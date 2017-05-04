More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Paul Clement expects Swansea to stick with him

1 Comment
By Kyle BonnMay 4, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT

When Paul Clement was appointed Swansea City manager to replace Bob Bradley just three days into the new calendar year, there was an immediate effect.

The team, jolted by the English boss’s hire, went on to win five of the next eight matches, bringing the Swans out of the relegation zone and headed towards safety.

Since, they’ve all but treaded water.

Now, with the Swans battling Hull City almost straight-up for the final spot of safety, the two-point advantage to the Tigers has Swansea fans shaking in their boots. For Clement, his job security will obviously be a question he must face down the stretch of the season as it is for any manager facing the drop.

He’s not worried, no matter what happens.

“When I came in January I signed a contract for the remainder of this season, plus two more,” Clement said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Swansea’s match against Everton on Saturday. “I am really enjoying my time working here at the club with all the great people behind the scenes. There’s also a really good group of players and a fantastic set of fans as well. I’m very happy here and I look forward to staying here for the remainder of my contract, irrespective of the outcome this season.”

Clement has admitted that relegation is a very real possibility, and it could potentially come down to the final day. Should that happen, it could be advantage Swans. They host a struggling West Brom side with nothing to play for on the last day of fixtures, while Hull takes on Tottenham who could be battling for an outside shot at the title if Chelsea has not yet secured things by then.

Both teams have a match left against a Sunderland side that’s already been mathematically doomed to the drop, while Hull also has an away trip to Crystal Palace.

Zidane wary of game against already relegated Granada

Denis Doyle/Getty Images
1 Comment
Associated PressMay 5, 2017, 3:25 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Now is not the time for Real Madrid to get careless.

[ MORE: FIFA lifts Lionel Messi’s four-match ban ]

Zinedine Zidane, the former Madrid great looking to win his first Spanish league title as the team’s coach, said Saturday’s game against already relegated Granada should not be taken lightly.

[ MORE: Manchester City suspended from signing academy players ]

“It will be even more difficult because Granada doesn’t have anything to play for,” Zidane said Friday. “But they are still playing against Real Madrid and they still have quality players.

“You can say that their season wasn’t good because they were relegated, but it’s a team that showed that it deserved to stay in the first division. We have to prepare well and try to do our best.”

Madrid is level on points with Barcelona but trails on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Madrid, however, has four games to play while Barcelona has three, including Saturday’s match against fifth-place Villarreal at the Cam Nou.

“We have to put in our minds that this is a very important game for us,” Zidane said. “If we think that it’s going to be easy, we will be making a mistake. There are few games left and we know that these three points are important for us.”

The game at Granada is considered the easiest in Madrid’s remaining schedule. No team has lost more than Granada this season, with 23 defeats and only four wins in 35 games. Second-to-last in the standings, it has the league’s worst attack with 28 goals scored and the second-worst defense with 74 goal conceded.

Despite highlighting the importance of Saturday’s game, Zidane is expected to rest many of his regular starters ahead of next week’s match against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals, when Madrid will be carrying a 3-0 advantage from the first game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

One of the players expected to skip the game against Granada is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been rested in several matches recently and has thrived in the final stretch of the season. He scored hat tricks in his last two Champions League games, and nine goals in his last five matches in all competitions.

Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in 11 career matches against Granada, including five in a 9-1 win in 2015.

Zidane has rotated the squad regularly and the players replacing the main starters have kept the team playing well and winning.

“Sometimes the players need to get some rest if we want to peak entering the final stages,” Zidane said.

Madrid is trying to become the first team to win back-to-back Champions League titles since the competition’s format was created in 1992-93. In the Spanish league, it is trying to lift the trophy for the first time since 2012, avoiding its longest title drought since the 1980s.

“We still haven’t won anything,” Zidane said. “We could win one title, or two, or not win anything. The only thing we know is that we have to keep doing what we have been doing so far.”

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

USMNT’s Ethan Horvath becomes first American to play for Brugge

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMay 5, 2017, 2:49 PM EDT

The U.S. Men’s National Team has had a long pipeline of successful goalkeepers in its history, and perhaps Ethan Horvath will be the next to join that extensive list.

[ MORE: Manchester City banned from signing academy players ]

On Friday, Horvath became the first American to ever suit up for Club Brugge when the Belgian side stepped on the field against Charleroi.

The 21-year-old American joined Brugge back in January from Norway’s Molde and hadn’t started a match during that four-month span.

Horvath has risen through the USMNT ranks over the years, earning caps with the Under-20 and U-23 sides before making his first senior team appearance in 2016 against Cuba.

STREAM: Spurs play fourth-straight London Derby

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 5, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur hope to make Chelsea’s seat a bit hotter in the race for the Premier League title when visits London Stadium for a date with West Ham United on Friday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET Friday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

STREAM WEST HAM-SPURS ONLINE

It’s the fourth-straight London Derby for Spurs, who fell to Chelsea in an FA Cup semifinal before beating Crystal Palace and Arsenal in the league.

A West Ham win would finally clinch safety in what’s been a forgettable and disappointing season for the Irons.

