 21, is a target along with 22-year-old Leon Goretzka (Schalke) and 20-year-old Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen). Goretkza has five goals in the Bundesliga and three more in the Europa League, while Brandt is well-known in these spaces as a oft-mentioned Liverpool target.

MLS Snapshot: Sporting KC 2-0 New York Red Bulls (video)

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2017, 10:38 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Dom Dwyer’s 57th and 58th MLS goals came with his right peg and in his favorite place — right in front of goal. The 26-year-old Englishman with an American green card helped move Sporting KC to the top of the Western Conference. KC is now unbeaten in five home matches (4-1), while New York fails in its bid to overtake first place Orlando after the Lions fell 2-1 in Toronto.

46′ — Dwyer heads to the dirty places to tap in a rebound

Benny Feilhaber’s shot was not cleared well; In fact it fell right to Dwyer.

68′ — Dwyer hammers home from a Feilhaber feed

Benny Feilhaber is pretty good, and his seeing-eye pass ran through the six to find Dwyer for his second of the night.

68′ (and a few seconds) — Sydney Leroux Dwyer responds with energy

Yeah we could talk about great saves from Tim Melia or Luis Robles, but this is pretty funny from the USWNT veteran and wife of Dom.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Dwyer

Goalscorers: Dwyer (46′, 68′).

MLS Snapshot: Toronto FC 2-1 Orlando City (video)

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 3, 2017, 9:50 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): To be the best, you’ve gotta beat the best, and the reigning Eastern Conference champions took care of business at home against first-place Orlando City. Sebastian Giovinco scored twice as TFC pulled to within two points of the visitors, and lowered the Lions road record to 1W-2L (OCSC is 5-0 at home). Kaka scored for Orlando, who were denied once or twice by Alex Bono in the loss.

Three moments that mattered

9′ — Sometimes you make MVP moves to get your goals…

Look at this first touch from Giovinco to set the table for his near post finish. Please, Hammer, don’t hurt ’em. Jozy Altidore scoops up the assist from a sloppy first touch. These things happen.

38′ — … And sometimes you’re just there for the spoils

Giovinco completed his brace by doing work in a crowded phone booth about a half hour after his first goal. Victor Vazquez on the assist.

45+1′ — Kaka pulls one back

That ball seemed to ask the question as it made its way toward the back post, and Kaka was always going to have the answer. With authority.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Giovinco.

Goalscorers: Sebastian Giovinco (9′, 38′), Kaka (45+1′).