Brazil leads unchanged top 20 in FIFA rankings

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ZURICH (AP) Brazil leads an unchanged top 20 in the FIFA rankings.

None of the leading South American and European national teams played in April, but Brazil extended its lead over second-place Argentina because previous matches changed in value.

FIFA weighs results over a four-year cycle with more value given to games played in the past year.

[ MORE: Moyes will be back ]

World Cup winner Germany is third. Chile, the two-time defending Copa America champion, and Colombia complete the top five.

World Cup host Russia is unchanged at No. 61, though is playing only friendlies while rivals play higher-value qualifying games.

The next rankings will be published on June 1, ahead of World Cup qualifiers and the Confederations Cup in Russia.