LINEUPS

West Ham United: Adrian, Cresswell, Fonte, Reid, Collins, Byram, Kouyate, Noble, Lanzini, Ayew, Calleri. Subs: Randolph, Nordtveit, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Fletcher, Fernandes, Rice.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Dembele, Nkoudou, Sissoko, Janssen.

Robbie Earle on Man United’s priorities for rest of this season

Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Eric ScatamacchiaMay 5, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Following Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo in the Europa League, Robbie Earle spoke with ProSoccerTalk about United’s priorities for the remainder of the season and their upcoming match against Arsenal.

Q: Does Jose Mourinho go all-out for the Europa League now that Man United are that much closer to the final?

Robbie Earle: Yeah, everybody was looking at the lineups for the Europa League and which way Jose would go. I think having gotten to the semifinal and now being 1-0 up from the away leg, they are in poll position to finish the job off at Old Trafford next week and then look forward to the final. It’s possibly going to be against Ajax to give them a Champions League spot.

In many respects if you look at the gamble in terms of opponents still to play in the Premier League and the trickiness of that and then maybe two games max in the Europa League, you can understand why the gamble will probably be more skewed toward the Europa League.

Q: Is that the right move from Mourinho?

RE: Yeah, I think it’s a gamble, but a calculated one. Due to injuries and suspended players he hasn’t had available I think he was always looking to head that way. He’s a great one-off tactician manager. We’ve seen it in days like the Manchester derby, recently against Chelsea when he can plot his team to make sure they get a result. Cup football very much suits him and I just think he likes having his own destiny in his own hands, which he will feel more in the Europa League than he will in the Premier League.

That leads us into the weekend when they have a huge game against Arsenal and a manager Mourinho hasn’t particularly liked over the years so he isn’t going to want to make it easy for Arsenal and give them the points. I still think Manchester United will want to go win that game. They can put a little more pressure on Arsenal and pretty much end their top four hopes.

Q: Mourinho has said that he will rest players against Arsenal if he needs to. Do you think he will?

RE: I think it’s a little much to say rest, he may rotate. I think we have to be careful with Manchester United. We’re not talking about Bournemouth or Southampton or Burnley, you know teams that might struggle for depth. I mean we’re still talking about Manchester United and I know they have injuries but they spent 200-odd million dollars at the start of the season on players. So yes, you have your injuries and suspensions and things, but I don’t feel we should be going down the road too much of poor old Manchester United because Manchester United in the past have been successful winning the treble at one time when you’ve got to play cup finals, league games, European games and that’s what successful teams do. They keep on grinding out results and getting results to get to finals.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

I think we will see some rotations of players, but this is Manchester United. [Paul] Pogba was good today. [Marouane] Fellaini can’t play in the Premier League, but can play in Europa which is a bonus so some things will take care of themselves. [Anthony] Martial could come back in. Obviously [Marcus] Rashford scoring today, he’s 19-years-old, he’d play every day if he could. You’ve got [Juan] Mata coming back and Michael Carrick may have a role to play so there’s still plenty enough there for United to get a result at Arsenal and then turn their attention to next Thursday.

Q: Is it an admission of failure from Man United this season that Mourinho has openly said they are prioritizing the Europa League and thus putting the Premier League on the back-burner?

RE: If we look back to the start of the season Mourinho talked about, we’re Manchester United, we have to go for titles, so that was the initial aim. I think during the course of the season, despite them being on this unbeaten run in the Premier League, there have been too many draws, 14, many of those at home. It’s very unlike Manchester United, where they generally put teams to the sword and get their result.

So I think it’s almost been a sort of realism of the season that’s gone on. That this team, this squad is not yet good enough to challenge for the top spot. It’s all out to make the top four and obviously the Europa League has been the best opportunity as we come toward the end of the season. Mourinho’s very smart. He’s won the League Cup, if he wins the Europa League or grabs a top four spot then that would go down as a successful team, although not maybe the success United have had in the past.

The Europa League is everything because of the Champions League spot now. In fairness to him, he’s taken the competition pretty seriously from day one. Whereas some teams I always think work hard to get into Europe and then work just as hard to get out of it. I don’t think Mourinho is that guy. I think he likes to win silverware regardless. I think he recognizes the value of the Champions League spot and he probably deep down recognized after a certain point this season this team may not be good enough to be top four so he gave himself and the club a chance, and you have to say that’s good management.

Q: What is the result of the Arsenal v. Man United match?

RE: That’s a good one. It’s so difficult to call because Arsenal are in this position where they have this whole sort of negativity around the football club, that’s part what’s happening on the pitch, part what’s happening with the manager.

Manchester United are in a reasonably relaxed frame of mind. There is certainly less pressure on them and Mourinho’s already almost got his excuse if they lose, that you know they are focusing on Thursday and that’s the big thing.

[ MORE: Mourinho confirms intent to sit players ] 

I think because of the circumstances, the pressure of losing the North London derby last week, which means Spurs are going to finish above an Arsene Wenger team for the first time, because it’s so important to try and grab that top four spot, if I have to go one way I’m going to slightly tip it Arsenal’s way. Their need is greater and Manchester United have a ready-made excuse. I don’t feel Arsenal are necessarily in great form, but because of their need to get the points and because of United’s situation I tip them the slight favorites.