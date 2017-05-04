Paul Clement expects Swansea to stick with him

When Paul Clement was appointed Swansea City manager to replace Bob Bradley just three days into the new calendar year, there was an immediate effect.

The team, jolted by the English boss’s hire, went on to win five of the next eight matches, bringing the Swans out of the relegation zone and headed towards safety.

Since, they’ve all but treaded water.

Now, with the Swans battling Hull City almost straight-up for the final spot of safety, the two-point advantage to the Tigers has Swansea fans shaking in their boots. For Clement, his job security will obviously be a question he must face down the stretch of the season as it is for any manager facing the drop.

He’s not worried, no matter what happens.

“When I came in January I signed a contract for the remainder of this season, plus two more,” Clement said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Swansea’s match against Everton on Saturday. “I am really enjoying my time working here at the club with all the great people behind the scenes. There’s also a really good group of players and a fantastic set of fans as well. I’m very happy here and I look forward to staying here for the remainder of my contract, irrespective of the outcome this season.”

Clement has admitted that relegation is a very real possibility, and it could potentially come down to the final day. Should that happen, it could be advantage Swans. They host a struggling West Brom side with nothing to play for on the last day of fixtures, while Hull takes on Tottenham who could be battling for an outside shot at the title if Chelsea has not yet secured things by then.

Both teams have a match left against a Sunderland side that’s already been mathematically doomed to the drop, while Hull also has an away trip to Crystal Palace.

